Music City Hot Chicken is Joining the TRVE Taproom in Denver

While 2021 isn’t quite living up to our expectations in many ways — not all news is bad. This week, Music City Hot Chicken (MCHC) and TRVE Brewing Company announced they will merge. After downsizing its three-barrel systems — the Denver-based brewing company was running out of ideas on how to fill the space. Lucky for them — the Graf brothers, Jordan and Sam — had just the right idea. And it involves chicken and beer.

“The most exciting part for me is introducing our concept to another neighborhood. When we first opened in Fort Collins five years ago, my brother and I built a skeleton for the culture of the restaurant to grow onto. Our staff and customers largely decided the feel of the place. Taking our concept and plugging it into an existing culture is going to [be] fun, I’m excited to see what kind of culture will evolve” said Sam Graf.

Turns out — the love for Nashville-style fried chicken is mutual at TRVE, too. “Co-existing in a small space as two distinct business[es] is always a risk so we wouldn’t have offered up this space to just anybody,” said founder Nick Nunns. “Over the years we noticed the hard work and hustle that built their restaurant into the outstanding place it is today and we couldn’t imagine having anyone else in the space.”

Although the menu will be slightly downsized due to space — MCHC still plans to serve up iconic menu items such as crispy fresh chicken tenders, juicy chicken sandwiches doused in a signature hot sauce accompanied by homemade sides. And in just a few months — pair these southern favorites with your favorite craft beers on tap.

Construction on MCHC will begin in March with a tentative opening date between late May and early June. Until then, check out the MCHC menu here and for more beers on tap — visit the TRVE menu here.