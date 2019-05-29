Due to the recent struggle for women’s rights across the nation, The Populist, located in RiNo, will host a bake sale benefiting Planned Parenthood. This won’t be your typical bake sale either. The one-day-only star-studded event, happening June 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature some of the city’s best chefs and restauranteurs to selling their pastries, coffees and wines. Everyone from James Beard award-winning chefs like Alex Seidel and Alon Shaya to Food and Wine‘s Best New Chef Caroline Glover will be in attendance. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the bake sale will benefit Planned Parenthood.
READ: 20 Questions with James Beard’s Best Chef Southwest Alex Seidel
“Having seen the turnout for Cafe Altro Paradiso’s bake sale in New York City, we were inspired to help organize a similar event in Denver,” said Populist executive chef Theo Adley . “Planned Parenthood is under attack and needs community engagement and support now more than ever. The top restaurants from across the Front Range are getting in the paint with The Populist to support women’s rights to their own bodies by selling fantastic baked goodies and drinks at what’s going to be a really fun party.”The full lineup of participants and their offerings includes:
- Alina Martell Acosta: Paris-Brest
- Annette: Biscuits, Cardamom Rhubarb Rolls
- Arcana: Caramelized White Chocolate Blondies
- Beckon/Call: Tahini Cookies, Sourdough Loaves, Gluten Free Carrot Loaves
- BØH/Brutø: To be determined
- Crema: Currant Scones
- Frasca Food and Wine/Tavernetta: Mini Budini, Torta Caprese
- Füdmill: Croissants, Danishes
- Huckleberry Roasters: Cold Brew Coffee
- Morin: Epi Baguettes, Palmiers
- Oak at Fourteenth: Bananas Foster Doughffins
- The Populist: Liege Waffles, Yuzu Green Tea Arnold Palmers, Drip Coffee
- Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen: Babka, Black & White Cookies
- Safta: Tahini Brownies, Orange Blossom Cookies
- Scarpetta: Wine
- Secret Sauce: Feminist Fortune Cookies, Cupcakes
The Populist is located at 3163 Larimer, Denver. The event will take place June 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Leave a Reply