Comida, the beloved taco and modern Mexican spot at the Source Marketplace in RiNo, has announced its closure. Serving its last meal on Tuesday, April 30 and closing at 3 p.m., the restaurant’s departure is bittersweet for owner and operator Rayme Rossello.

“I love Comida and am excited to continue to put my energy and efforts into our location in The Stanley and our catering taco truck, Tina. It’s a bittersweet decision to close our location inside The Source. We’re so grateful for the opportunity it presented and to the supporters and regulars who we’ve enjoyed serving there over the past 5 and a half years. We’re happy to be able to offer our loyal team positions at our Stanley location so we can keep our Comida family together.”

On the last day of service at Comida at The Source, Rossello will close the doors early to host a “thank you” family dinner for her staff. Folks looking to fulfill their Comida fix will find their favorites at the restaurant’s other brick and mortar outpost at the Stanley Marketplace location (2501 Dallas Street), as well as at Tina, the Comida taco truck.

Comida at The Source is located at 3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver.