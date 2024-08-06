Catching Flights (of Mimosas), Feelings (of abundant Fun) and Brunch at Flight Club

The world’s first Social Darts experience, Flight Club was founded in London in 2015 to usher this once pub-like pastime into the 21st century. With a focus on craft cocktails and elevated eats, Flight Club fuses premium cuisine and curated cocktails with its signature, technology-driven Social Darts experience to create a truly unique entertainment environment. With six locations in the U.S. and 17 worldwide, Flight Club continues to surprise and delight with its ability to bring friends together in an upscale social setting. To date, over two million people have tried their hand, and over 250 million darts have been thrown

303 Magazine enjoyed visiting Flight Club’s Denver location for its recently launched weekend brunch. Not only were the food and mimosas excellent, but the inclusion of the electronic dart game and the welcoming and friendly demeanor of the staff, shout-outs to Marshall and Olivia, who made this brunch experience one that set a new bar. Yes, we know that brunch in Denver is nothing new, with so many great places offering its unique version and experience; the one at Flight Club makes for a fun, relaxed, and oh-so-delicious break from the norm.



Marshall walked us through setting up and beginning our dart game (heads up, be selfie-ready if you care about that sort of thing) and took our order. Now, we know what you are probably thinking, “who needs instructions on how to play darts?” Well, the Social Darts experience at Flight Club is unlike any we have seen at other locations.

Co-founders Steve Moore and Paul Barham saw an opportunity to bring something more to this upscale community “pub” after seeing a crowd of young people go crazy over a game of darts in a UK pub. However, they did not decide to put up the traditional dartboard we all are accustomed to and call it a day. No, they brought a concept that perfectly combines the old with the new and will make novice participants feel like pros. During your 90-minute reservation, you can select between six games, such as Demolition, Shanghai and Snakes and Ladders, to name a few of them. Our favorite is Donkey Derby.

Its Bottomless Flatbreads and Mimosas ($46 per person and must be ordered by everyone in your party. This does not include the 90-minute Social Darts fee.) were brought out as we started to play. The Brunch Menu is nothing short of yummy and inclusive, which is always an important consideration when selecting a brunch spot that will meet the dietary needs and preferences of those attending. The bottomless flatbreads include Smoked Salmon Flatbread, Four Cheese Flatbread, Breakfast Flatbread, or Garden Vegetable Flatbread. We loved all of them, but the breakfast and garden vegetable flatbreads were our favorite. Thanks again to Marshall for his attentiveness, as we never had to ask for more flatbreads to be brought out. The brunch menu includes some á la carte choices such as the Fresh Cut Fruit Plate, Breakfast Sliders, Avocado Toast and Flight Club’s famous Churros. We were too full of the delicious flatbread to try the churros, but they, too, looked delicious.

The Flight Club Weekend Brunch is a great place to start your weekend of activities, whether you are searching for a new place to bring out-of-town guests, beginning your day of downtown shopping, or wanting to grab something to eat before heading over to the Denver Performing Arts Center for an early afternoon show, or just to catch up with friends and family. In addition to spreading the fun to the weekend, Flight Club has those who commute to downtown Denver during the week covered. It is a great place to go if you are always looking for fun and delicious places for lunch or happy hour, as well as the occasional need to entertain out-of-town clients.

Flight Club Denver is located at 1959 16th St. Mall, Denver. It is open Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. – 12 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Happy Hour is Monday – Friday 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Brunch is served Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Each brunch reservation is set for 90 minutes, with the last seating at 1:30 p.m. and is $15 per person for Social Darts. Please note that Saturdays are 21+ only all day.

While reservations are encouraged, especially for large groups and gaming, walk-ins will be accommodated at the á la carte tables and bar area on a first come first served basis. Happy brunching!

All photos courtesy of Proof PR.