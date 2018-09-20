A few of the things our Mile High city can’t seem to get enough are our coffee and doughnuts — we learned today that there’s more to come from our two of our favorite Riverfront outlets. Habit Carbon Hospitality Collective — the Denver-based restaurant group behind Habit Doughnut Dispensary, Carbon Café & Bar and Dead Battery Club — announced today that it is set to open doors on another Carbon and Habit concept at the corner of 22nd Street and California over the winter. The new location will not only offer the same walk-through style co-operation as the Platte Street concept — but is designed to serve as a resident kitchen for the neighboring Woods Boss Brewing. The kitchen expects to offer a late night menu in addition to a breakfast, lunch and dinner service that will allow guests to pair munchies with their craft brews in the Woodsboss taproom.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Denver and bring our all-day eats, booze, coffee and badly-behaved doughnuts to the area and our friends at Woods Boss Brewing," said Lisa Ruskaup the founder and operating partner of Habit Carbon Hospitality Collective (HCHC)

With the recent opening Dead Battery Club and the upcoming build-out on California Street — the group aims to build an empire for itself but it isn’t going to do it alone. With big ambitions come big obstacles and while the group is excited to be expanding its footprint in the city it is equally as excited to welcome industry veteran Don Hart to the team as the new area director.

“We are honored and excited to have Don join our team. He has an incredible track record with nationally acclaimed restaurants and I’m looking forward to working together to rapidly build our restaurant brands.” said Ruskaup

Hart served as director for Barcelona Wine Bar in Atlanta and Tennessee before moving west to work with a number award-winning operations in Las Vegas. Hart acted as general manager at Fiamma Trattoria at the MGM Grand and Michael Mina’s Seablue and has also contributed to Thomas Keller’s Bouchon at the Venetian as well as the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group before he made the move to the Mile High. The standards of service and top-notch quality set forth by Hart’s previous occupations will undoubtedly make an impression on HCHC and will certainly elevate the group’s presence as part of the Denver culinary scene.

Habit and Carbon is set to open this winter at 2200 California Street. It is expected to operate 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Thursday – Saturday and from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday. Food from Carbon and Habit will be available at Woods Boss Brewing from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and on Sunday, noon – 10 p.m. A late-night menu will be available until midnight on the weekends.