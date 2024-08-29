Labor Less, Play More: 7 Denver Spots To Celebrate the Long Weekend

As the long Labor Day weekend approaches, restaurants around Denver are sharing in the festivities to celebrate the holiday. From sizzling barbecues to bottomless mimosas, these menus have something to suit every palate. Here is 303 Magazine’s guide to the Labor Day restaurant specials to enjoy the weekend.

Flight Club Denver

Photo courtesy of Proof PR

When: September 2, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 1959 16th St. Mall, Denver

The Lowdown: Avoid the stress of crowds in the mountains and celebrate the holiday in the heart of the city at Flight Club. During its Labor Day brunch, enjoy bottomless mimosas ($49), all-you-can-eat flatbreads ($39), à la carte plates and signature cocktails while competing with friends in its iconic Social Darts experience. The flatbreads range from smoked salmon to breakfast flatbreads, and the à la carte items include fresh-cut fruit, breakfast sliders, avocado toast and its famous churros. Make sure to make a reservation for the combo bottomless flatbreads and bottomless mimosas ($59).

Rosenberg’s

Photo courtesy of Middle Name Communications

When: August 30 – 31, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 725 E. 26th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Have a slider at Rosenberg’s newest concept, RosenBurger’s, running through Labor Day weekend. Inspired by While Manna, a legendary burger joint in New Jersey, RosenBurger’s menu features high-quality sliders ($3.50 – $6.70) with steamed white onion, cheese or both, and a side of crisp yet fluffy fries ($3.50) and milkshakes ($6, +$1 to make it a malt).

The Post Chicken & Beer

Photo courtesy of The Post

When: September 2, Business hours vary for each location

Where: 1575 Boulder St., Denver; 2200 S. Broadway, Denver; 2027 13th St., Boulder; 105 W. Emma St., Lafayette; 1258 S. Hover Rd., Longmont; 333 E. Wonderview Ave., Estes Park

The Lowdown: Celebrate the weekend with a smoker-fresh barbecue at all of The Post Chicken & Beer’s locations. For $30, enjoy a smoked rib platter with slow-smoked meat, campfire beans, mac n cheese, crunchy slaw and grandma-style cornbread. Make sure to pair it with a pint of Post’s signature beer to ring in the end of summer.

The Hampton Social

Photo by Morgan Ione

When: September 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 2501 16th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Indulge in happy hour and weekend brunch at The Hampton Social to celebrate this Labor Day with a “Rosé All Day” vibe. Its signature Hampton Frosé ($10) is a perfect companion for toasting with friends and unwinding, with happy hour prices offered weekdays from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Pair drinks with bites like roasted brussel sprouts, parmesan truffle fries and more (starting at $9 during happy hour). For brunch, enjoy a special Labor Day treat of Wild Berry French Toast ($19) paired with a sparkling rosé cocktail with mango, black pepper and lime, named the Longhouse Reserve ($15).

FIRE Restaurant and Lounge

Photo courtesy of FIRE Restaurant & Lounge on Facebook

When: September 2, 6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 1201 N. Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Make the most of the weekend at The Art Hotel’s FIRE Restaurant and Lounge. Enjoy favorite brunch delights with a twist, like the FIRE Bloody Mary ($16) — Tito’s vodka, Freshies bloody mary mix, torched rosemary and jumbo shrimp — smoked salmon board ($21) — smoked salmon with radishes, a trio of cream cheeses, fried capers, pickled red onions and bagels — and FIRE spiced wings ($16) — its signature crispy buffalo wings with lime creme fraiche, sweet peppers and cilantro.

Photo courtesy of 54Thirty on Facebook

When: September 1, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 1475 California St., Denver

The Lowdown: Don’t miss out on 54thirty’s end-of-summer specialties while enjoying elevated vibes during its DJ set. Try the Blackberry Paradise — Belvedere blackberry and lemongrass infused vodka — or the elevated version of its Cold Brew Sunset ($18) — Amaro Averna, Mr Black coffee liqueur, cold brew, cocoa bitters — but with Don Julio tequila for this holiday weekend.

Mile High Spirits

Photo courtesy of Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room on Facebook

When: September 1, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

The Lowdown: $5 drinks all day for the holiday weekend. That’s right, $5 drinks all day at the Mile High Spirits Tasting Room. Enjoy MHS classics like Ranch Water — Blanco tequila, lime and club soda — and the All Daily — sweet tea-infused vodka and lemonade. Before the end of summer, try its summertime sips like The Dinger made from vodka, grape juice, blackberry, lemon and soda, or the Peach Pit — peach whiskey, lemon, agave and bitters. Reserve your spot here.

Did we miss your favorite restaurant that’s celebrating Labor Day this year? Let us know in the comments below!