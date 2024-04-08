Beats That Bloom — 303 Magazine’s Perfect Spring Playlist

Spring is in full force and 303 Magazine has put together a playlist to celebrate, a musical odyssey ready to send listeners on a ride through indie, pop, and dance vibes to groove along to in the shining sun. Every song has been carefully chosen to blossom a good mood that feels like the ice melting, the rays of the sun pouring warmly through the thinning clouds. This pallet of tracks have been intentionally placed together on a canvas, seeking to inspire listeners to make this spring season the best one yet. You can find the playlist and the reason why each song was chosen below.

The early days of Spring can feel a bit like a whirlwind as the world returns to life following the winter months. The playlist reflects that by starting the momentum with the intro track “Mikuni” by Nitemoves (Tycho’s drummer), greeting listeners with an optimistic chillwave vibe and a gentle reminder your spirit is starting to bloom because spring is here. The second song, “Survive,” is a single from the highly anticipated upcoming album by local Denver band American Culture. This tune serenades the memories of being at an outdoor concert with friends while watching a band tear it up on the stage with an incredible performance of rocking guitars and 90’s reminiscent vocals.

Next up to bat, indie rock band WEEKENDS gets the adrenaline pumping with their new song “Warehouse Party” which quite literally couldn’t be a more perfect name. It’s truly a great track to crank the volume up and invite a few friends over to rock out to this banger. As the sun stays out a little longer and the weather warms, “Come Saturday” by The Pains of Being Pure at Heart will inspire endless ideas for springtime adventures to pursue all season long. However, take caution because once this tune is played, it has a habit of getting stuck in your head, and it will need to be played again and again just to appease the craving.

Once the night rolls in and the car windows are rolled down, turn up “One Way Ticket to Midnight” by Denver indie heads Mainland Break on your drive around the city. This song is certain to amplify an energy of new possibilities and unforgettable memories to be had this spring. It should be noted that this Mile High band also just got back from a big Australian tour earlier this year, and within that journey, they repped Denver hard with this banger.

Last month, Real Estate came to town, and they put on an incredible show filled with catchy lyrics and melodic guitars. They showcased a vast discography that screams spring and earned their song “It’s Real” a spot on the playlist. The next song, “Crushcrushcrush” by Coco & Clair Clair ft. Paul Maxwell, will move your feet and let your body sway back and forth. This gem of a track is perfectly designed for fresh air and excitement for new beginnings.

Self-love and self-care speak volumes in the next track, “Better” by The Drums. The memorable lyrics and textbook indie rock instrumentation will give the feeling of laying in a bed of flowers as the sun pleasantly shines, breathing new light into your world. Next, imagine a sun-kissed vibe, with a nice breeze blowing in the air while being accompanied by an upbeat serving of dancy grooves and cheerfulness by Kilo Kish’s song “Fulfillment?” to help capture the feeling of the season.

It wouldn’t be right to celebrate such a vibrant season without putting something eccentric into the mix. That’s where the psychedelic guitars, groovy basslines, and international vocals found on “Esperar pra Ver” by Evinha come in. From outdoor farmers’ markets to drives through the mountains, as the sun shines a little brighter and the air feels a little cozier, it’s a song that will make these moments just that more magical.

Lastly, “The Magnificent Moon” by Mildlfe delivers a medley of emotions as complex as this transitory season. The electricity that flows through this track captivates the imagination and lures its listeners to another world. It’s the perfect song that goes on forever, perfect for road trips passing through the lush scenery Colorado has to offer, especially during a time when things are growing and sunlight is shining later in the day. It directs your mind down avenues it hasn’t been before, making you look within and feel new, a blossom finally pushing through the cold to drink the sun.