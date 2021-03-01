Dig Into March – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Dio Mio Team Launches A Pizza Joint with a Pop-Up Series

The Lowdown: The Dio Mio Team is launching a pizza joint dubbed Redeemer Pizza. The joint also comes along with a series of limited pizza pop-ups before it hits its brick and mortar location.

Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen to Open a Boulder Location

The Lowdown: Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen is set to open a new location in Boulder this April. The Denver staple will serve up its classic bagels, spreads and menu items such as a pepperoni pizza bagel.

Music City Hot Chicken to Join TRVE Taproom

The Lowdown: Music City Hot Chicken and TRVE Brewing Company have announced a merger. The brewery and the chicken shop plan to partner to serve up crispy chicken and cold beer.

Fox Run Cafe Reopens with New Menus

The Lowdown: Fox Run Cafe Reopens after a month of closing with brand new lunch and breakfast menus. The new menus offer fresher lighter bites to the cafe.

Newly Opened

El Secreto Offers Puerto Rican Desserts and Doughnuts for Delivery in Denver

The Lowdown: El Secreto has opened to offer Puerto Rican desserts and doughnuts for delivery in Denver. The bakery serves up flavors such as pīna colada, strawberry shortcake and crème brûlée.

Butter Moon Bake Co. Serves Up Hand Pies and Buttermilk Biscuits

The Lowdown: Butter Moon Bake Company has opened to serve up hand pies and buttermilk biscuits. Owner Ava Truckey offers blueberry and earl grey scones, buttermilk biscuits, salted banana scones and more.

Perdida Opened on South Gaylord

The Lowdown: Perida, a contemporary Mexican-style restaurant, has opened up on South Gaylord. You can find bites of seared scallops, chile-crusted carnitas tacos, churros and more.

The Wild Opened by Union Station

The Lowdown: The Wild has opened across from Union Station. The all-day cafe and lounge offers cocktails, charcuterie and coffee.

Excuses to Celebrate

March 3: National Cold Cuts Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate your snacking on March 3 during National Cold Cuts Day. What better excuse to make a charcuterie board?

Don’t Miss: If you need some killer cuts, check out this list of seven charcuterie board creators or Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen.

March 9: National Crab Day

The Lowdown: Crack into some crustaceans during National Crab Day on March 9. Perfect for sushi, butter dippin’ and more.

Don’t Miss: For some kickin’ crab stop at Temaki Tornado or Temaki Den.

March 17: National Irish Food Day/ St. Patrick’s Day

The Lowdown: Grab some green to celebrate National Irish Food Day and St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. Make sure to not get pinched.

Don’t Miss: If you need a traditional spot, stop in at Talnua Distillery.

March 27: National World Whisky Day

The Lowdown: Grab a glass on March 27 for National Whisky Day. We all deserve a drink.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great pour check out Deviation Distilling, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Laws Whiskey House and this Denver Distillery Bucketlist.

March 30: National Hot Chicken Day

The Lowdown: Dig into some crispy chicken during National Hot Chicken Day on March 30. Make sure that chicken is extra spicy for that perfect kick.

Don’t Miss: If you need some spicy bites take a look at Music City Hot Chicken, Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, Saucy Chix, Kickin’ Chicken and Chicken Rebel.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Comal @ Home

When: March 5 – March 25

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

The Lowdown: Comal Heritage Food Incubator presents Comal @ Home. You can delight in meal kits throughout March with dishes such as pozole de Puerco, mole de Pollo, Costillas de Puerco and tamales de rajas con queso. The boxes raise funds for Comal’s continuing educational programs. Order here.

Pizzeria Locale March Community Pizza Box

When: Starting March 9th

Where: All Denver Pizzeria Locale locations

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale teams up with Conscious Alliance to present a Community Pizza Box. Throughout March all Denver Pizzeria Locale locations will offer a box designed by local artist Monte Mitchell to honor Conscious Alliance’s mission to end hunger. 33% of profits will benefit the alliance and you can also use the QR code on the box to donate as well.