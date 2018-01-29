Be sure to bookmark this page – we’ll update it as new Red Rocks shows get announced, openers get added and when tickets sell out. Head here for more of our coverage on the venue.

It’s happening — Red Rocks show announcements for 2018 are already in full swing (and they’re not even done with 2017 shows yet). At the time of publishing this article, six shows have been announced for 2018, not including the New Years Eve Show that will ring in the next season, but this number does include the upcoming Winter On the Rocks. That said, I’m sure we’ll be hearing more from the venue soon.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Date TBD

Illenium

Annual Shows

January

January 12 — Red Rocks Local Set w/ Dynamic Distractions, Venture Still

January 26 — Winter On the Rocks w/ Rick Ross, Jauz, Brother Ali

April

April 19 — 311, Method Man, Redman, Collie Buddz, PROF, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Chali 2na (of Jurassic 5)

April 27 — Vulfpeck, Kamasi Washington, KNOWER

May

May 3 — X Ambassadors, Misterwives, Allan Rayman

May 4 — Twiddle / Stick Figure w/ The Hip Abduction

May 5 — Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band w/ Leftover Salmon

May 6 — Primus, Mastodon, All The Witches

May 10 — The Purple Xperience

May 12 — Global Dub Festival w/ Ganja White Night, Zomboy, Boogie T. b2b SQUNTO, EPTIC, AFK, Spock

May 13 — Modest Mouse

May 14 — Khalid

May 19 — Above & Beyond

May 20 — Elephant Revival w/ Blind Pilot

May 21 — Phantogram, Tycho, Poolside

May 22 — The Decemberists, Whitney

May 24 — Louis the Child, Big Wild, Quinn XCII, Phantoms

May 25 — Devil Makes Three w/ The Wood Brothers, Murder By Death

May 26 — Emancipator Ensemble with Manic Focus (live band), Wax Tailor, Kalya Scintilla & Eve Olution, Tor

May 27 — The Disco Biscuits, Spafford, Organ Freeman

May 28 — HAIM, Maggie Rogers, Lizzo

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

June

June 2 — The Motet, Boombox, The New Mastersounds

June 3 — Marshmello

June 7 — Brit Floyd

June 8 — Lettuce, The Floozies, The Funk Hunters, Jaw Gems

June 9 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters

June 10 — John Butler Trio, Tash Sultana, Mama Kin Spender

June 12 — Bryan Adams

June 13 — Turnpike Troubadours w/ Randy Rogers Band, Old 97’s, Charley Crockett

June 15 — Odesza

June 16 — Odesza

June 19 — Barenaked Ladies, Better Than Ezra, KT Tunstall

June 28 — Funk on the Rocks w/ Chromeo, The Glitch Mob, Elohim, KITTENS

June 29 — Avett Brothers w/ David Crosby & Friends

June 30 — Avett Brothers w/ Mandolin Orange

July 1 — Avett Brothers w/ Special Guest TBD

July

July 2 — Zeds Dead

July 3 — Zeds Dead

July 5 — Umphrey’s McGee

July 6 — Umphrey’s McGee

July 7 — Umphrey’s McGee

July 8 — Dark Star Orchestra w/ Keller Williams

July 12 — moe.

July 18 — Sylvan Esso

July 20 — The String Cheese Incident w/ JJ Grey and Mofro

July 21 — The String Cheese Incident w/ The Main Squeeze

July 22 — The String Cheese Incident w/ Rising Appalacia

July 27 — Beats Antique, CloZee, Polish Ambassador, The Diplomatic Scandal

July 28 — Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Drive-By Truckers, Marcus King Band

July 29 — Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Marcus King Band

August

August 3 — Lucero, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

August 6 — Steve Martin, Martin Short, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Jeff Babko

August 12 — Brandi Carlile w/ Shovels & Rope

August 16 — Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

August 18 — Railroad Earth, Fruition

August 20 — Niall Horan w/ Maren Morris

August 22 — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tank and the Bangas

August 27 — David Byrne

August 28 — David Byrne

August 30 — Shakey Graves, Jose Gonzalez & The Brite Lites, Twin Peaks

September

September 3 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/ Aimee Mann and Amanda Shires

September 16 — NGHTMRE w/ Slander and JOYRYDE

September 17 — Punch Brothers, Gillian Welch

September 22 — Greenky Bluegrass w/ California Honeydrops

September 23 — Greenky Bluegrass w/ Turkuaz

October

October 5 – Snails

October 13 — Rezz

This slideshow requires JavaScript.