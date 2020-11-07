7 Local Charcuterie Board Businesses Offering Delivery in Denver

Granted social media has its pros and cons, but there’s no doubt that it offers great opportunities for at-home businesses to help get the word out. This year has changed the way the Denver restaurant scene operates and with these changes bring new and unique enterprises. Following the Australian and European grazing trend, many local companies are now offering a meat and cheese board delivery service — making the new Home By 10 Order a lot more bearable.

These charcuterie delivery services typically include cured meats, gourmet cheese, crackers, nuts and some variation of dried fruits or jams. Whether it’s for Friendsgiving or date night, this list will get you started.

Wander & Graze

The Lowdown: Wander & Graze offers plates and boards that are not only stunning in presence but also packaged with environmentally friendly boards and cutlery that is compostable or reusable. All produce used is locally sourced and organic. The menu includes six different boards from antipasto and crudité to fruit and cheese. Each board can be ordered either half (feeds 2-6) or full size (feeds 8-12). The most notable board is the Colorado Antipasto which features products from local brands like Bjorn Honey, Real Dill, Blue Moose Boulder and Mouco cheese. While the date night box is currently sold out, it normally comes with a selection of cheese, charcuterie, fresh fruit, honey, jam, olives, nuts and chocolate enough for two people. Orders can be placed online here.

Cheese Meat Board

The Lowdown: While Cheese Meat Board offers boxes and boards from all sizes, it also offers miniature and regular sized charcuterie cones. With a minimum order of 30, each cone comes with one to two cheese(s), one to two meat(s) and choice of accoutrement. These cones are perfect for standing events and limit the need for service ware when it’s all handheld. Though the weather in Colorado shifts day to day, these individual boxes ($10) are ideal for picnics in the park. Find out more information about ordering and delivery here.

Golden Graze Boxes, LLC

The Lowdown: Golden Graze Boxes, LLC offers more of a customizable graze box with examples on Instagram and a user-friendly order form linked for easy ordering. The menu includes boxes made to order with all the staples— cheese, meat, fruit, olives, nuts and crackers. Signature boxes include five different options from vegetarian friendly and classic to charcuterie heavy with extra cured meat. Uniquely, the menu also offers a sweet tooth box focusing on bakery desserts, cookies, hand-dipped fruit, candy and chocolates. Prices range from $25 to $150 depending on party size. Find out more information about ordering and delivery here.

Chzy Co. Boards

The Lowdown: This specialty charcuterie board shop offers fun holiday and special occasion themed boxes for grazing. The boards come in five different sizes—snack, small, medium, large and extra-large. A lot of the boards/boxes are customizable offering extra fruit, cheese, meat or candy. Solely operating through social media, orders are placed through direct message on Instagram.

Colorado Charcuterie

The Lowdown: Operational since 2019, Colorado Charcuterie offers meat and cheese boards for delivery from sizes small to large. While these boards contain a lot of the staples like artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, seasonal fresh fruit and crackers perfect for small gatherings, they also offer grazing tables custom made for any event from bachelorette party to baby shower. Orders can be placed online here.

Mondo Market

The Lowdown: This speciality deli and grocer is well known for its opulent meat and cheese boards. Filled with delicatessen delights, from expertly picked cheeses to candied nuts and thinly sliced meats, Mondo has you covered. Go here for more ordering info.

Denver Grazing Company

The Lowdown: Denver Grazing Company also offers individual charcuterie boxes for delivery. Each individual box offers the same gourmet cheese and artisanal meat found on a grazing board, while offering a safe alternative to snacking with friends while keeping distance. With the holidays coming up, Denver Grazing Company also created tablespaces with a variety of flavors, textures and colors for any event. Find out more information about ordering here.