Dig Into May – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what's recently opened and what's worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Denver to Move Forward with Common Consumption Areas

The Lowdown: Denver is set to move forward in plans to open common consumption areas. These areas will allow city-goers to sip on alcoholic beverages in specific zones.

Byron Gomez Representing Colorado on Top Chef Season 18 Debut

The Lowdown: Chef Byron Gomez returns to Top Chef for its 18th season debut to represent Colorado. Gomez has made his mark as executive chef at Aspen’s 7908.

GABF Will Not Return to An In-Person Festival This Year

The Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) will not return to an in-person festival this year. Instead, the festival will continue on in a virtual format.

Newly Opened

North Side Market Brings Together Latin Vendors in an Ever-Changing Neighborhood

The Lowdown: North Side Market has opened to bring together Latin vendors in an ever-changing neighborhood. The market offers over 22 vendors – all local Latin creators.

The Guest Moved to Denver from Boulder

The Lowdown: The Guest – a private dinner series – has moved from Boulder to Denver. The series offers a seasonal dining menu with unique ingredient pairings.

Bellwether Cafe Has Opened on Colfax With Horror in Hand

The Lowdown: Bellwether Cafe, a horror-themed bar, has opened on Colfax Avenue. The bar slings out themed specialty cocktails and offers horror film screenings to boot.

The Original Offers Elevated Diner-Style Food at Rally Hotel

The Lowdown: The Original has opened in Rally Hotel to offer elevated diner-style food. The restaurant focuses on no-frills dishes with high-quality ingredients.

Golden Mill Food Hall Opened in Golden

The Lowdown: Golden Mill Food Hall has opened in Golden with five different food vendors, a rooftop patio and a self-serve drink wall. The food hall is located within Golden’s renowned flour mill.

This Artisan Bread Subscription Service Brings the Funk to Denver

The Lowdown: Funky Flame – an artisan bread subscription service – brings the funk to Denver. The service offers flavors such as turmeric roasted garlic, pepitas and a San Francisco sourdough.

Famille Serves Up Colorado Fare Mixed with French Cuisine

The Lowdown: Famille, located in Westminster, has opened serving up Colorado Fare mixed with French Cuisine. The menu includes local ingredients prepared with French techniques.

Odell Brewing Opened Brewhouse in Sloan’s Lake

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing has opened a brewhouse in Sloan’s Lake. The new taproom offers 16 taps and a full kitchen.

Excuses to Celebrate

May 5: Cinco de Mayo

The Lowdown: Grab a taco for Cinco de Mayo on May 5. You can also sip on a margarita in celebration of the Mexican holiday.

Don’t Miss: If you need some tasty Mexican check out Bellota, Xicamiti, Patzcuaro’s Mexican Restaurant and Peyote Mexican Food Truck.

May 16: National Barbecue Day

The Lowdown: Get down and savory on May 16 during National Barbecue Day. No better excuse to fire up those smokers and grills.

Don’t Miss: For some smokin’ barbecue spots, take a peek at Ragin’ Hog BBQ, Saucy’s Southern Barbecue and Cuisine and Barbosa’s Barbeque.

May 25: National Wine Day

The Lowdown: Grab a glass and cheers to National Wine Day on May 25. We all deserve a glass once and a while.

Don’t Miss: For a great pour take a trip to Colorado’s Royal Gorge Region.

May 29: National Biscuit Day

The Lowdown: Rip into some buttery, flakey biscuits on May 29 during National Biscuit Day. You know you want those flakey layers.

Don’t Miss: If you need a tasty biscuit hit, check out Butter Moon Bake Co.

May 30: National Mint Julep Day

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to National Mint Julep Day on May 30. There is nothing better than a fresh a minty pour on a hot summer evening.

Don’t Miss: For some sweet drinks check out Laws Whiskey House and these Colorado Whiskeys.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Supper Club Series

When: May 13, 8 p.m.

Where: French 75, 717 17th St. Ste B, Denver

The Lowdown: Dine on a gourmet meal while helping local food scene members excel during the Supper Club Series. The series offers a supper once a month to support local industry members while partnering with local chefs and restaurants. Purchase tickets for $125 per person here.