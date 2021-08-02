Dig Into August – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

After Over a Century, Brown Palace Has a Female Chef

The Lowdown: After over a century, The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection – home to Palace Arms – has a female chef. Chef Kim Moyle is set to make waves in the menu and in the posh restaurant.

Summer Swing Turns Up As a Speakeasy Summer Series With a Fundraising Twist

The Lowdown: Summer Swing is turning it up as a speakeasy summer series with a fundraising twist. Fireside at Five hosts the series with local DJs, local spirit producers and more.

9 Urban Farms in Denver Changing Food Production

The Lowdown: Nine Urban Farms are making a difference in Denver’s food production. The farms include Ekar Farms, Denver Urban Gardens (DUG) and Huerta Urbana.

Uchi Returns With Its Outdoor Garden Series

The Lowdown: Uchi returns with its outdoor garden series. The series offers once-a-month dinners throughout the summer until September.

Newly Opened

Parfait Co. Opened in Golden

The Lowdown: Parfait Co. – a patisserie – has opened in Golden. The menu serves up sweet treats such as Le Chocolates, Genevieves and beautiful layered cakes.

Albion St. Farm Stand Offers Fresh Produce to 9th + Colorado

The Lowdown: Albion St. Farm Stand has opened on 9th and Colorado to offer fresh produce to the community. The stand focuses on local mushroom production.

Pizzeria Lui Brings Substance and Simplicity to Lakewood

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Lui has made its mark in Lakewood bringing simplistic bites full of substance to the neighborhood. The pizzeria dishes out bites of seasonal pizza flavors using local ingredients.

WingWok Serves Authentic Korean Fried Chicken to Centennial

The Lowdown: WingWok – an authentic Korean fried chicken restaurant – has opened in Centennial. The chicken-centered shop delights with flavors of Gochujang, soy garlic and tangy citrus and a naked wing with salt and pepper.

Right Cream Run Sweetens Up RiNo

The Lowdown: Right Cream Run has opened up in RiNo to serve up sweet pints. The ice cream shop offers an ever-changing menu of flavors with fun and funky names.

Lot Que Opened in Village of Five Parks

The Lowdown: Lot Que – a barbecue joint – has opened in the Village of Five Parks. The restaurant shares a building with its Lot One, its sister restaurant.

Riceboxx Introduces Cambodian and Filipino Flavors to Denver With Monthly Pop-Ups

The Lowdown: Riceboxx, the brainchild of chef Pannah Son and baker Lariza Amon, has opened in Denver. The pop-up restaurant introduces Cambodian and Filipino flavors to the city.

Pindustry Has Opened in Greenwood Village

The Lowdown: Pindustry has opened in Greenwood Village as an eat and play concept. The space offers an arcade, a cocktail bar and a bowling alley.

Excuses to Celebrate

August 8: International Beer Day

The Lowdown: Crack open a cold one on August 8 for International Beer Day. What better excuse to sip on a chilled brew.

Don’t Miss: For some great beers check out Wah Gwaan, The Beer Spa and Denver Beer Co. South Downing Street.

August 16: National Rum Day

The Lowdown: Pour out a glass during National Rum Day on August 16. There is a wild world of rum cocktails awaiting.

Don’t Miss: Check out this list of Colorado Spirits for a new sip.

August 19: National Soft-Serve Ice Cream Day

The Lowdown: Chill out with a cone of sweet ice cream on August 19 during National Soft-Serve Ice Cream Day. Perfect for the hot summer weather.

Don’t Miss: For some icy action stop in at Hidden Gems or DANG Soft Serve Ice Cream.

August 27: National Burger Day

The Lowdown: Sink your teeth into a juicy burger for National Burger Day on August 27. You know you want that summer classic.

Don’t Miss: For a killer burger check out Slater’s 50/50 Denver, Meta Burger or Knockabout Burger.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Snarf’s 25th Anniversary

When: August 1 – 20

Where: All Snarf’s Sandwiches Colorado locations

The Lowdown: Snarf’s Sandwiches celebrates its 25th anniversary by donating 25% of sales from all Colorado locations to the Food Bank of the Rockies. Throughout the month of August, prizes will be also be given out to random winners at different locations.

The Supper Club

When: August 30, 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Ginger Pig, 4262 Lowell Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Chef Tajahi Cooke teams up with Chef Aniedra Nichols of Table 6 for The Supper Club. You can dine on a five-course dinner paired with cocktails from Boulder Spirits at The Ginger Pig. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Sophie’s Neighborhood. The $175 tickets can be purchased here.