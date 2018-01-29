Be sure to bookmark this page – we’ll update it as new Red Rocks shows get announced, openers get added and when tickets sell out. Head here for more of our coverage on the venue.
It’s happening — Red Rocks show announcements for 2018 are already in full swing (and they’re not even done with 2017 shows yet). At the time of publishing this article, six shows have been announced for 2018, not including the New Years Eve Show that will ring in the next season, but this number does include the upcoming Winter On the Rocks. That said, I’m sure we’ll be hearing more from the venue soon.
Date TBD
Illenium
Annual Shows
January
January 12 — Red Rocks Local Set w/ Dynamic Distractions, Venture Still
January 26 — Winter On the Rocks w/ Rick Ross, Jauz, Brother Ali
April
April 19 — 311, Method Man, Redman, Collie Buddz, PROF, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Chali 2na (of Jurassic 5)
April 27 — Vulfpeck, Kamasi Washington, KNOWER
May
May 3 — X Ambassadors, Misterwives, Allan Rayman
May 4 — Twiddle / Stick Figure w/ The Hip Abduction
May 5 — Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band w/ Leftover Salmon
May 6 — Primus, Mastodon, All The Witches
May 10 — The Purple Xperience
May 12 — Global Dub Festival w/ Ganja White Night, Zomboy, Boogie T. b2b SQUNTO, EPTIC, AFK, Spock
May 13 — Modest Mouse
May 14 — Khalid
May 19 — Above & Beyond
May 20 — Elephant Revival w/ Blind Pilot
May 21 — Phantogram, Tycho, Poolside
May 22 — The Decemberists, Whitney
May 24 — Louis the Child, Big Wild, Quinn XCII, Phantoms
May 25 — Devil Makes Three w/ The Wood Brothers, Murder By Death
May 26 — Emancipator Ensemble with Manic Focus (live band), Wax Tailor, Kalya Scintilla & Eve Olution, Tor
May 27 — The Disco Biscuits, Spafford, Organ Freeman
May 28 — HAIM, Maggie Rogers, Lizzo
June
June 2 — The Motet, Boombox, The New Mastersounds
June 3 — Marshmello
June 7 — Brit Floyd
June 8 — Lettuce, The Floozies, The Funk Hunters, Jaw Gems
June 9 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters
June 10 — John Butler Trio, Tash Sultana, Mama Kin Spender
June 12 — Bryan Adams
June 13 — Turnpike Troubadours w/ Randy Rogers Band, Old 97’s, Charley Crockett
June 15 — Odesza
June 16 — Odesza
June 19 — Barenaked Ladies, Better Than Ezra, KT Tunstall
June 28 — Funk on the Rocks w/ Chromeo, The Glitch Mob, Elohim, KITTENS
June 29 — Avett Brothers w/ David Crosby & Friends
June 30 — Avett Brothers w/ Mandolin Orange
July 1 — Avett Brothers w/ Special Guest TBD
READ: Review – The Avett Brothers Tugged at Red Rocks’ Heartstrings
July
July 2 — Zeds Dead
July 3 — Zeds Dead
July 5 — Umphrey’s McGee
July 6 — Umphrey’s McGee
July 7 — Umphrey’s McGee
July 8 — Dark Star Orchestra w/ Keller Williams
July 12 — moe.
July 18 — Sylvan Esso
July 20 — The String Cheese Incident w/ JJ Grey and Mofro
July 21 — The String Cheese Incident w/ The Main Squeeze
July 22 — The String Cheese Incident w/ Rising Appalacia
July 27 — Beats Antique, CloZee, Polish Ambassador, The Diplomatic Scandal
July 28 — Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Drive-By Truckers, Marcus King Band
July 29 — Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Marcus King Band
READ: Review – Sylvan Esso are the Best Friends You’ve Always Wanted
August
August 3 — Lucero, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
August 6 — Steve Martin, Martin Short, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Jeff Babko
August 12 — Brandi Carlile w/ Shovels & Rope
August 16 — Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
August 18 — Railroad Earth, Fruition
August 20 — Niall Horan w/ Maren Morris
August 22 — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tank and the Bangas
August 27 — David Byrne
August 28 — David Byrne
August 30 — Shakey Graves, Jose Gonzalez & The Brite Lites, Twin Peaks
September
September 3 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/ Aimee Mann and Amanda Shires
September 16 — NGHTMRE w/ Slander and JOYRYDE
September 17 — Punch Brothers, Gillian Welch
September 22 — Greenky Bluegrass w/ California Honeydrops
September 23 — Greenky Bluegrass w/ Turkuaz
October
October 5 – Snails
October 13 — Rezz
