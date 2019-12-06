Queens Eleven Opens as a New Cafe and Bar in RiNo

On Thursday, December 5 Queens Eleven opened in the new RiNo development — The Hub. The sleek cocktail and coffee lounge is all vibes, boasting a mural by CRUSH WALLS favorite Pichiavo. The tight interior has 25 seats, with a maximum occupancy of 61 — owner Jeffrey Knott hopes to cultivate a bustling scene. After opening Blue Sparrow Coffee in 2017, Knott is continuing his knack for creating intimate spaces designed for relaxed and comfortable socializing. A full coffee bar will serve Blue Sparrow blends with Onefold carting in an exclusive line of breakfast burritos daily. A compact menu of sandwiches, salads and bar snacks is still in the works with a full debut planned for next week. Izzio will provide the pastries.

The space — designed by Tamra Holton — is intentionally sparse. Rich velvet seating, a staff-curated bookshelf and an elegant wood bar all nicely support Pichiavo’s massive centerpiece. A locker program allows return guests to reserve a space for $50. Patrons can select a bottle of their choosing, which the business will order and stock. Cocktails made from the reserved bottle will be roughly half the price of the already affordable drinks.

Beverages are slightly lower ABV and come at the remarkably low price of $8 apiece. The God Beet the Queen combines mezcal and beet juice and citrus for a delightfully smoky and earthy sip. The Rosemary’s Baby Daddy is tequila, rosemary and ginger beer. The generous sprig gives the punchy drink bright aromatics and an elegant composition.

Much of what makes Queens Eleven great comes from the atmosphere, Knott hopes the place will speak for itself. “There’s not much story behind it, just come hang out,” he smiled.

Queen’s Eleven is located at 3603 Walnut St., Denver. It is open Sunday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

All photography courtesy of Joshua Perez.