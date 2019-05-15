It’s official. Recent James Beard award-winning Frasca alongside sister restaurant Tavernetta is opening a wine bar in Union Station. Inspired by the vibrant European wine culture and by master sommelier Bobby Stuckey’s tradition of drinking great wines and listening to vinyl records on Sunday, the concept, Sunday Vinyl, is a European-style wine bar that’s slated to be a loud, sexy and bustling addition to the train station turned Denver centerpiece.

Stuckey in partnership with Vinyl Me Please, will feature a vinyl only playlist as well as a robust by-the-glass wine program and delicious European classics. Located across from Tavernetta in a space previously occupied by Local(ish) Market, the 65-seat Sunday Vinyl will open in the late afternoon stretch late into the night.

Slated to open this fall, Sunday Vinyl (1803 16th St. Denver) will be open from 3 p.m. onwards daily.