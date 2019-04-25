Get ready to up your brunch game as Broadway Market launches a brunch program this weekend. Taking place every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’ll showcase Broadway Market’s collection of restaurants that just opened this past February.
The program features a menu of specialty items created by local chefs in the market’s central bar. You can imbibe on $15 bottomless mimosas, Harvey Wallbangers and Real Dill bloody marys from The Bar at Broadway. The menu will feature brunch items such as green chile cheddar grits with bacon and poached eggs from Mondo Mini, a traditional Hawaiian Loco Moco at Misaki on Broadway, breakfast smasher bowls from Daniel Asher’s Mother Tongue and more from the various restaurants that reside in Broadway Market.
“We started brunch because a bunch of our regulars asked for brunch,” said Brad Arguello, partner at Eclectic Collective the Denver-based development company that opened Broadway Market. “We’re just two months old, but we’ve gotten really involved with our neighborhood and we love being a gathering place for people who live and work around here especially.”
Broadway Market has also begun booking DJs for brunch on Sundays and aims to have its patio finished soon to help you soak up the sunshine while you enjoy your brunch-y delights.
If you want to keep the party going happy hour follows brunch from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Broadway Market is located at 950 Broadway.
