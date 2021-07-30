Summer Speakeasy Series Is A Fun New Fundraiser

This summer, the Mile High has blossomed with food pop-ups – from bakery and food truck pre-orders to restaurants hosting their own unique versions of a dinner party. After a year of distanced dining, the food scene of Denver has gotten back to breaking bread. Aside from food, another way to cheers for the warm weather and union of the city is through a refreshing drink. During the pandemic, local community organizers Fireside at Five realized the lack of these types of social gatherings and found another way to get the town mingling. Now, Summer Swing hosts DJs and local spirit producers to join together in a night of libations and dance – and the next speakeasy event is happening tonight.

Swing music marks the irresistible freeing jazz tunes that permeate the dance floor. It’s the perfect embodiment of what was missing during the past pandemic-filled year. In a tribute to the 1920s, Summer Swing aims to give patrons liberation from their recent troubles and looks forward to prosperity.

With four dates currently left on the calendar – July 30, August 6, August 27 and September 10 – Summer Swing will take over The Lounge in RiNo throughout the summer. DJ Matt Suave controlled the speakers opening night by fusing modern beats with the timeless jazz that brought spirits high in the roaring ’20s. The next pop-up will showcase DJ Cyn. She began in Breckenridge, but fans know her from stints at X Games, Burton U.S Open and more locally Mile High Spirits.

Through the beats, the cracking noise of fresh Hooch Booch – Denver’s first brewed hard kombucha – cans pop in the background. Libations will be covered by Boulder Spirits, whose specialties include malt whiskey, bourbon, and gin.

RiNo – Fireside at Five’s first choice in neighborhoods – intersects with the organization’s mission to bring together different works of art into one space. Another pillar to the night includes adding a local artist to display original works to decorate the walls of the Summer Swing’s new home. The first artist to be featured – Eliza Marcus – typically incorporates people into her designs, ranging from painting to fashion design sketches. When it was her turn to decorate the speakeasy’s space, Marcus did not come alone. Instead, she helped build the crowd by painting onsite. Each speakeasy event will have a new artist demonstrating their skills live.

The final artform present is fashion. Heart of Vintage continues to bring a clothing rack featuring one-of-a-kind pieces to each event. It doubles as a tribute to revitalizing the past and another face deserving acknowledgment to the individuality brought to Denver’s community.

The speakeasy creates a lively night filled with celebration. However, no Fireside at Five event goes on without supporting the community they pop up in. In addition to spotlighting local artists, a percentage of event sales reinvests into RiNo. It’s ultimately a fundraiser for the RiNo Art Park development.

“Fireside is all about doing events with impact and bringing as many community partners into the mix as we can. We wanted to activate a unique space in our community. It supports local artists, musicians, and small business owners all at the same time,” said Gertie Harris, Fireside Founder.

These summer speakeasy pop-ups are cultivating fundraising 2.0. They send bake sales to the back of the line. These events organically get people to congregate for memories that lead to more down the line. Fireside at Five puts the fun in fundraising–starting with this series and expanding to more yet to come.

Purchase tickets to the next pop-up – happening on July 30 – on the website. All-Access $60 tickets include a pass for entry, 3 drinks and a donation. $25 tickets grant entry and a donation – drinks not included. Both tickets are on Eventbrite for pre-order or purchasable at the door. The event begins at 8:30 p.m and tentatively ends at 12:30 a.m.

For a full list of featured artists, musicians and drink provisions, refer to Fireside’s Instagram or website.