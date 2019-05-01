Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Yeah Baby Closes Its RiNo Location

The Lowdown: Yeah Baby Denver, a pop-up disco venue is closing its RiNo location for renovations. No worries, as it will return for different events such as TheBigWonderful.

Broadway Market Launches a Brunch Program

The Lowdown: Broadway Market, a collection of boutiques and restaurants is launching a brunch program that is hosted every Saturday and Sunday – You can dine from a special brunch menu and sip on specialty sips.

The Denver BBQ Festival Returns to Broncos Stadium

The Lowdown: Denver BBQ Festival returns with all of its meaty glory to the Broncos Stadium this year – Around 18,000 pounds of meat is expected to be presented to the masses.

RiNo is Getting Two Farmers Markets this Summer

The Lowdown: RiNo is getting two new farmers markets this June. You can shop from the 1st Annual RiNo Farmers Market starting June 2 and the RiNo Fresh Market starting June 15.

Comida Closes its Doors at The Source

The Lowdown: Comida is closing its location at The Source Hotel and Market Hall. Its permanent locations at Stanley Marketplace will remain open.

Abejas Owner To Open a New Ramen Shop this Summer

The Lowdown: Brandon Bortles, the owner of Abejas, is set to open a new ramen shop this summer – along with his ramen ventures, Bortles has also launched Small Bite Sunday at Abejas.

Newly Opened

Quiero Arepas on South Pearl

The Lowdown: Once a food truck, Quiero Arepas now has a brick and mortar home that opened on April 22 that serves up hot arepas, dessert, salad and has a full liquor license. Learn more about it here.

Noble Riot Wine Bar

The Lowdown: Owners Nicole and Scott Mattson of Nocturne have opened up Noble Riot Wine Bar right around the corner in RiNo Alley. The bar hosts a myriad of wines from all flavors and prices to begin your wine tasting journey.

WeldWerks Colorado Springs Location

The Lowdown: WeldWerks is set to open a new location in Colorado Springs this summer that will take over a previous diner called The Dive. WeldWerks will keep brewing in Greeley and ship the goods over Colorado Springs for the best of both worlds.

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant Reopening

The Lowdown: The Boulder Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant is reopened on April 6. The restaurant features a menu of tacos, flame grilled fajitas, tequila-based cocktails and more Mexican delights. Learn more about it here.

Excuses to Celebrate

May 5: Cinco de Mayo

The Lowdown: Grab a taco and celebrate the Mexican holiday. You can explore Denver’s rich Hispanic history with a ton of different Cinco de Mayo related events.

Don’t Miss: If love Mexican fare you need to hit up Tacos Acapulco, Zocalito Latin Bistro and Los Molinos.

May 15: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

The Lowdown: Grab yourself a warm chocolate chip cookie and a glass of milk to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on May 15 or just eat the dough – we won’t tell anyone.

Don’t Miss: You can find some awesome cookies at the hidden gem Das Meyer Fine Pastry Chalet.

May 25: National Wine Day

The Lowdown: Pop that cork and pour your self a glass of wine to embrace spring. May 25 is National Wine Day and we are loving it.

Don’t Miss: If you want to make the most of the national holiday, head over to Noble Riot Wine Bar for the best wine tasting experience in RiNo Alley.

May 28: National Hamburger Day

The Lowdown: As summer swings into motion so does the reign of burger season. On May 28 you can celebrate National Hamburger Day with a juicy burger in hand.

Don’t Miss: If you love yourself a good burger you can check out Hearth & Dram’s award-winning burger or if you are more of the veggie persuasion you can check out this list of the 10 Best Veggie Burgers in Denver.

May 30: National Mint Julep Day

The Lowdown: Even though the Kentucky Derby will have passed, you can still enjoy a cool cocktail in the heat of May. National Mint Julep Day on May 30 is the perfect day to sip on a minty sweet julep and fulfill your southern dreams.

Don’t Miss: If you really want to feel like a fancy southern lady (or gentlemen) you can stop on by Julep to sip on a perfectly crafted mint julep.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Dining Out for Life

When: Thursday, May 2, 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations check here

The Lowdown: Project Angel Heart partners with Bank of America to present Dining Out for Life. The event features more than 250 Denver and Boulder restaurants donating 25% of your check to provide meals to Coloradans living with HIV and AIDS.

Chefs Up Front

When: Sunday, May 5, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Dine on dishes created by some of Colorado’s best chefs at Chefs Up Front. The event will benefit Cooking Matters Colorado to help end hunger in Colorado. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

No Water No Beer Festival

When: Monday, May 6, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: American Water Works Association, 6666 W. Quincy Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Gain some awareness of how important clean water sources are during the No Water No Beer Festival. You can sip on some great brews from four breweries and raise funds for the American Water Works Association. Tickets can be purchased here.