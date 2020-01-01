Dig Into January – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Colt and Gray Closes

The Lowdown: Colt and Gray has closed this December along with the neighboring venue, Ste. Ellie. The institutions had one last hurrah with a Drink the Bar Dry event leaving Denver with a bang.

Crooked Stave to Reopen Original Location While Closing Its RiNo Taproom

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave is set to reopen its original location in Sunnyside neighborhood of Denver this January. With the opening will come the closing of its RiNo taproom location.

Masterpiece Deli Moving to Old Major

The Lowdown: Masterpiece Deli is closing its Central Street location doors and opening a shop within Old Major. The new location will open on January 6 with counter service and full breakfast, lunch and dinner service.

Former Rebel Chef Brings International Street Food to Misfit Snack Bar

The Lowdown: As Rebel Restaurant closes, former chef Bo Porytko has joined forced with Middleman to create the new venture – Misfit Snack Bar. The new bar will serve up small plates bursting with flavor.

Newly Opened

Urban Village a Game Changer for Local Indian Cuisine

The Lowdown: Urban Village in Lone Tree has made its mark in the community giving a new perspective on Indian cuisine. The new restaurant serves up bites such as kale moong dal chaat, Not Your Grandma’s Butter Paneer and cardamom pistachio kulfi.

Queens Eleven Opened in RiNo

The Lowdown: Queens Eleven opened in The Hub this past December. The new cafe and bar combo has a chill vibe with cocktails and full coffee bar for all of your caffeine needs.

Bradford Kim’s Sushi Co. Opens Berkeley Park Sushi Co.

The Lowdown: Bradford Kim’s Sushi Co. has opened its third location in Berkeley Park. The sushi restaurant focuses on dishing out fresh and consistent bites.

Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar Meshes Local Ingredients with Thai Cuisine

The Lowdown: Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar opened to serve up Thai style bites with Colorado ingredients for the freshest of flavors. Owner Ounjit Hardacre had a mission of combining the two aspects for a fresh outlook on traditional Thai flavors.

Sunday Vinyl Opened on 16th Street

The Lowdown: The team from Frasca has opened a music-centered wine bar on 16th Street – Sunday Vinyl. The restaurant has a curated menu of meals for a full experience.

For[a]ged Opens as One of Denver’s Hottest New Restaurants

The Lowdown: For[a]ged has just opened in Denver as one of its hottest restaurants. The innovative menu created by Chef Duy Pham combines American fare with Japanese influences and French techniques for a flavorful adventure.

Excuses to Celebrate

January 1: National Bloody Mary Day

The Lowdown: Recover from your New Year’s Eve activities on January 1 during National Bloody Mary Day. What is better than breakfast in a glass?

Don’t Miss: If you need a good bloody mary hit up The Bar at Broadway Market for brunch.

January 4: National Spaghetti Day

The Lowdown: Pasta lovers rejoice for National Spaghetti Day on January 4. No better reason to grab a big plate of spaghetti than this.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great fork full of pasta, check out Scileppi’s and Jovanina’s Broken Italian.

January 12: National Glazed Doughnut Day

The Lowdown: Grab your breakfast on the go on January 12 during National Glazed Doughnut Day.

Don’t Miss: To satisfy your sweet tooth stop in at Voodoo Doughnuts.

January 14: National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

The Lowdown: Grab a great sandwich during National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day on January 14. The perfect bite for chilly weather.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great spot for pastrami stop into Lou’s Italian, Leven and Dimestore Delibar.

January 30: National Croissant Day

The Lowdown: Rip into some buttery flakey pastries on January 30 during National Croissant Day. The more layers the better in this cold weather.

Don’t Miss: Grab some pastries of your own at Rebel Bread.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more

Impact

When: January 19, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

The Lowdown: Help make and handout lunches for those in need at Impact. You can give some time to make a difference in your local community one lunch at a time during the event. Volunteer with a suggested $10 donation here.

Denver Bourbon & Bacon Fest

When: January 25, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Sip on the best specialty bourbon and whiskeys while munching on tasty bacon-themed bites during Denver Bourbon & Bacon Fest. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Colorado Restaurant Association Education Foundation. Get tickets here.