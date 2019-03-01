Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food–and–beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into April next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Colorado Earns Eight James Beard Award Nominations

The Lowdown: At the end of February, The James Beard Foundation announced its long list of semifinalists for the 2019 Restaurant and Chef Awards — including eight nods to Colorado chefs. See the full list here.

Denver’s Good Food 100 Partners with the James Beard Foundation

The Lowdown: The James Beard Foundation made another nod to our state when it announced its partnership with local organization Good Food 100 — one that is working to build a better food system by measuring restaurants’ sustainability practices.

Breckenridge Brewery Turns Irish Pub Into North America’s Highest for St. Patrick’s Day

The Lowdown: From March 1 through the 17, Breckenridge Brewery will take over Sevens Restaurant — turning it into North America’s highest Irish pub at 10,010 feet above sea level in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

TV Chef Competitor to Open Restaurant in One of Denver’s Oldest Firehouses

The Lowdown: Union Station’s oldest remaining building – Hose House No. 1 — has its new tenant. Executive Chef Kelli Daniels, a runner-up on The Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen,” “Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell” and a competitor on “Chopped,” will helm the restaurant called Woodie Fisher.

An Immersive Harry Potter Brunch is Coming to Denver

The Lowdown: The Wizard’s Brunch, as it’s been dubbed, will transport Denverites straight into the world of wizardry over a themed three-course meal. Dates haven’t been announced, but there will be two sittings available — a family-friendly brunch and an adults-only dinner.

Newly Opened

These are notable restaurants, coffee shops and bars that opened in Denver last month.

Broadway Market

The Lowdown: After much anticipation, Broadway Market opened its doors at the end of February. We got a sneak peek of everything you can expect next time you venture for a visit.

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe (Five Points)

The Lowdown: Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe on Platte Street have garnered quite a following in the past for its whiskey doughnuts and CBD-infused menu. Now, the team has expanded to a second location in Five Points.

Brass Tracks

The Lowdown: After Blake Street Vault closed, a team of industry veterans swooped in with something a bit more classic. The team behind Brass Tracks was insistent on preserving the historic bar, which has been a gathering spot in Denver since 1863.

Excuses to Celebrate

Let’s bring the March Madness spirit to the food and drink world, shall we? We’re kicking it off with new round-ups on the best soup, best international markets, best date-night spots and best poke. And, if that’s not enough, here are a few more excuses to get out and eat this month.

March 3: 303 Day

The Lowdown: Because the numerals of the date match our area code —and our magazine! — March 3 has become a celebration of Denver.

Don’t Miss: Head to Illegal Pete’s and get deals all day with $3.03 breakfast burritos, beers and bloodys. We’re also releasing our brand new, all-local vinyl – 303 Music Vol. 2. at the Colfax and South Broadway location.

March 9: National Meatball Day

The Lowdown: Grab you a friend and some spaghetti, because March 9 is National Meatball Day.

Don’t Miss: If you’re looking for an Instagram-worthy meatball moment, head to Marcella’s. The braised veal meatball is larger than a softball — something the staff calls “the eighth wonder of the world.”

March 30: National Hot Chicken Day

The Lowdown: You’ll have to wait for the end of the month to get your hands on National Hot Chicken Day.

Don’t Miss: The Budlong Hot Chicken, once a popular food truck, is taking the wheels off in favor of a spot inside Zeppelin Station starting March 4. Don’t miss it.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

March 5: Slow Food Giving Day at Fire on the Mountain

Where: Fire on the Mountain — 3801 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Enjoy lunch or dinner at Fire on the Mountain on March 5 and 10 percent of sales will be donated to Slow Food Denver.

March 7: So All May Eat Gala

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building — 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: This gala helps support SAME Cafe — a ‘pay what you can’ restaurant in Denver working to restore dignity to a community of people that may not be able to eat out. Participating restaurants include City, O’ City, Snooze, Biju’s Little Curry Shop and more. Tickets and details here.

March 10: Drink Red, Wear Red Gala

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building — 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Drink Red, Wear Red is an event benefitting the Colorado Restaurant Association. Guests are encouraged to wear red as they sip on red wine to support the restaurant industry in our state. Tickets and more information here.

March 16: St. Patrick’s Parade Stop for Cooking Matters Colorado

Where: Market St. and 21st St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you’re heading to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, head to the Jackson’s Denver Street Fair along the route and grab a beer — 20 percent of sales go to benefit Cooking Matters Colorado. Learn more here.

March 23: 9th Annual GrowHaus Seed Swap

Where: The GrowHaus — 4751 York St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you love to garden, you won’t want to miss this GrowHaus event. In addition to seeds for sale, there will be gardening workshops, community food vendors, music and more. Learn more here.