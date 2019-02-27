The James Beard Foundation announced its long list of semifinalists for the 2019 Restaurant and Chef Awards this morning. Colorado earned eight nominations on the list across six categories. This year’s nominees include newcomers The Wolf’s Tailor and Q House as well as some name’s from past years such as Boulder’s Frasca Food & Wine and Element 47 at The Little Nell. In 2018, Alex Seidel of Mercantile Dining & Provision brought home the Best Chef: Southwest award, which Kelly Whitaker of The Wolf’s Tailor and Caroline Glover of Annette are up for this year. See below for a breakdown of Colorado’s 2019 semifinalists.
Best New Restaurant: Q House, Denver
Outstanding Baker: Andy Clark, Moxie Bread Co., Louisville
Outstanding Pastry Chef: Jeb Breakell, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver
Outstanding Service: Frasca Food & Wine, Boulder
Outstanding Wine Program: Element 47 at The Little Nell, Aspen
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer: Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros., Denver
Best Chef: Southwest: Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora
Best Chef: Southwest: Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver
Judges will vote on nominees and narrow it down to a list of five finalists in each category which the James Beard Foundation will announce on March 27, with the James Beard Awards Gala to take place on May 6 in Chicago.
