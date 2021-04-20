The Guest, a Private Dinner Series, Moves from Boulder to Denver

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience a multi-course dinner in a chef’s apartment? Wonder no more with Denver’s newest private dinner series — The Guest — in LoDo.

Chefs Syd Younggreen and Brian De Souza opened the first iteration of The Guest in Boulder in August as a way to express and share their creativity through food. The couple met several years prior while cooking in New York and have cooked at Gem, Le Bernardin and Blue Hill before working as private chefs to create experiences for clients all around the country. This spring they moved their seasonal tasting menu from Boulder to an inconspicuous loft in LoDo where they serve 10 courses out of a residential kitchen to a maximum of 20 guests per evening. Courses include unique ingredients, flavors and pairings like morel and foie gras, asparagus ice cream gazpacho, dry-aged pigeon and coffee ice cream with sour yuzu. Seatings are available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and last about three hours — so plan accordingly.

The location of The Guest and specific menu will be provided via email once you’ve made a reservation online. Cost is $195 per person and it is a BYOB experience.