Masterpiece Deli is Moving to Old Major

LoHi’s Masterpiece Deli, known for its fine-dining approach and utilization of locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, has announced it’s closing its Central Street location. But fear not sandwich fans, the beloved shop will return just a half-mile up the street inside Old Major.

Started by Old Major chef and owner, Justin Brunson, Masterpiece Deli opened in 2008 on Central Street earning a cult-following over the years and later expanded to Uptown which eventually closed in 2017. Now, the new move will allow the deli to accommodate more guests, expedite and expand offerings by utilizing the full kitchen and there’s more street parking to take advantage of.

Starting January 6, 2020, Masterpiece Deli will offer counter service and full service for breakfast, brunch and lunch Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the deli’s famed offerings, Old Major favorites like the Royal Rooster chicken sandwiches and the double burger will now be served alongside the renowned Masterpiece Deli menu.

The new location will also launch with an Industry Brunch on January 6, 2020. Available every Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Industry Brunch will rise and shine with $15 bottomless mimosas and a $5 Hamms and Whiskey shot. Old Major’s standard Saturday and Sunday brunch will continue as usual.

“Obviously, Masterpiece will always hold a special place in my heart as it was my first concept in Denver so I’m excited to combine it with another love of my life – Old Major,” said Brunson “We appreciate all of our loyal regulars over the years and look forward to seeing those faces just up the road for the same quality of sandwiches we’ve been slinging for the past 12 years.”

With the announcement of the impending move, Masterpiece Deli’s Central Street location will shut its doors on December 31, 2019.

Old Major is located at 3316 Tejon Street, Denver.