The Season’s Final Rays — 303 Magazine’s End of Summer Playlist

As summer draws to a close in the Mile High, 303 Magazine has curated a playlist to celebrate the season’s final stretch of warm days. This playlist is a musical adventure to preserve the memories made during sunny days hiking through the Rockies, nights out with friends and days of wearing tank tops, shorts, and sandals. Featuring a mix of indie, funk, shoegaze, and dance tracks, each song has been carefully selected to mirror the vibrant energy of Denver’s summer, from the thrill of outdoor concerts to the quiet moments spent watching the sunset in the park. Let this playlist be the soundtrack to your last summer road trips, backyard barbecues, and those late-night drives under the stars. You will find a description of each track below.

Wild Nothing – “Summer Holiday” Kicks off this playlist with a burst of vibrant guitars, this track is indie summer rock at its finest. It’s the perfect track to set the tone for an end of summer adventure, blending nostalgic energy with sun soaked melodies that capture the essence of the season.

The Polarity – “Son Of A Beach” Radiates a beachy vibe that feels like cruising on a boat at Cherry Creek Reservoir or Horsetooth Reservoir. With its laid back rhythm and breezy melodies, it’s the ultimate soundtrack for those carefree days spent by the water.

Psychic Mirrors – “Island Girl” is an extra funky and danceable track that makes you want to sweat it out on the dance floor with friends. Its swaying grooves are perfect for late night parties, capturing the lively spirit of summer nights in Denver.

Buscabulla – “NTE” is road trip music at its best, perfect for getting lost in the mountains with a sense of wanderlust. Sung in Spanish vocals, the song wraps you in a feel good vibe that makes every twist and turn feel like an adventure.



Work Drugs – “Method Acting” is a joyful anthem for embracing the moment, a dance track that encourages you to move like no one’s watching. Its uplifting synth and guitars create a sense of clarity, making it the ideal soundtrack for those summer days when anything feels possible.

Beach Fossils – “What A Pleasure” — Indie memories come flooding back with this track that perfectly captures the nostalgia of warm days and good times. Beach Fossils, who just played at the Underground Music Showcase in Denver last month, deliver a sound that feels like looking back on the most magical moments of summer.

Cindygod – “On It’s Side,” with a goth-tinged sadness, reflects the bittersweet feeling of summer coming to an end. This Denver band, formerly known as Gauntlet Hair, creates a haunting atmosphere that lingers as you say goodbye to this joyful season.

Vinyl Williams – “Lansing” is a track that opens the door to new opportunities and transformations. Its dreamlike atmosphere feels like a journey into the unknown, making it the perfect song for those late-summer moments when you’re open to something new.

Thomie – “Me and Sade” brings in the warm feel good rays of light and dancey pop vibes. It’s the kind of track that makes you want to move and relish every last drop of summer, a perfect anthem for sunny days and carefree moments.

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” With its catchy “wish I knew” refrain, this song is a danceable track that explores the vices and habits we can’t quite shake. Steve Lacy’s smooth production makes it the perfect song for those reflective yet fun moments as the winds start to cool back down.



Alisa Xayalith – “Roses” is a pop gem that feels like breaking away and blossoming into something new. With its floral imagery and beautiful lyricism, it captures the beauty of solo journeys and the promise of what’s to come.



Oko Tygra – “Plastacine” is a shoegaze masterpiece from Denver band Oko Tygra, capturing the melancholic beauty of saying goodbye to summer and welcoming the crisp air of fall. With The Cure vibes, it’s a hauntingly beautiful farewell to the season.