Niall Horan launched a Facebook event last night for a Red Rocks tour stop on August 20, 2018, which was confirmed this morning. The show will be an extension of the “Flicker World Tour” which is Horan’s first arena tour, now coming to North America. The One Direction superstar is currently on his “Flicker Sessions 2017 Tour” and will begin the official world arena tour in June 2018. Marren Morris is listed as support for the world tour, including the Red Rocks stop. Currently, there is no on-sale date announced but you can RSVP to the Facebook event here.

This news comes shortly after yesterday’s announcement of the release of Horan’s debut solo album, Flicker, due out on October 20, 2017. You can catch a taste of the album with his new single, “Too Much to Ask,” which came out today.