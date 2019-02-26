Can one truly get enough of Harry Potter? Nope, didn’t think so. A Hogwarts hoopla is coming to Denver, merging the wizarding world with brunch shenanigans. The Wizard’s Brunch, as it’s been dubbed will transport Denverites straight into the world of wizardry over a themed three-course meal. Attendees are invited to dress in robes and “wizard-wear,” partake in potions, visit fortune tellers, win points for their house and be immersed in the world J.K. Rowling created. There will be two sittings available — a family-friendly brunch and an adults-only dinner, whereby you’ll want to trade your mimosas for buckets of Butterbeer.

Previously, the organizers of the Wizard Brunch have enjoyed success in Canada (although some guests in Australia were not impressed), and Denver will join a roster of other cities as the Wizard Brunch hits the road. Dates and locations have not yet been announced, but we will update the article accordingly, so you’re not left feeling like a “muggle.” Go here to sign-up for pre-sale ticket info.