Avanti Food & Beverage-staple and food truck favorite Quiero Arepas is set to open their first brick and mortar location this Saturday. The Venezuelan joint will open at 1859 South Pearl Street from 3 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, April 20 and re-open for regular hours on Monday, April 22. The restaurant’s menu will reflect its outpost at Avanti with added arepas, sides, salad, dessert and a full liquor license. Likewise, the grand opening will also coincide with the restaurant’s ninth year in business. This summer the truck will return to the streets and they just signed their lease for their third term at Avanti.