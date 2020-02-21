Frida Restaurant at NATIV Hotel Offers A Mexican Inspired Brunch

While Denver’s brunch scene can get a bit repetitive, Nativ’s weekend brunch adds a party atmosphere to its menu of bottomless mimosas and Mexican inspired breakfast items.

NATIV Hospitality has been in Denver for roughly five years. In 2017, Amin Suliaman bought the NATIV brand and has hosted various famous artists and DJs since. Having been a hotel and lounge primarily, Suliaman sought to bring more events to the space. In October 2018 he chose to feature different rotating restaurant concepts inside the hotel.

The Mexican inspired eatery featured in the pop-up space currently is Frida Restaurant. Frida serves both weekend brunch and happy hour sharables during the week.

Suliaman lends NATIV’s kitchen to the immensely trendy pop-up concept in order to help inspire local businesses and assist in gaining more recognition for them. Rotating different restaurant concepts in and out every few months also keeps the menu from going stale.

Currently, Frida’s menu offers chilaquiles, breakfast tacos, crab cake sliders and five variations of eggs benedicts. The Diablo ($16) — made with Mexican-style shrimp, poached eggs, a guacamole spread on top of an English muffin and topped with a spicy chipotle hollandaise sauce — is the most noteworthy. While savory breakfast items are plastered on the menu, there are a few sweet options like the simple blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes and strawberry, chocolate or banana crepes.

As the menu takes a lot of inspiration from Mexican cuisine, the cocktail menu does not share the same influence. The menu’s traditional brunch cocktails include Greyhounds, Screwdrivers and mimosas made with orange juice, grapefruit or cranberry juice. The Bloody Frida ($8) is the highlight of the bubbles menu, served both original and spicy — this bloody mary is dangerously smooth.

With bottle service, hookah and live DJs — NATIV’s brunch stands out among other in Denver. The lounge-style seating offers an intimate setting with various couches and chairs alongside the bar. According to Maral Pourarfaie, Director of Marketing, the brunch concept takes a lot of inspiration from the Lavo brunch in New York and is similar to brunch parties in Las Vegas with music and bottle service.

Although most brunch spots in Denver end by 2 or 3 p.m., Nativ’s brunch ends at 4 p.m. Giving grace to those who may be recovering from their previous night out.

Frida Restaurant doesn’t only serve food during weekend brunch, it also offers a shareable menu during ‘happy hour ’ —practically all day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. This menu includes miniature bites like buffalo and honey habanero chicken wings, slider flights, street tacos and taco salads. Although the ambiance of Frida at NATIV during the week is more laid back than the ambiance during brunch, the fare remains well-crafted.

Frida Restaurant is located inside Nativ Hotel and Lounge on 1612 Wazee St., Denver. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

All Photography By Adrienne Thomas