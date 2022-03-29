DIA Announces 40 New Concession Options to Open by 2023

When traveling to the airport and beginning a long commute, many focus on the enticing food and drink options that Denver International Airport (locally known as DIA) offers to get through the waiting game. Now, our airport is digging into the Denver dining scene more than ever with one of the biggest commercial developments in the country. Within the next two years, 40 new concessions will open across the port and will house both local and nationally known brands. DIA will soon be a food connoisseur’s heaven, giving all an excuse to book a flight.

This expansion is the first DIA will experience of this size since its opening in 1995. In a recent press release, DEN CEO Phil Washington said, “We are committed to enhancing our passenger’s experience by offering unique and exciting dining and shopping options throughout DEN. Our Gate Expansion Program gives us even more to look forward to as the space allows us to offer more dining and retail options to our already robust concessions program.”

With all the new choices, many will have trouble picking just one spot to hit. In the mix, LoDo eatery Mercantile Dining & Provision will find its second home on Concourse A. With crave-worthy food and booze, this site is sure to be filled with Denver travelers once open. The Bindery will also grace DIA with its presence in 2023 with an amazing list of bites and libations. Voodoo Doughnut, Rosenberg’s Bagels, D Bar, Tocabe and many more are showcased on the list. DIA will soon have a site for any craving, thirst or appetite. Visiting the airport will be a much more pleasant experience for all in the near future.

Here’s the full list of new concession options to open at DIA in 2022 and 2023. Some locations and opening dates may fluctuate as design and construction are determined.

Concessions to Open at DIA in 2022:

Terminal:

XpresCheck

Concourse A:

Dazbog Coffee

Einstein Bro’s Bagels

Market 5280

Mercantile Dining & Provision

Novo Coffee

Plaza Premium Lounge

WH Smith

Concourse B:

Dazbog Coffee

Half Moon Empanadas

High Dune Market & Goods

Kabod Coffee

Novo Coffee

River North News

Rosenberg’s Bagels

Voodoo Doughnut

Concourse C:

Black Canyon Market & Goods

Dazbog Coffee

Longs Peak Market & Goods

Skymarket

Superfruit Republic

Concessions to Open at DIA in 2023:

Concourse A:

Uncle

The Bindery

Maria Empanada

Tocabe

Williams & Graham

D Bar

Bagel Deli

Elway’s Tap Room

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Peet’s Coffee

Concourse B:

Mizu Izakaya and Sushi

El Chingon

Aviano Coffee

Concourse C:

Cholon

Marczyk Fine Foods

Teatulia Tea & Coffee

Learn more DIA’s current concession options here.