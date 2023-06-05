OAK at Fourteenth’s New Menu Is a Burst of Spring

OAK at Fourteenth has begun offering new menu items from its innovative and gorgeous spring menu. Using local farmers and ranchers, OAK brings the fresh flavors of spring while adding global touches such as Italian XO sauce, tempura maitake and Tokyo Bekana Asian green.

At OAK at Fourteenth in Boulder, Steven Redzikowski serves as both executive chef and partner and is accountable for daily operations, supervising back-of-house operations and concocting new menus. Redzikowski and the new chef at Oak, Peter Yong Ho, have created the spring menu as a joint collaboration. “We have a chef we brought in three months ago, Peter Ho. He’s been helping streamline and change the menus. A lot of the changes have his impact on it,” said Redzikowski in a recent interview.

The new dishes are mouthwatering and full of freshness. Its Colorado Lamb Two Ways is served on the bone and in sausage form with fresh asparagus, merguez and black garlic. Another favorite is its Grilled Wagyu Tri-Tip, accompanied by polenta-stuffed cremini mushroom, Tokyo Bekana and mascarpone.

Also new to the menu are fresh spring cocktails like the License to Grill, made with mezcal, Aperol barbecue spice and lemon. Its Roku Like a Hurricane is a genius mix of gin, green chartreuse Cocchi Americano and Dolin blanc and the Chreau Me the Money with aloe liqueur Chareau, vodka, strawberry, mint and lemon is perfection.

Redzikowski further explored what transformations were being made to the menu considering food prices, which are currently rising from inflation. “For example, the lamb chop dish. The lamb continues to go up, so as amazing as the dish is and as amazing as the feedback is, we have to think about creative ways to pivot because the lamb is not cheap,” said Redzikowski. He also pointed out that the dishes offered on the menu will change to stay up-to-date with the seasons and for pricing reasons, creating an individualized experience at OAK while maintaining excellent standards for customers.

For OAK customers, you can always anticipate continuous transformation with their menus. “Change is a good thing, especially at OAK. We’re coming up on 13 years at Oak. We don’t rest on what we did 5-10 years ago. We want to ensure we give the guests a bolder and more exciting experience. We keep it fresh for them. That’s what we’re proud of. We want to keep pushing and not resting on what we have done,” said Redzikowski.

If you’re looking for a new cutting-edge take on food and dining experience, OAK is for you. The site is currently serving up more limited-time specials, including lobster with pickled rhubarb, chicory and pea shoots as well as a lemon-stuffed whole branzino cooked in tomato butter with charred broccolini.

Stop by OAK at Fourteenth to find quality, expertise and precision while eating American food mixed with new and beloved flavors.

OAK at Fourteenth is located at 1400 Pearl St., Boulder. It is open Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

All photography courtesy of Lucy Beaugard.