Colorado Fare Meets French Cuisine at Famille in Westminster

Westminster is getting an upgrade. The highly anticipated new restaurant, Famille opened its doors on March 24, 2021. Located in the heart of Westminster’s developing new downtown inside of the Origin Hotel, Famille blends local flavors infused with French refinement. Executive chef Laurent Mechin of Jura, France, creates each of the restaurant’s artful menu items and brings a touch of elegance with an upscale dining experience and an elevated take on Colorado fare.

Menu inspiration stems from chef Mechin’s desire to reproduce the classic traditions of his French upbringing while infusing Colorado elements and local community offerings. In keeping with the Origin Hotel brand vision to remain closely connected with the local community, Famille will source many ingredients through local farms and vendors, ensuring the highest quality product and the freshest ingredients.

An award-winning chef, Mechin offers an impressive resume that includes winning the 2016 Knoebel Cup Colorado and most recently, being awarded the 2019 CineCHEF of the Boulder International Film Festival.

“I am enthused to open an exciting new venture in Famille, with anticipation of being a fun, new concept in a recovering restaurant industry and an asset to our community,” Mechin explained, when asked about his eagerness to launch Famille.

Famille’s dinner menu will feature a mixture of “For the Table” dishes, small plates, large plates and select desserts. Irresistible items include Flat-Iron Steak Frites, Vive Les Moules Black Mussels and Grandma Juliette’s Warm Chocolate Cake.

Pouring at the bar, national industry veteran and Master Sommelier, Clancy Noailles, has created a thoughtful and playful list of curated wines, craft cocktails and local rotating beers to pair with Chef Mechin’s culinary offerings.

“Food without wine is just empty calories. That being said, we have curated some of the best wines, beers and cocktails to further elevate Chef Mechin’s already vibrant menu,” explained Noailles.

Noailles brings with him impressive expertise to Famille patrons, including a ‘rolling beverage cart.’ Inspired by his experience with the rolling wine carts of Alain Ducasse’s ‘Le Louis XV’ restaurant in Monte Carlo, Monaco, the rolling cart will feature eccentric offerings, such as a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, signature champagne cocktails and a nightly ‘cocktail du jour.’

Famille launched with their dinner service in March. They will later introduce its daily brunch offering on April 20, with enhanced menu selections and Tableside Beverage Cart on Saturdays and Sundays. Famille commits to ensuring guest safety and will follow local and state COVID-19 protocols. Reservations are recommended.

Located within the Origin Hotel, Famille offers a casual yet upscale atmosphere to the newest part of Westminster’s downtown. The newly developed downtown area spans 110 acres of urban development that includes residential buildings, the Alamo Drafthouse, and Bowlero bowling alley.

Famille is located at 8875 Westminster Blvd. It is open daily for brunch from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. (starting April 20). Plus, dinner Sunday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., plus Friday & Saturday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

For more information, visit here.