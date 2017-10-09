AEG Presents Rocky Mountains announced on Facebook Saturday night that The xx show at Red Rocks will be moved to 1st Bank Center. Set to take place tonight, the show’s last-minute change was met with a lot of backlash and requests for refunds from the Denver community as well as visitors from out of state. Several commenters noted that they had flown in from the likes of Ohio and New York for the Red Rocks stop of The xx’s “I See You Tour.”

Don Strasburg, senior talent buyer and co-president of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, commented on a post in the thread from his personal account saying, “They [The xx] were unable to reschedule, refunds available at point of purchase.” Late Sunday night AEG Presents Rocky Mountains followed up with information on refunds, “We realize there is a high call volume on the refund hotline,” and offered an email address to expedite the process. Below you’ll find the full announcement, as posted on AEG’s Facebook.

“NEW VENUE: Due to a significant drop in temperatures and between 3-6 inches of snow with a winter storm watch forecasted for Red Rocks on Monday, The xx concert scheduled for Red Rocks Amphitheatre Monday, October 9, 2017 has been moved to 1STBANK Center. All tickets purchased for the Red Rocks Amphitheatre show will be valid at 1STBANK Center. All reserved tickets will be honored in ample first come, first served seating in the bowl at 1st Bank Center. GA ticketholders will have access to the floor and will be wristbanded upon entry to the floor.” – AEG Presents Rocky Mountains on Facebook.

Morrison is under a winter storm warning until 3 p.m. today and reports say the area could expect anywhere from three to 12 inches. Jamie xx played Red Rocks last year at Chromeo’s annual Funk on the Rocks but The xx have never headlined the venue before. It looks like they’ll have to wait another year (at least) before their time comes.

Tickets to The xx and Perfume Genius at 1st Bank Center are available here.