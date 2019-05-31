Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into June next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Denver’s Shelby Williamson to be the first US Woman to Compete at World Roasting Championships

The Lowdown: Shelby Williamson of Huckleberry is to be the first American female roaster to compete in the World Roasting Championship this year in Taipei, Taiwan. Williamson is one of only four women to compete in the male-dominated competition.

The Populists Hosts a Bake Sale for Planned Parenthood

The Lowdown: The Populist is hosting a bake sale with some of Denver’s best chefs and restauranteurs presenting some killer baked goods, wines and coffees. You can grab a bite to eat and support a good cause as 100% of the proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood.

A New Exhibit Explore the History of Colorado Beer

The Lowdown: History Colorado Center presents a new exhibition called Beer Here! Brewing the New West. The exhibition showcases Colorado’s history of beer and its impacts.

Sunday Vinyl to Open in Union Station

The Lowdown: Frasca and sister restaurant Tavernetta team together to open the wine bar Sunday Vinyl in Union Station. The wine bar is dedicated to playing vinyl records while pouring out European-style wine.

Frasca’s Samuel McCandless Updates Arcana’s Menu

The Lowdown: Earlier this year Samuel McCandless took over as chef de cuisine at Boulder restaurant Arcana and has updated the menu. You can now dine on seasonal and local ingredients combined to create amazing dishes created by McCandless.

Newly Opened

Amethyst Coffee to Open a Third Location inside a Photography and Event Space

The Lowdown: Amethyst Coffee is opening inside a one-of-a-kind photo studio and event space dubbed Realm on June 8. The location will be right in Clayton’s industrial park.

Owlbear Reopens in RiNo

The Lowdown: After facing major changes and some difficulties, Owlbear owner Karl Fallenius reopens the hit barbeque joint in RiNo. You can dive into smokey goodness at the Dungeons and Dragons themed restaurant.

Gaku Ramen Opens in Boulder

The Lowdown: Gaku Ramen opens in Boulder. The ramen restaurant serves up steaming bowls of traditional ramen created by executive chef Colin Arthur.

New Renovated Lola Coastal Reopens

The Lowdown: Lola Coastal Mexican reopened after a massive makeover and renovation. The Baja restaurant also added a new chef and partner, Javier Plascencia to its culinary game.

Morning Collective Reopens as Huevos Tacos

The Lowdown: After closing suddenly, Morning Collective owner Zach Stock and head of operations Cherish Devereaux resurrect the joint as Huevos Tacos. The restaurant now serves up breakfast tacos, doughnuts and more.

Gypsy House Café Reopens

The Lowdown: Twin sister owners Doniece and Dena Derani reopen Gypsy House Café. The new location will have a larger space on South Broadway with a fresh bohemian flair.

Yeah Baby Opens the Pop-Up Neon Baby

The Lowdown: As Yeah Baby closes its RiNo location, it opened a brand new pop-up – Neon Baby. The pop-up has taken over The House of Mirrors in LoDo and will sling out disco parties and themed cocktails.

Run for the Roses Cocktail Bar Opens

The Lowdown: Owner Steven Waters has opened the cocktail bar Run for the Roses in Denver’s Dairy Block this past May. The equestrian-themed bar showcases vintage and organic cocktails.

Pistol Whip Opens in The Art District on Santa Fe

The Lowdown: Owner and local tattoo artist John Slaughter opens restaurant Pistol Whip in The Art District on Santa Fe. Slaughter incorporates contemporary vibes with rustic elements for a unique experience.

Excuses to Celebrate

June 4: National Cheese Day

The Lowdown: Slice it, melt it, top it and love it during National Cheese Day on June 4 – get real cheesy, we won’t judge you.

Don’t Miss: If you love you some cheddar check out So Damn Gouda.

June 7: National Doughnut Day

The Lowdown: Grab a glazed delight to celebrate National Doughnut Day on June 7. We all love a good doughnut now and then.

Don’t Miss: If you really loved the fried or baked doughy desserts you can grab them at Glazed and Confused, Habit Doughnut Dispensary, or check out this list of 12 international bakeries to explore.

June 19: National Martini Day

The Lowdown: Grab a glass for National Martini Day on June 19. Do you like yours shaken or stirred?

Don’t Miss: Check out this roundup of where to drink gin in Denver if you love yourself a good martini.

June 20: National Vanilla Milkshake Day

The Lowdown: There is nothing better than on a hot summer’s day than a cool milkshake so grab a spoon and dig in on National Vanilla Milkshake Day on June 20.

Don’t Miss: Keep it cool with a vanilla milkshake from Em’s Ice Cream or The Constellation Ice Cream.

June 30: National Mai Tai Day

The Lowdown: The summer heat is best beat with a cocktail in hand and National Mai Tai Day on June 30 is a great day to cheers your glasses.

Don’t Miss: If you love a good tiki cocktail check out this list of Denver Bars and Restaurants that’ll give you that tropical feel.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Wings & Whiskey Competition

When: June 2, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve hosts the Wings & Whiskey Competition. The competition features a night of eight chefs competing against each other to create the best wings. The proceed will benefit the Denver Housing Authority Youth Culinary Academy. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Big Eat

When: June 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Big Eat is back in Denver for the ninth year in a row. The event celebrates local independent restaurants and hosts over 50 participating businesses. The event will support the non-profit EatDenver. Tickets can be purchased here.