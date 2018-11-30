Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food–and–beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into January next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Two Colorado Coffee Shops Won Major Awards for Roasting

The Lowdown: Dragonfly Roasters was selected as the 2019 micro-roaster of the year by Roast Magazine and Pablo’s Coffee just won four medals at Golden Bean North America, the world’s largest global roasters competition. Learn more here.

One of Denver’s Oldest Drive Bars is Closing

The Lowdown: El Charrito has been a local dive-bar staple since it served its first drink in 1962. Unfortunately, on December 23, the bar will serve its last.

Team Behind Denver Central Market to Open New LoDo

The Lowdown: Brass Tacks, opening inside the historic building that formerly housed Blake Street Vault, is expected to kick off before the end of 2018.

Upcoming Broadway Market Announces Three New Tenants

The Lowdown: Mondo Market, Misaki Sushi and Miette et Chocolat are all current vendors at Stanley Marketplace and are set to join the Broadway Market (from the same owners) when it opens in January 2019.

Inventing Room Closes for Winter, Announces Pop-Ups

The Lowdown: The Inventing Room announced it will close until summer 2019, but it will be filling its time off with a few exciting concepts, like a series of pop-ups and themed dinners. More information here.

Middle State Coffee to Open New Cafe in 2019

The Lowdown: Middle State has left its old location on 4th and Broadway and found a new home at 212 Santa Fe. The shop’s cafe section is set to open early 2019.

A Mac and Cheese Festival is Coming in February

The Lowdown: The creators of BrunchFest, the Grilled Cheese Festival and Whiskey and Doughnuts announced a Mac and Cheese Festival is coming in February. Details and tickets here.

Newly Opened

These are notable restaurants, coffee shops and bars that opened in Denver last month.

Miracle Bar

The Lowdown: Miracle, the Christmas themed pop-up bar is back. This year, it’s at Avanti F&B. See our first look here.

Snowdrift

The Lowdown: Holiday bars are clearly hot this season, as there’s not just one but two this year. South Broadway’s tropical escape, Adrift, is doing its own spin on the theme bar with a Hawaiian twist. Read more here.

Beckon

The Lowdown: Denver’s first chef counter-only restaurant — at only 17 seats — opened this month. It’s in the twin house next to (and from the same team as) award-winning Call. See the details of our first trip here.

Suite 6A

The Lowdown: Months ago, Death & Co made its Denver debut in a big way. Now they’ve opened its third and final bar inside the Ramble Hotel. Here’s what to expect from Suite 6A.

The Cultural Center

The Lowdown: The Cultural Center opened in North Denver as a collaboration between two breweries — Amalgam Brewing and Westbound & Down Brewing Company. Check out our beer writer’s thoughts here.

Jovanina’s Broken Italian

The Lowdown: Jovanina’s Broken Italian brings more Italian Food to Denver, offering both tradition and trend to Denver eaters.

Mythology Distillery

The Lowdown: LoHi’s newest distillery offers scratch-made spirits and unique craft cocktails. Spirits will include options from rye vodka to gin and silver rum. Click here to see the cocktails.

Rebel Bread

The Lowdown: True to its name, Rebel Bread is now serving a slew of unusual baked goods from a storefront location at 24th and Curtis Street.

Bonus — Lou’s Italian (December 11)

The Lowdown: On December 11, Rosenberg’s restaurant group — Bridge & Tunnel — is set to wow Coloradans yet again with their new Italian-American Deli, Lou’s Italian Specialties. Read more here

Excuses to Celebrate

The official holidays aside, there’s a lot of other things to celebrate for no reason in December.

December 5: National Comfort Food Day

The Lowdown: As the weather cools down, all we’re reaching for is comfort food. December 5 gives you a great reason to indulge freely.

Don’t Miss: No matter how you define comfort food, we’ve probably got the round-up for you: Here are our favorite soups, must-try french fries or international bakeries.

December 10: National Lager Day

The Lowdown: Raise a pint to celebrate National Lager Day on December 10 for the ultimate Sunday Funday.

Don’t Miss: Our beer writer Alysia suggests a celebration at Bierstadt Lagerhaus. It’s solely focused on traditional German beers. In her words, “The Slow Pour Pils isn’t just a great lager — it’s one of the best beers in the state with a presentation to match.”

December 15: Denver Beer Festivus

The Lowdown: The 7th Annual Beer Festivus is upon us. Come thirsty and get tickets and details here.

Don’t Miss: The team released a list of more than 50 participating breweries for the Denver only beer festival. Catch that here.

December 20: National Sangria Day

The Lowdown: Although sangria may seem like a summer sipper, its national holiday actually falls in December. We’re not complaining.

Don’t Miss: We shared our favorite sangria spots in the summer, and we’re confident many of those will win you over in December too.

December 28: National Box of Chocolates Day

The Lowdown: Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get. Except on December 28 when you get an actual box of chocolates to celebrate their national holiday.

Don’t Miss: They may not all come in a box, but our favorite chocolate shops in Denver are sure to have something sweet for everyone on your list (or, just for you).

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

December 1: Winter Tambien Dinner

Where: The GrowHaus — 4751 York St., Denver

The Lowdown: Head to the Growasis on December 1 for a dinner to benefit programming at the GrowHaus. Dinner and drinks will be from a Notte, Ratio Beerworks, The Family Jones and Pasture Provisions. Tickets here.

December 4: Colorado Gives Day at Illegal Pete’s