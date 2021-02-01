Dig Into February – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Community Fridge in Denver Addresses City Hunger

The Lowdown: Multiple community fridges have been placed throughout Denver. The fridges help address issues of hunger, finances and access to fresh food.

Gruvi Promotes Colorado’s Sober-Conscious Movement

The Lowdown: Gruvi helps a sober-conscious lifestyle that has become more popular within Colorado. The non-alcoholic beverages range from mocktails to non-alcoholic beers.

Flatirons Food Film Festival Returns for Its 8th Year

The Lowdown: The Flatirons Food Film Festival is back for its eighth year. The festival will feature a virtual dinner and movie element to keep you safe at home.

Brasserie Brixton Introduces (Le) Brix Pizza & Wine

The Lowdown: Brasserie Brixton has sauced up its atmosphere with (Le) Brix Pizza & Wine. The casual French restaurant has introduced a revamped brick-oven.

Newly Opened

Del Mar Opened in Avanti

The Lowdown: Del Mar has opened in Avanti serving up slow food-style seafood. The sustainably sourced restaurant takes over the space once held by The Rotary.

Brother Duo Launched a Poutine Food Trailer

The Lowdown: Local brother duo – Dean and Bill Hirschfield – have launched Poutine Me, a poutine food trailer. The trailer serves up hot poutine with hearty toppings.

The Rotary Opened in The Hilltop Neighborhood

The Lowdown: The Rotary has opened a brick and mortar location in the Hilltop Neighborhood. The menu features open-fire rotisserie meats and more

The World’s Number One Bar 2019 Takes Its Place in the Snow Lodge at Aspen

The Lowdown: Dante, a New York bar awarded World’s Number One Bar in 2019 has taken over the Snow Lodge at Aspen. The bar offers an array of drinks and a menu of après bites.

Not Yo Mama’s Cupcakes Meshes International Dessert Traditions and Hip Hop Swag

The Lowdown: Not Yo Mama’s Cupcakes meshes international confectionary traditions with Hip Hip swagger. You can find the cupcakes at various pop-ups and at all Dae Gee locations.

Dos Abuelas Re-Opened in Denver Elks Lodge

The Lowdown: Dos Abuelas has re-opened within Denver Elks Lodge. The Puerto Rican joint offers traditional Mofongo, a guava BBQ sandwich and more.

Excuses to Celebrate

February 8: National Potato Lover’s Day

The Lowdown: Dive into some savory (or not) bites on February 8 for National Potato Lover’s Day. We love a good potato.

Don’t Miss: For some great potato bites check out Berkeley Donuts and Latke Love.

February 9: National Pizza Day

The Lowdown: Indulge in some cheesy goodness during National Pizza Day on February 9. The perfect day to grab a hot slice.

Don’t Miss: For a great pie stop into Brasserie Brixton, Rosenberg’s or Sexy Pizza.

February 20: National Muffin Day

The Lowdown: Bite into some fluffy baked goods on February 20 for National Muffin Day. We all need a breakfast pick-up.

Don’t Miss: For some sweet goodness explore Third Culture Bakery and Fox and Raven Bakery.

February 22: National Margarita Day

The Lowdown: Sip on a cool cocktail during National Margarita Day on February 22. We all deserve a glass.

Don’t Miss: For some killer margs, check out this roundup of margarita recipes from local bartenders.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more

RadCraft Industry Relief Coloring Book

When: Started in January

Where: Online

The Lowdown: RadCraft has teamed up with breweries, distilleries and malthouses to create a RadCraft Industry Relief Coloring Book. The $5.50 downloadable coloring book supports The James Beard Foundation’s Open For Good Campaign.

Firkin February Fundraiser

When: Starts February 4

Where: Various locations check here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Brewers Guild has announced a Firkin February Fundraiser. All throughout February local breweries will release firkins brewed in coordination with the fundraiser. With each firkin sold, $20 will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.