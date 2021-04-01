Dig Into April – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Local Brewery and Distillery are Helping to Get Dogs Adopted

The Lowdown: Mythology Distillery and New Image Brewery have released products to support adopting pets in need. Both brands have teamed up with different rescues to raise funds for animals in shelters.

Cult-Favorite Barbecue Cart Releases Marijauna-Infused Sauce

The Lowdown: Saucy’s Southern Barbebcue and Cuisine has launched a marijuana-infused sauce. The sauce takes THC distillate from RIZE concentrates to the enhance the flavor profiles.

Grateful Bread Shifts Focus From Wholesale to Retail

The Lowdown: Grateful Bread in Golden has shifted its focus from wholesale to retail. The change will allow costumers to have better access to baked goods from the brand.

A New Farmers Market is Heading to City Park

The Lowdown: City Park Farmers Market is heading to City Park this May. The outdoor market will takeover the space once held by the City Park Esplanade Fresh Market.

NTMRKT Changes Name and Severes Connection to Founder Over Abuse Allegations

The Lowdown: NTMRKT has changed its name and has severed ties to its founder due to abuse allegations. The market’s name is slated to be Made By Us and will be lead by Jose De La Torre of Terra Apothecary.

Newly Opened

OPEN Serves Sandwiches to RiNo

The Lowdown: OPEN has taken over the kitchen in American Bonded, replacing the former Kitsune. The restaurant serves up six different sandwiches from some of Denver’s best chefs.

The Beer Spa has Opened in Denver

The Lowdown: The Beer Spa has opened in Denver. The spa offers brews on tap along with relaxing treatments.

Denver Beer Co. South Downing Street Opened in Rosedale

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. has opened its South Downing Street taproom in Rosedale. The new location hosts a full service kitchen with elevated bar bites.

The Green Offers Quick and Healthy Bites to LoHi

The Lowdown: The Green Collective has opened in LoHi, offering quick and healthy snacks to the Highlands. The menu serves items such as tumeric lattes, mushroom hot chocolate, toast flights and more.

Forget Me Not Transforms Former Flower Shop into a Blossoming Cocktail Bar

The Lowdown: Forget Me Not has tranformed a former flower shop into an unforgettable cocktail bar. The bar offers snack fare and fresh sips for a blossoming atmosphere.

Smokin’ Ace Elevates Hot Dogs and Meats With a Delivery Only Concept

The Lowdown: Smokin’ Ace – a delivery-only concept – has opened offering elevated hot dogs and smoked meats. The restaurant aims to step-up your cookouts with artisanal handmade products.

My Friends and Pie Serves Up Gourmet Hand Pies

The Lowdown: My Friends and Pie, a woman-owned food truck, provides gourmet hand pies. The owners – Devon and Justin Hill took inspiration from New Zealand meat pies.

Mtn High Challah Offers Bread with Altitude

The Lowdown: Mtn High Challah offers bread with altitude for delivery. The bakery – ran by three sisters – offer several flavors of challah, babka and cinnamon rolls.

The L Cocktail Bar Serves Up Chilled Sophistication to South Broadway

The Lowdown: The L Cocktail Bar has opened on South Broadway to serve up chilled sophistication. You can imbibe on sip such as Thick as Thieves, The Brooklyn and the espresso martini.

Excuses to Celebrate

April 4: Easter

The Lowdown: Spring has sprung and Easter is hoppin’ on April 4. Make sure you don’t eat too much candy after your holiday feasts.

Don’t Miss: If you need an Easter brunch or dinner check out Smok and Postinos Wine Cafe.

April 7: National Beer Day

The Lowdown: Grab a cold one for National Beer Day on April 7. What better way to celebrate than with a chilled brew?

Don’t Miss: For some great beers hit up Denver Beer Co. South Downing Street or The Beer Spa.

April 8: National Empanada Day

The Lowdown: Munch on some hot hand pies on April 8 during National Empanada Day. You can try sweet or savory – whichever tickles your fancy.

Don’t Miss: If you need an empanada fix check out Maria Empanada.

April 30: National Oatmeal Cookie Day

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth with a freshly baked cookie during National Oatmeal Cookie Day on April 30. Everyone deserves a cookie.

Don’t Miss: For some sweet treats take a peak at Underground Cookie Co. and Phresh Baked Goods.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Pizza Enzo

When: April 1 – 30

Where: All Pizzeria Locale locations

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale partners with chef Alon Shaya of Safta to raise funds for Comal Heritage Food Incubator. You can order the Pizza Enzo through the Pizzeria Locale App or Online for pickup to support the efforts. For every $12 pizza sold, $1 will benefit the fund.

Colorado Pint Day

When: April 7

Where: Various locations check here

The Lowdown: Colorado Pint Day is back. You can grab a beer from participating breweries to raise funds for the Colorado Brewer’s Guild (CBG) during the brew-tastic holiday. For each pint sold, $1 will be donated to CBG.



