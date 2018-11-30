Despite its perpetual summer vibes, Denver’s Adrift is getting into the seasonal spirit with a new holiday pop-up. Cleverly named “Snowdrift,” the Hawaiian bar has decked its already kitschy halls with twinkle lights and tinsel. It’s set to last now through December 29 and features not only holiday decor but and “icy-filled igloo beach bar” serving up themed drinks (and puns).

Cocktails like the You Butter Not Pout ($11) made with bourbon, Jamaican rum, cinnamon, butter, grapefruit and banana, or I’ll Stop the World and Melt with You ($12) served hot with spiced rum, house falernum, lime, honey and Madeira are all on the menu. There’s even a shared drink called the Pingu’s Playground and is said to be served out of a bowl where, “an iceberg of penguins slip and slide amongst a snowy frost.” Sounds magical.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

They are also rolling out a holiday three-course menu for $25/person. It comes with a miso butternut squash soup, a Hawaiian holiday rum ham and a miso fudge brownie with crème fraiche ice cream from Little Man (which also owns Adrift). Additionally, the kitchen is updating its menu overall and adding in an island salmon poke, African plantain chicken stew, Loco Moco meatloaf and a pork mixed plate. You can also get the holiday rum ham (for two or four guests) on this new menu as well.

For an extra-special night, Adrift is also hosting a Mele Kalikimaka Luau featuring a “Hawaiian Christmas All-You-Can-Eat Luau” with the Kalama Polynesian Dancers on On Sunday, December 16. They say it always sells out, so reservations are required.

As for the rest of the pop-up dates, Adrift isn’t requiring reservations. But knowing the popularity of similar concepts (like Miracle bar), it might be wise to call ahead.

The December 16 dinner is $25 for adults and half price for kids. You can RSVP at adriftbar.com or call 303.778.8454. Adrift is located at 218 S Broadway, Denver, Colorado. Snowdrift pop-up is open now through December 29.

All photos courtesy of Adrift.