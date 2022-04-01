Dig Into April – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

DIA Has Announced 40 New Concession Options Opening by 2023

The Lowdown: Denver International Airport (DIA or DEN) has announced 40 new concession booths that will be opening by 2023. The new concessions will include names such as Tocabe, The Bindery and Voodoo Doughnuts.

Boulder Spirits Released Special Whiskey to Benefit Those Impacted By Marshall Fire

The Lowdown: Boulder Spirits has released a limited-edition whiskey to benefit those impacted by the Marshall Fire. The whiskey raises funds for the Community Foundation of Boulder County and is donated to the wildfire fund.

Shirley Delta Blow Hosts the Hit Drag Bingo Brunch at Denver Milk Market

The Lowdown: Drag performer Shirley Delta Blow hosts the hit Drag Bingo Brunch at Denver Milk Market. Every Sunday you can dine on a fantastic brunch while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers.

Meet The Viral Influencer Behind “Denver Food Scene”

The Lowdown: Meet the viral influencer behind the ever-popular Denver Food Scene account. Yesenia Chinchilla explores the Mile High City for all of the best bites to be found.

Newly Opened

Ana’s Norwegian Bakeri Serves up Sweet Treats and Community to Centennial

The Lowdown: Ana’s Norwegian Bakeri has opened in Centennial serving up sweet treats and community. The menu offers tastes of Boller, breads and cakes.

Mischief Pizza has Popped up in Denver With Artisan Bites

The Lowdown: Mischief Pizza has popped up in Denver with a take on artisan pies. The pizza concept pops up at various locations, including an upcoming event at Renegade Brewing.

Origo Launched Avenidas Café in Denver

The Lowdown: Origo Brands has launched Avenidas Café in Denver. The coffee – grown in Guatemala – builds a relationship between delicious drinks and tree growth in various communities.

Denver’s Newest Cocktail Experience Takes a Dive Under the Sea

The Lowdown: Fever, Denver’s newest cocktail experience, takes a dive under the sea. The entertainment group presents a Little Mermaid experience with themed drinks and a show.

Colorado Tap House Opened in West Arvada

The Lowdown: Colorado Tap House has opened in West Arvada. The tap house slings out local brews, wine, appetizers and more for a chilled atmosphere.

Five Nines Takes on Cherry Creek With Quiet Location

The Lowdown: Five Nines takes on Cherry Creek with a quiet location. The discreet spot serves up a new take on cocktail culture.

Water Grill Brings California Seafood to Denver

The Lowdown: Water Grill brings California seafood to Denver. The restaurant aims to serve super fresh and high-quality seafood to the landlocked state.

Excuses to Celebrate

April 1: National Sourdough Bread Day

The Lowdown: Slice a fresh loaf for National Sourdough Bread Day on April 1. The most basic food is always the best.

Don’t Miss: For some great loaves check out Bread Club, Grateful Bread and Rebel Bread.

April 7: National Beer Day

The Lowdown: Raise a glass for National Beer Day on April 7. What better way to celebrate than with a chilled brew?

Don’t Miss: For a great brew hit up Mono Mono Fried Chicken and Beer, Wah Gwaan Brewing or The Beer Spa.

April 8: National Empanada Day

The Lowdown: Delight in some hot hand pies on April 8 during National Empanada Day. You can try sweet or savory – whichever floats your boat.

Don’t Miss: If you need an empanada fix stop in at Maria Empanada and Sabor del Campo.

April 16: National Eggs Benedict Day

The Lowdown: Dive into that runny yolk on April 16 during National Eggs Benedict Day. The best way to start your morning.

Don’t Miss: For a tasty eggs benny try a Drag Bingo Brunch, Baba & Pops and Frida Restaurant.

April 17: Easter

The Lowdown: Spring is in full bloom and Easter is hoppin’ on April 17. Make sure you don’t eat too much candy after your holiday meals.

Don’t Miss: If you need an Easter brunch or dinner check out Smok and The Brown Palace.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones

When: Starts April 1

Where: All Los Chingones locations

The Lowdown: TAG Restaurant Group continues its Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones. During the month of April Chef Bill Espiricueta from Smōk will be donating profits to the Boulder Relief fund with the sales of a Smōk Tinga Taco.

Dining Out For Life 2022

When: April 28, all day

Where: Various locations, check here

The Lowdown: Project Angel Heart brings back Dining Out For Life. The event partners with local restaurants and breweries to raise funds for Project Angel Heart’s mission to provide healthy and delicious meals to Coloradans impacted by HIV/AIDS.