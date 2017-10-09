Hip-hop lovers should prepare to usher in 2018 in one of the most beautiful venues in the country because Red Rocks Amphitheatre is holding its first-ever New Year’s Eve concert on December 31. Headlining the famous stage will be Migos, Post Malone, Young Thug, Lil Yachty and more, creating an all-star rap lineup to end 2017 and usher in the new year.

There’s no hotter or more chart-topping hip-hop group this year than Migos, Young Thug has been the topic of rap conversation with any release he drops and Post Malone is arguably at the height of his genre-bending hip-hop style.

The show is presented by Feyline and Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom. Pre-sale tickets will be available here on October 12 with a full sale here Friday, October 13. Fan-favorite Dizzy Wright, as well as King Green (of RDGLDGRN), will join the supporting cast of rap players for this ground-breaking show.

This news comes on the heels of a venue change for The xx from Red Rocks Amphitheatre to 1st Bank Center due to today’s snow. Even still, Red Rocks season is likely to be busier than ever.