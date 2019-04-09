Better bust out those moist towelettes and get ready to dig in, Denver BBQ Festival is heading back to Broncos Stadium. Over Father’s Day Weekend (June 14 – 16), the three-day festival, now in its second year, will once again bring nearly 18,000 pounds of meat to the expected 30,000 hungry fans. The best part? — entry is free of charge.

While the full lineup of eateries being represented is forthcoming, but the festival has offered a preview of some of the pitmasters slated to be in attendance:

2019 Denver BBQ Festival Pitmaster Lineup:

The announced lineup sees nearly all the pitmasters from the past year returning for another round. Most notably, Food Network featured and award-winning Salt Lick BBQ will be returning and this year, Miriam Wilson will take the reigns from Scott Roberts.

More information regarding the festival will be coming in the next couple of weeks.

