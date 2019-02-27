The James Beard Foundation announced its long list of semifinalists for the 2019 Restaurant and Chef Awards this morning. Colorado earned eight nominations on the list across six categories. This year’s nominees include newcomers The Wolf’s Tailor and Q House as well as some name’s from past years such as Boulder’s Frasca Food & Wine and Element 47 at The Little Nell. In 2018, Alex Seidel of Mercantile Dining & Provision brought home the Best Chef: Southwest award, which Kelly Whitaker of The Wolf’s Tailor and Caroline Glover of Annette are up for this year. See below for a breakdown of Colorado’s 2019 semifinalists.

Best New Restaurant: Q House, Denver

Outstanding Baker: Andy Clark, Moxie Bread Co., Louisville

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Jeb Breakell, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver

Outstanding Service: Frasca Food & Wine, Boulder

Outstanding Wine Program: Element 47 at The Little Nell, Aspen

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer: Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros., Denver

Best Chef: Southwest: Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora

Best Chef: Southwest: Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver

Judges will vote on nominees and narrow it down to a list of five finalists in each category which the James Beard Foundation will announce on March 27, with the James Beard Awards Gala to take place on May 6 in Chicago.