Denver’s Newest Cocktail Experience Invites You To Drink Under The Sea

Fever, an entertainment group that brings unique immersive experiences to various cities around the world from London and New York to Paris and Los Angeles, is now introducing a Little Mermaid cocktail experience in Denver.

Every millennial who sat a little too close to the TV with a wide-eyed expression on their face as Ariel’s bright red hair was magically detangled with a fork is now free to live out their undersea dream — with alcohol, of course.

While this experience is not a copycat version of Ariel’s story, it is inspired largely by the same magical undersea kingdom, singing merfolk and maleficent sea witch. With a duration of about an hour and a half, a ticket — starting at $59 — includes three quirky cocktails and a show.

Aptly named, the alcoholic beverages include Enemy’s Anemone (vodka, blue curacao, lemon, pineapple cordial and white wine), Wicked Undertow (gin, lemon, blackthorn plum, pineapple and tonic water) and Pearl of the Sea (rum, mango, lemon, ginger and cinnamon). Each cocktail is available as non-alcoholic as well with a RITUAL Zero Proof Gin alternative.

Though the show is presented in various cities across the nation, the Denver staff and actors are hired locally. The Little Mermaid cocktail experience is set to run through April 10 while similar events are available throughout the year. Fever also presents Dining in the Dark, candlelight concerts and other themed cocktail experiences.

The Little Mermaid cocktail experience is a 21+ event. More information and tickets can be found online here.

All photography courtesy of Fever.