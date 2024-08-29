DFW Introduces Couture Lineup

Couture is a highly coveted fashion event worldwide due to its craftsmanship, luxury designs and artistic vision. Denver Fashion Week is no different in showcasing the best of the best couture designers. Held every fall season, this event is the perfect opportunity to dress to the nines and witness works of art glide down the runway.

Get your Couture tickets here

See the following designers take the runway — Qi Zhou, Rowena Social, Club, SKYEAIRE, Lisa Marie Couture, Alejandro + Amaris, The Victorian Romanian

Couture is made to measure garments meaning they’re often one of a kind designs with a custom fit — it’s why it’s one of the most treasured forms of fashion. With this in mind, DFW’s fashion scene often fuses global trends with local influences and couture is no different. Their unique blend of styles resonates with the city’s vibrant and eclectic fashion community.

At DFW, everyone is welcome. From fashion enthusiasts to industry professionals and local celebrities, it truly celebrates creativity and innovation. The event also serves as a platform for emerging designers to gain recognition and build their brands.

It’s more than just an event — it’s a statement of the city’s evolving fashion scene. It brings together the community to celebrate the artistry and innovation that define couture, while also putting Denver on the map as a significant player in the global fashion scene.

Photoshoot Credits

Creative Director & Photography & Video: David Rossa

Fashion Stylist: Hailee Lucchesi

Hair: Darrel Dewitt

Makeup: Megan Urmann

Models: Karynn Berisie, Justin Erickson & Thaiara Keoninh

Fashion: Victoria Regina, Motwurf, Relic Vintage, The Denver Ginger & Hailee Lucchesi Archives

Marketing: Lauren Lippert

Model Coordinator: Nikki Strickler