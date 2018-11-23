It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Now that Thanksgiving is officially over, the time for Christmas festivities has officially begun. The first thing to do? Visit Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar. The Christmas-themed pop-up first made its Denver debut at Wayward last holiday season. This time around, you can find all your festive holiday cocktails at Avanti Food & Beverage.

Last year, Miracle looked like if “Santa threw up everywhere” — or at least that’s how one person put it. And while the decorations are apparent – the wall outside the Wolf bar is wrapped with wrapping paper with a tag that reads, “To: You, With Love: Miracle” — they’re not over-the-top. “The theme is heavily decorated Christmas,” said Avanti general manager Dan Wyman. “[It’s] over the top but not too over the top. We want it to look nice all the time.”

Attendees from last years Miracle bar can expect the Run Run Rudolph and the Snow Ball Old Fashion to make its way over. Avanti has also created their own cocktails for this festive bar. Jingleball Eggnog and Gingerbread Flip, The Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****! and Christmas Carol Barrel are also new creations. “The gingerbread flip is a flip style cocktail that originated back in the 1600s. Egg, a spirit and then a sugar,” said Wyman. “We actually made a gingerbread syrup using brown sugar, molasses, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg”.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Avanti is doing reservations a little differently this year. First, it is limited. Twenty-five percent is reservations and 75 percent is walk-ins. Meaning, this year there will be more room for people to show up. Another added feature is Yelp Waitlist which allows you to make your reservation online and then check to see where you are in line along with the wait time.

Avanti’s Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar is located at 3200 Pecos Street, Denver. It is open from 5 p.m. to close, Monday through Friday and 3 p.m. to close Saturday and Sunday. It ends December 23 and will also be closed on December 7 and December 1.

All photography by Brittni Bell Warshaw.