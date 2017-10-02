Welcome to October everyone. Fall is in the air and the leaves are about to be on the ground in their new color. October’s concert offerings include the last month of Red Rocks shows, jazz jams at Dazzle and national tours at The Pepsi Center all wrapped up by the spookiest day of the year. Take this month to celebrate all the colors of Denver’s diverse concert scene.

Week 1: October 2 – October 8

Recommended: Weezer w/ X Ambassadors @ Red Rocks – October 7

As we said earlier, October marks the last month of the 2017 Red Rocks season which means now is the time to fit in as many last minute shows at the venue as you can. On October 7, the Los Angeles rock band Weezer along with New York rockers X Ambassadors are leaving their respective coasts and headed to the Mile High City for a sold-out show at Red Rocks. Both acts have found great success in the rock music scene and are known for their recognizable hits. Stay on the lookout for any tickets that become available for this rock-filled show.

More info here. *sold out

Also see…

10/2 – Strung Out w/ Runaway Kids, Mission Accomplished @ The Bluebird Theater

10/2 – Kings of Leon w/ Dawes @ Red Rocks

10/2 – Giuda w/ Poison Rites, Combat Force @ Larimer Lounge

10/2 – Landlady w/ Ian Chang, The Bright Silence @ Hi-Dive

10/2 – Starjammer (Every Monday) @ Goosetown Tavern

10/2 – Minglewood Mondays ft. New Speedway Boogie (Every Monday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/3 – Lords Of Acid w/ Christian Death, Combichrist, En Esch, Night Club, ITSOKTOCRY @ The Gothic Theatre

10/3 – Incubus w/ Jimmy Eat World, Atlas Genius @ Red Rocks

10/3 – Between The Buried And Me w/ The Contortionist, Polyphia, Toothgrinder @ Summit Music Hall

10/3 – GoldLink w/ Masego @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/3 – The Palmer Squares w/ Rhymesight, OptycNerd, Supah Dope @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/3 – Ice Nine Kills w/ Lorna Shore, Enemy In I, Fall Of Scylla @ The Marquis Theatre

10/3 – SG Lewis w/ Phiilo, Sur Ellz @ Larimer Lounge

10/3 – Manilla Road w/ Cloud Catcher, Sceptres @ Hi-Dive

10/3 – Quincy Ave Rhythm Band w/ Chatfield High Jazz I, Kent Denver’s Jazz Combo @ Dazzle Jazz

10/3 – “Jazz Jam” Hosted by Todd Reid (Every Tuesday) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/3 – The Katie Thiroux Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

10/3 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/3 – Open Mic Band Jam Hosted By Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

10/3 – Frankie Rose w/ Suburban Living, Oko Tygra @ Globe Hall

10/3 – Ben Ottewell of Gomez w/ Buddy @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/3 – Jamboree Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/4 – King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard w/ Other Worlds @ The Ogden Theatre

10/4 – Straight No Chaser & Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox w/ Jon McLaughlin @ Red Rocks

10/4 – Matchbox Twenty w/ Matt Nathanson @ The Pepsi Center

10/4 – Devildriver + Superjoint w/ King Parrot, Cane Hill, Child Bate @ Summit Music Hall

10/4 – Ganz w/ Um.., Jaw Gems, Adam Deitch, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side & Masterpiece Ballroom

10/4 – Arkaik w/ Alterbeast, Inanimate Existence, Inficier @ The Marquis Theatre

10/4 – Postcards w/ Gestalt, Compliments To The One, In My Room, Ludoesmusic @ Lost Lake

10/4 – BEGINNERS w/ Get Along @ Hi-Dive

10/4 – Steam Wednesdays (Every Wednesday) @ Bar Standard

10/4 – BOT @ Bar Standard

10/4 – Suicide Commando w/ Elete, Offerings To Odin, DJ Matt Black @ The Oriental Theatre

10/4 – Whiskey Dick w/ Stump Tail Dolly @ The Lion’s Lair

10/4 – Danilo Perez w/ Ben Street and Adam Cruz: Panamonk (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/4 – Money Jungle Double Drummer Series (Every Wednesday) @ Nocturne Jazz

10/4 – Zealot w/ Teacup Gorilla, The Far Stairs @ 3 Kings Tavern

10/4 – Stephen Brooks Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/4 – Y La Bamba @ Goosetown Tavern

10/4 – Allan Rayman @ Globe Hall

10/4 – Jessica Jones Band (Every Wednesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/4 – Transit Method w/ No More Excuses, Hydraform, As Animals Eat My Insides @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/4 – SmileEatingJesus @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/5 – Toadies w/ Local H @ The Gothic Theatre

10/5 – The Shins w/ Spoon, Day Wave @ Red Rocks

10/5 – People’s Blues Of Richmond w/ The Red Petals @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/5 – The Expanders w/ Iya Terra, For Peace Band @ The Marquis Theatre

10/5 – Palehound w/ Down Time, Mr. Atomic @ Lost Lake

10/5 – Glacial Tomb w/ Nightwraith, Space In Time, Urn. @ Hi-Dive

10/5 – The M Machine w/ TNURE + Stoic @ Beta Nightclub

10/5 – Danielle Nicole ft. Danielle Schnebelen @ The Oriental Theatre

10/5 – Bitter Suns w/ Came & Took It, Kenny’s Log In @ The Lion’s Lair

10/5 – Danilo Perez w/ Ben Street and Adam Cruz: Panamonk (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/5 – Sam Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

10/5 – Chatterbox w/ Out Of System Transfer, The Real Lying Rohr, Michael Sarah, Paul Ski @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/5 – Motown Groove (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern

10/5 – Tennyson w/ Photay @ Globe Hall

10/5 – Tuck & Patti @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/5 – Phour.O (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/5 – TRAPT w/ Sovereign, Romero, Running With Scizzors, VSCRL, Averse To The End @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/5 – Household Collective w/ Sound Safari, French Pressed, PK, Douglass @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/6 – Bleachers w/ Tangerine @ The Ogden Theatre

10/6 – Moon Hooch w/ Lavender Fields, Jackson Whalan @ The Bluebird Theater

10/6 – Milky Chance @ The Fillmore

10/6 – Snails + NGHTMRE w/ JOYRYDE, MUST D!E B2B LAXX, Boogie T, SQUNTO @ Red Rocks

10/6 – The Alcapones w/ Roka Hueka, Short Bus Rejects @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

10/6 – Start Making Sense (Ultimate Talking Heads Tribute) w/ Elder Grown @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/6 – Wick-it the Instigator w/ Laika Beats, Tortuga @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/6 – Pears w/ The Big Ups, Russian Girlfriends, Poor Me @ The Marquis Theatre

10/6 – The Swindlin’ Hearts w/ Denver Meatpacking Company, Sliver, Stereoshifter @ Larimer Lounge

10/6 – Draemings w/ Love Stallion, Scifidelic @ Lost Lake

10/6 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

10/6 – KC To The Bay Tour @ The Roxy Theatre

10/6 – Ned Garthe Explosion w/ Clarke & The Himselfs, Netson @ The Lion’s Lair

10/6 – The Denver Jazz Ladies (Day Set) (Every Friday) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/6 – “Friday Night Social” w/ Dave Devine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

10/6 – Keith Oxman & Stu MacAskie @ Nocturne Jazz

10/6 – The Robert Johnson Band (Every Friday) @ Nocturne Jazz

10/6 – Arrested Development w/ DJ Digg @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/6 – Blood Handsome w/ Shark Jackson, Chewer & Bach, JAO, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/6 – The Monte Pittman Experience @ Goosetown Tavern

10/6 – Morsel + Woodhouse w/ Flyin’ Hot Saucers @ Globe Hall

10/6 – Sympathy F w/ JL Universe @ The Walnut Room

10/6 – Keiko Matsui (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/6 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/6 – P-Nuckle w/ S.T.O.I.C., Sammy Taggett, Rocket Surgeons @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/6 – Public Safety w/ Chompers, Mad Wallace, Jeraff @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/6 – Steve Forbert @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

10/7 – The Aquabats w/ I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Dog Party @ The Gothic Theatre

10/7 – Ty Segall w/ Flat Worms, RipRats @ Summit Music Hall

10/7 – Zoogma w/ Cofresi, XOA @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/7 – MiMoSA w/ Unlimited Gravity, Godlazer @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/7 – Dreadnought w/ Ford Theatre Reunion, The Flight Of Sleipnir, Kenaima (EP Release) @ The Marquis Theatre

10/7 – Sheer Mag w/ Tenement, American Culture @ Larimer Lounge

10/7 – Ice Balloons w/ Bourgeois Girl, Upstanding Citizen @ Lost Lake

10/7 – Elliot Brood w/ Kid Reverie, Chella and the Charm @ Hi-Dive

10/7 – Parker @ Beta Nightclub

10/7 – Black Pegasus (Album Release Party) @ The Roxy Theatre

10/7 – DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard

10/7 – Two Tone Wolf Pack w/ Dan Craig, A Mouthful Of Thunder @ The Lion’s Lair

10/7 – Sammy Mayfield Band (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/7 – The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/7 – Matt Skellenger & Matt Reid Duo @ Nocturne Jazz

10/7 – Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

10/7 – Corey Smith w/ Hudson Moore @ The Grizzly Rose

10/7 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/7 – Arrested Development w/ DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/7 – Boat Drinks w/ Orca Wells, Honeyfur, Satellite Pilot @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/7 – Plastic Daggers @ Goosetown Tavern

10/7 – Leyla McCalla w/ Blake Brown, Igaus David @ Globe Hall

10/7 – Punk Rock Tribute To The Who’s Tommy @ The Walnut Room

10/7 – Eric Darius & Adam Hawley (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/7 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/7 – LA Guns @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/7 – Cody Johnson & Randy Rogers Band w/ Parker McCollum @ Levitt Pavilion

10/7 – The Music of Chuck Pyle @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

10/7 – An Evening of Hindustani Music @ Tuft Theatre

10/8 – Noah Gundersen w/ Silver Torches @ The Bluebird Theater

10/8 – Motionless In White w/ The Amity Affliction, Miss May I, William Control @ Summit Music Hall

10/8 – Immortal Synn (CD Release Party) + Plasma Canvas w/ Sideffect, Divine Torture @ The Marquis Theatre

10/8 – The Caveat w/ Widdlywah @ Lost Lake

10/8 – Mimicking Birds w/ Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends, Hermit Commune @ Hi-Dive

10/8 – A Night With Janis Joplin @ The Paramount Theater

10/8 – The AAA Girls @ The Oriental Theatre

10/8 – Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set, Every Sunday) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/8 – Colorado Symphony: Chamber Music Series @ Dazzle Jazz

10/8 – Back Pussy w/ Sugar Skulls, Marigold, Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

10/8 – Austin Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/8 – Flight Kamikaze w/ Big News, Headlight Rivals, Mean Machine, Literally The Worst @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/8 – Skerryvore @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/8 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/8 – True Blue Band ft. The Bill McKay (Late Set) (Every Sunday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/8 – DOPE w/ (Hed) P.E., Smackfactor @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/8 – George Winston @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Week 2: October 9 – October 15

Recommended: Queens of The Stone Age w/ Royal Blood @ Red Rocks – October 10

Treat yourself to another rock show at Red Rocks this month when The Queens of The Stone Age headline Colorado’s most famous venue on October 10. The Queens of The Stone Age returned to the scene this year after a four-year break with the release of Villains back in August. The California rooted rock band has been in existence since the late ’90s and are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage. Although the show is sold out, we’d recommend trying to catch them along with the British rock band Royal Blood as they make their way back to Denver.

More info here. *sold out

Also see…

10/9 – Cafe Tacvba w/ Flor De Toloache @ The Ogden Theatre

10/9 – JR JR w/ HEMBREE @ The Bluebird Theater

10/9 – The XX w/ Perfume Genius @ Red Rocks

10/9 – Ape Machine + Year Of The Cobra w/ Cloud Catcher @ Lost Lake

10/9 – Flight Kamikaze w/ Big News, Headlight Rivals, Mean Machine, Literally The Worst @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/10 – Krewella w/ Unlike Pluto, Decadon @ The Ogden Theatre

10/10 – The Early November & The Movielife w/ Racquet Club @ The Bluebird Theater

10/10 – Vance Joy w/ Amy Shark, Chappell Roan @ The Gothic Theatre

10/10 – Worriers w/ Thin Lips, Cheap Perfume, Lawsuit Models @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

10/10 – Amine w/ Towkio @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/10 – Fat Tuesdays w/ Cervantes’ House Band ft. Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/10 – Touche Amore w/ Single Mothers, Gouge Away, Muscle Beach @ The Marquis Theatre

10/10 – Ought w/ US Weekly @ Larimer Lounge

10/10 – Zealyn w/ Valise @ Lost Lake

10/10 – The Script w/ Tom Walker @ The Paramount Theater

10/10 – American Dischord w/ Serial Killer Sunday School, The Lurchers @ The Lion’s Lair

10/10 – Peter Stolzman and The Coexistence Trio (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz

10/10 – Seth Anderson & Yotam Ben Horin w/ Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

10/10 – Haujobb w/ Blackcell, DJ Niq V

10/10 – Big Thief w/ Little Wings, Mega Bog @ Globe Hall

10/11 – BADBADNOTGOOD w/ Other Black @ The Ogden Theatre

10/11 – The Chruch w/ The Hello Sequence @ The Gothic Theatre

10/11 – Terror w/ Bent Life, Left Behind, Line Brawl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

10/11 – Hospital Records Showcase ft. DJ Marky, Metrik, Ownglow, MC Dino w/ Jubee

10/11 – MewithoutYou w/ Pianos Become The Teeth, Strawberry Girls @ The Marquis Theatre

10/11 – City Of The Sun w/ The Last Echo, The Maykit @ Larimer Lounge

10/11 – Last Chance Texaco w/ Commerce City, Rollers @ Lost Lake

10/11 – Weiss @ Bar Standard

10/11 – Rocco Williams Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

10/11 – Brant Williams @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/11 – The Common Good w/ Toarn, Under Auburn Skies, Killing Creation, Wall of The Fallen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/11 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

10/11 – The Mercury Tree w/ Hamster Theatre, Neil Haverstick @ The Walnut Room

10/11 – Kaustik w/ Kjaroscuro, Mutator, Sabbatar, The Goat Hill Massacre @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/11 – Rhythm Dragons w/ Clyde and The Milltailers, The Cosmonautz @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/12 – Campfire Caravan ft. The Lil Smokies w/ The Brothers Comatose, Mipso @ The Ogden Theatre

10/12 – The Orcastrator w/ Kinetik Groove, Midicinal, Gaia’s Groove, Choppy Oppy, DJ Alex Bowman @ The Bluebird Theater

10/12 – Alison Krauss & David Gray @ Red Rocks

10/12 – Layne + Soren Bryce @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

10/12 – Mom and Dad ft Members of Dopapod) w/ Pickin’ On Ween (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/12 – Battalion Of Saints w/ Nobodys, The Cryptics, King Rat @ The Marquis Theatre

10/12 – Me Me Monster w/ Girl Scout Heroine, Firstimers @ Lost Lake

10/12 – Candace w/ Eyebeams, Boat Drinks @ Hi-Dive

10/12 – False Peaks w/ Adult Colour, Ben Hanna @ The Lion’s Lair

10/12 – SF String Trio: Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary Tribute (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/12 – Sam Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

10/12 – Citizen Dan (Steeley Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/12 – Wolf & Bear w/ Andres, VIS, Pocket Vinyl, Triangle Introverts @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/12 – Kimi Most w/ Lazer and Levi @ Globe Hall

10/12 – Boogie Lights w/ Mammoth Water, FIZ @ The Walnut Room

10/12 – John Mark McMillan w/ Kings Kaleidoscope, LaPeer @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/12 – Rock The Crowd Competition @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/12 – Spoken Nerd w/ Bashful Hips, Otem Rellik, Adam Selene @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/13 – Billy Currington w/ Cale Dodds @ The Ogden Theatre

10/13 – Zach Heckendorf w/ Maggie Mulvihill @ The Bluebird Theater

10/13 – Kayzo w/ Freddy Rule, PawS, Motoko @ The Gothic Theatre

10/13 – Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Murs, Mackenzie Nicole, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru, Above Waves, JL, Darrien Safron @ Red Rocks

10/13 – Cowboy Mouth w/ Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs, Singletrack @ Summit Music Hall

10/13 – SoDown w/ Marvel Years, FunkStatik, Unfold_Music @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/13 – Joey Porter’s Vital Organ and PHO w/ Dharma Krewe @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/13 – Soulfly Does Nailbomb w/ Cannabis Corpse, Noisem, Lody Kong, Carnivorous Greed @ The Marquis Theatre

10/13 – Together Pangea w/ Tall Juan, Daddy Issues @ Larimer Lounge

10/13 – Frederick The Younger w/ Chloe Tang @ Lost Lake

10/13 – Ivory Circle (Video Release) w/ Navy, Whiskey Autumn @ Hi-Dive

10/13 – Say My Name @ Beta Nightclub

10/13 – Kris Kristofferson @ The Paramount Theater

10/13 – 6 Million Dollar Band @ The Oriental Theatre

10/13 – People Corrupting People w/ Battle Pussy, Younger Than Neil @ The Lion’s Lair

10/13 – Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/13 – Robert Earl Keen @ The Grizzly Rose

10/13 – Forceps w/ Bloodstrike, Rotstroller, Condemned Remains

10/13 – Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley Tribute) w/ Quilombo, DJ Naysayer @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/13 – Fast Eddy w/ Gun Powder Gray @ Goosetown Tavern

10/13 – Zola Jesus w/ John Wiese @ Globe Hall

10/13 – Cascade Crescendo w/ Meadow Mountain @ The Walnut Room

10/13 – Griffin House @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/13 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/13 – Allegaeon w/ Blunt Force Stereo, WORLDVIRAL.tv, Perpetual Dementia, Arise in Chaos, Three Sixes @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/13 – Mom’s Haunted House Party ft. Kingfriday, Kaleid, Kind Hearted Strangers @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/13 – Muse: Songwriters In The Round ft. Jack Williams w/ Deva Yoder, Richard Dean @ Tuft Theatre

10/13 – Paul Kelly w/ Jess Cornelius @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

10/14 – The War On Drugs w/ The Building @ The Ogden Theatre

10/14 – Ward w/ Whispertown @ The Bluebird Theater

10/14 – Pinegrove w/ Florist, Lomelda @ The Gothic Theatre

10/14 – Imagine Dragons w/ Grouplove, K.Flay @ The Pepsi Center

10/14 – Hanson + Hanson Afterparty @ Summit Music Hall

10/14 – The WinterWonderGrass All Stars ft. Bridget Law, Steve Foltz, Dusty Rider, Tyler Grant, Adrian “Ace” Engfer, Grant Farm, Jack Cloonan Band (Early Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/14 – Snow Tha Product w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/14 – Knuckle Puck w/ Movements, With Confidence, Homesafe @ The Marquis Theatre

10/14 – Cattle Decapitation w/ Revocation, Full Of Hell, Artificial Brain @ Larimer Lounge

10/14 – Jonwayne w/ Danny Watts, Grigsby @ Lost Lake

10/14 – Khemmis w/ Spirit Adrift, Abrams @ Hi-Dive

10/14 – Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub

10/14 – Kirko Bangz w/ Young Tone, Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

10/14 – DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard

10/14 – Popa Chubby w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theatre

10/14 – Thatcher w/ Deep State, Remember The Radio @ The Lion’s Lair

10/14 – PAA Kow (CD Release Concert, 2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/14 – Gabriel Mervine Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

10/14 – DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/14 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

10/14 – The Bronx w/ Plague Vendor, ’68 @ Globe Hall

10/14 – One Of The Hive (Incubus Tribute) w/ Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/14 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/14 – Fist Fight w/ Hyzenborg, Murkocet, Good Water, Veterans MC Denver @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/14 – Once Upon A Turnup @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/14 – Karla Bonoff @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

10/14 – Matt Skellenger @ Tuft Theatre

10/15 – The War On Drugs w/ The Building @ The Ogden Theatre

10/15 – Shook Twins w/ Tallgrass, Ian Mahan @ The Bluebird Theater

10/15 – Lil Peep @ The Gothic Theatre

10/15 – Myrne w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/15 – Listener w/ Levi The Poet, Comrades @ The Marquis Theatre

10/15 – Holy Wave w/ Ohmme @ Larimer Lounge

10/15 – Paws @ Lost Lake

10/15 – Overslept w/ Never Let This Go, Evinair, Post/War @ Hi-Dive

10/15 – Hal Aqua & The Lost Tribe + Zuruna @ Dazzle Jazz

10/15 – Gumbo le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/15 – David Thomas Bailey Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/15 – The Bronx w/ Plague Vendor, ’68 @ Globe Hall

10/15 – The Convalescence w/ Wings Denied, Shaping The Legacy, Dead Eyes Always Dreaming @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Week 3: October 16 – October 22

Recommended: deadmau5 w/ Electrocado, BlackGummy @ Red Rocks & Beta Nightclub – October 19 & 20

Earlier this year, EDM pioneer Joel Zimmerman (aka deadmau5) announced he would be making a stop at Red Rocks on his “lots of shows in a row: pt 2 Tour,” however, we had no idea it would turn into a three-show run at two separate venues in Denver. After the October 20 date for Red Rocks quickly sold out, the EDM DJ added a second night at Red Rocks on October 19. But wait, there’s more. Just last week, deadmau5 and company announced they would be doing a late night set at Beta Nightclub on October 20 after closing out Red Rocks (no big deal). You have three chances to see deadmau5, Electrocado, BlackGummy and No Mana while they are in Denver so don’t miss out.

Get tickets for Red Rocks here.

More info for Beta Night Club here. *sold out

Also see…

10/16 – Tash Sultana w/ Pierce Brothers @ The Ogden Theatre

10/16 – Red Hot Chili Peppers w/ Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jack Irons @ The Pepsi Center

10/16 – The Strumbellas w/ Noah Kahan @ Summit Music Hall

10/16 – High Waisted w/ Corner Girls, The Coax, Generation Nomad @ The Marquis Theatre

10/16 – NateWantsToBattle w/ Amalee, Mandopony @ Larimer Lounge

10/16 – Levitation Room w/ Slynger @ Hi-Dive

10/16 – Trashcan Sinatras w/ DJ Tyler Jacobson @ Globe Hall

10/16 – The Metamorphosis Tour ft. The Space Time Ripples, More TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/17 – Boris w/ SubRosa, Endon @ The Bluebird Theater

10/17 – Janet Jackson @ The Pepsi Center

10/17 – Issues w/ Volumes, Too Close to Touch, Sylar @ Summit Music Hall

10/17 – Dalek w/ Street Sects, Echo Beds, It’s Just Bugs @ The Marquis Theatre

10/17 – Max w/ Rozes @ Larimer Lounge

10/17 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

10/17 – 36 Crazyfists w/ The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Charcoal Tongue @ The Roxy Theatre

10/17 – Corey Feldman and The Angels @ The Oriental Theatre

10/17 – Harold Lopez-Nussa (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/17 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/17 – Lehnen w/ More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/17 – Leon w/ Wrabel @ Globe Hall

10/18 – Yelawolf w/ Mikey Mike + Big Henri @ The Ogden Theatre

10/18 – Radical Face w/ Aisha Badru @ The Bluebird Theater

10/18 – The Pixies @ The Fillmore

10/18 – CharlestheFirst w/ The Librarian, Papa Skunk, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/18 – Girlpool w/ Palm, Sweater Belly @ Larimer Lounge

10/18 – The Novel Ideas @ Lost Lake

10/18 – Overtime @ The Roxy Theatre

10/18 – CamelPhat @ Bar Standard

10/18 – We Dream Dawn ft. Bridget Law @ The Oriental Theatre

10/18 – Marquis Hill Blacktet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/18 – Lehnen w/ More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/18 – Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

10/18 – Keychain w/ Redrum Saints, Mad Pow, Inficier, Mass Transit @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/19 – Bleep Bloop w/ Sayer, Sumthin’ Sumthin’ @ The Bluebird Theater

10/19 – Marilyn Manson @ The Fillmore

10/19 – Falli w/ CNM, Scramm Unit, MrEz @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

10/19 – Bumper Jacksons w/ Chain Station, The Mallett Brothers Band @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/19 – Passafire w/ Pacific Dub, Project 432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/19 – Barb Wire Dolls w/ Svetlanas, 57, Sparkle Jetts @ The Marquis Theatre

10/19 – Berk and Friends w/ Manus, Lazerdisk, Super Love, Brent James @ Larimer Lounge

10/19 – Cowards w/ Overtime, Offbeat @ Lost Lake

10/19 – Vatican Vamps w/ Treehouse Sanctum, Creature Canopy @ Hi-Dive

10/19 – Tommy Lee & DJ Aero @ Beta Nightclub

10/19 – DJ Panda Style @ The Roxy Theatre

10/19 – Tree Machines w/ FaceMan, Son & Cynic @ The Lion’s Lair

10/19 – Peter Sommer Septet @ Dazzle Jazz

10/19 – Sam Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

10/19 – MOGNLP w/ Rasmussen, Din Virulent @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/19 – Shawn Nelson w/ Highland Ramblers @ Globe Hall

10/19 – Blake Christiana @ The Walnut Room

10/19 – Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/19 – Rock The Crowd Competition @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/20 – Zomboy w/ 12th Planet, Fury, Notorious Conduct @ The Ogden Theatre

10/20 – Red Bull Sound Select: Margaret Glaspy w/ Pearl Charles, The Still Tide @ The Bluebird Theater

10/20 – Hoodie Allen w/ Luke Christopher, Myles Parrish @ The Gothic Theatre

10/20 – Neon Masq w/ Adrienne O, Rocket Surgeons, All Chiefs, Vermillion Road @ Summit Music Hall

10/20 – Zion I & Lyrics Born w/ Kruza Kid, J.O.B., Thin Air Crew @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/20 – Wookiefoot w/ Satsang @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

10/20 – The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die w/ Rozwell Kid, Mylets @ The Marquis Theatre

10/20 – Tera Melos w/ Speedy Ortiz, Meet Me In Montauk, Holophrase @ Larimer Lounge

10/20 – Gasoline Lollipops w/ Grayson County Burn Ban, Whippoorwill @ Lost Lake

10/20 – Allout Helter & Black Dots w/ faim, The Larimers, Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Hi-Dive

10/20 – Kung Fu Vampire w/ Lock Smith @ The Roxy Theatre

10/20 – Juan MacLean @ Bar Standard

10/20 – Julia Lucille w/ Moses Nesh @ The Lion’s Lair

10/20 – Javon Jackson w/ George Cables, Eddie Gomez, Jimmy Cobb (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/20 – Joshua Trinidad Electro-Duo @ Nocturne Jazz

10/20 – Head For The Hills w/ Meadow Mountain @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/20 – Askultura w/ Leomar Mendez, North By North, Flower Crown Me A Queen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/20 – Frontside Five @ Goosetown Tavern

10/20 – Thurston Moore w/ The Diary Of IC, Explura @ Globe Hall

10/20 – Blind Dogs Halloween Show w/ Weather Big Storm, Circle Number Dot, 3 Star Monday, Goat Trail Element @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/20 – Wild Adriatic + Emma Mayes and The Hip @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/21 – Zomboy w/ 12th Planet, Fury, Tugboat @ The Ogden Theatre

10/21 – Bob Schneider w/ Ryan Hamilton & The Traitors @ The Bluebird Theater

10/21 – Lettuce @ The Fillmore

10/21 – The Afghan Whigs w/ Har Mar Superstar @ The Gothic Theatre

10/21 – 1000 Miles Of Fire w/ Saints Of Never After, Rosedale, The Backseaters, The Violet Tides @ Summit Music Hall

10/21 – Jon Stickley Trio w/ T Sisters & Backup Planet (Late Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/21 – Keller Williams (Solo) w/ The Accidentals @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/21 – P.O.S. w/ Sean Anonymous @ The Marquis Theatre

10/21 – Torres w/ The Dove & The Wolf @ Larimer Lounge

10/21 – Waker w/ Lola Rising, Thomas Harpole @ Lost Lake

10/21 – Dead Bars w/ Bud Bronson + The Good Timers, Lawsuit Models, No Roses @ Hi-Dive

10/21 – Jillionaire @ Beta Nightclub

10/21 – DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard

10/21 – John Tesh @ The Paramount Theater

10/21 – The Lollygags w/ Hungry Skinny, The Born Readies @ The Lion’s Lair

10/21 – Javon Jackson w/ George Cables, Eddie Gomez, Jimmy Cobb (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/21 – The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/21 – The Brian Horton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

10/21 – Druids w/ Phallic Meditation, Green Druid, More TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern

10/21 – Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/21 – Big Styles and Friends (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/21 – The Rotten Blue Menace w/ Short Bus Rejects, The Beat Seekers, The Beeves, Sentry Dogs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/21 – Carmen Monoxide @ Goosetown Tavern

10/21 – Phantoms w/ Pusher @ Globe Hall

10/21 – Specto4 w/ Specific Ocean, Particle Parade @ The Walnut Room

10/21 – The Sax Pack @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/21 – Sponge w/ Rubber Planet, Ratt Poison, Your Own Medicine, Mr. Steak @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/21 – Spyn Reset + Telemetry w/ Chewy & Bach @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/21 – Casey Cormier @ Tuft Theatre

10/21 – Loudon Wainwright III w/ Allegra Krieger @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

10/22 – Mutemath w/ Colony House, Romes @ The Ogden Theatre

10/22 – Weller + Kississippi @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

10/22 – Cousin Stizz w/ Swoosh, Big Leano, Slouch @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/22 – Bones @ Lost Lake

10/22 – A Giant Dog w/ SPELLS, CLASS PRESIDENT @ Hi-Dive

10/22 – Steve Lawler @ Beta Nightclub

10/22 – Fall Blues Fest ft. Sammy Mayfield Blues Band, Eef and The Blues Express, Lionel Young Band, Hazel Miller @ The Oriental Theatre

10/22 – Crunk Witch w/ An Hobbes, Adam Selene @ The Lion’s Lair

10/22 – Chronologue @ Dazzle Jazz

10/22 – Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/22 – Joe Johnson Band (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/22 – Demerit w/ Ground Score, Bury Mia, More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Week 4: October 23 – October 31

Recommended: Arcade Fire w/ Bomba Estereo @ The Pepsi Center – October 25

Arcade Fire is headed to The Pepsi Center on October 25 for a night of indie rock in the Mile High City. The Canadian rockers are known for their laid-back sound that is offset by their intense instrumentation and lyricism. In July of this year, Arcade Fire celebrated the release of their latest album Everything Now and are currently in the midst of a world tour. Joining the Canadian indie rockers is the Columbian indie-pop group Bomba Estereo making this a very diverse show.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

10/23 – Call Me Karizma w/ A Summer High, Skyhaven @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

10/23 – Remo Drive + The Diners w/ Not My Weekend @ Larimer Lounge

10/23 – Hissing w/ Of Feather and Bone, Vermin Womb, Casket Huffer, Un @ Hi-Dive

10/23 – Daikaiju w/ TripLip, Today’s Paramount, (mouth-band TBA) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/23 – Rosetta w/ North, Cult Of The Lost, Cause @ Globe Hall

10/24 – Johnnyswim w/ Striking Matches @ The Ogden Theatre

10/24 – Ariel Pink @ The Bluebird Theater

10/24 – Kesha @ The Fillmore

10/24 – Dinosaur Jr. w/ Easy Action @ The Gothic Theatre

10/24 – THOUGHTPILOT (Album Release Show) w/ Vajra, Bodies We’ve Buried, Flahoola @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

10/24 – Tei Shi w/ Twelve’len @ Larimer Lounge

10/24 – Zeke w/ Fast Eddy, Wake The Bat @ Lost Lake

10/24 – Mr. Elevator w/ Camera @ Hi-Dive

10/24 – My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult w/ Ritual Aesthetic, DJ Ritual @ The Oriental Theatre

10/24 – Larry Fuller Trio (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/24 – Max Frost w/ Nawas @ Globe Hall

10/24 – T.O.N.E-Z w/ Articulate Tongues, Contendrez, Jordan Polovina @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/25 – Lany w/ Dagny @ The Ogden Theatre

10/25 – Guided By Voices @ The Bluebird Theater

10/25 – KMFDM w/ OHGR, Lord of the Lost, DJ Ritual @ Summit Music Hall

10/25 – MartyParty w/ Ty Coomes, The Party People, Jubee, Special Guests TBA @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/25 – Surf Curse w/ Natural Violence, Plague Survivor @ Larimer Lounge

10/25 – Friday Night At The Lake w/ Rapping Prince, Ballistic Biscuit, Denali Geesh, Dexter Soul @ Lost Lake

10/25 – Bell Witch & Primitive Man w/ Urn., Oryx @ Hi-Dive

10/25 – CCJA Denver Small Group Concert @ Dazzle Jazz

10/25 – King Chiefs w/ Smolder and Burn, Bronze @ 3 Kings Tavern

10/25 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

10/25 – Crystal Garden ft. Boyd Tinsley Of Dave Matthews Band @ Globe Hall

10/25 – The Talbott Brothers & Coles Whalen w/ Taylor Carson, Julie Nolen @ The Walnut Room

10/25 – Tim Reynolds and TR3 @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/25 – Trinidad James & Scotty ATL w/ PDF, Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/26 – The Black Angels w/ Ron Gallo @ The Ogden Theatre

10/26 – YehMe2 w/ SpydaT.E.K @ The Bluebird Theater

10/26 – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band w/ Nancy Wilson of Heart @ The Pepsi Center

10/26 – “R3BOOT” @ Summit Music Hall

10/26 – Bonfire Weaves – The Music of The Doors w/ Hymn for Her, Special Guests

10/26 – I The Mighty w/ Hail The Sun, Good Tiger @ The Marquis Theatre

10/26 – Lostboycrow w/ Prelow, DYSN @ Larimer Lounge

10/26 – Sam Coffey @ Lost Lake

10/26 – Bear and the Beasts w/ Whiskey Autumn, Big Dopes @ Hi-Dive

10/26 – Nero @ Beta Nightclub

10/26 – Resting B*tch Face @ The Roxy Theatre

10/26 – Markeisha Sings Nina Simone (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/26 – Greg Osby and Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

10/26 – Spectacle & Anomalie w/ Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/26 – David Ramirez w/ Molly Parden @ Globe Hall

10/26 – Me Me Monster w/ Gort V. Goom, Television Generation @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/27 – The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Pert’ Near Sandstone @ The Ogden Theatre

10/27 – Chelsea Wolf w/ Youth Code @ The Bluebird Theater

10/27 – Shpongle @ The Fillmore

10/27 – Brujeria w/ Powerflo, Pinata Protest @ The Gothic Theatre

10/27 – Nothing More w/ Palisades, My Ticket Home, Hell Or Highwater @ Summit Music Hall

10/27 – Blind Melon w/ Duey and The Decibels ft. Ryan Quinn, Members of Yamn, Euforquestra, Fox Street, Other Worlds @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/27 – MLIMA w/ The Workshy (Late Set), Jubilingo @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/27 – Sammy J / Anuhea @ The Marquis Theatre

10/27 – Wildermiss (EP Release) w/ The Bright Silence, The Solid Ocean, “There’s An Ape For That” @ Larimer Lounge

10/27 – Modern Suspects w/ OptycNerd, Vynyl @ Lost Lake

10/27 – Jocko Homo w/ Dirty Few, King Cardinal, Rootbeer, All Chiefs, Turvy Organ, DJ Rice Cube @ Hi-Dive

10/27 – Pegboard Nerds @ Beta Nightclub

10/27 – 3rd Annual Monster Ball w/ KISSM, ROOSTER @ The Oriental Theatre

10/27 – Hellgrammites w/ Meet The Giant, Teacup Gorilla @ The Lion’s Lair

10/27 – Ken Walker Sextet (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/27 – “Friday Night Social” w/ Dave Devine Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/27 – Craig Morgan @ The Grizzly Rose

10/27 – Roka Hueka’s Annual Halloween Bash w/ Don Chicarron, Cheap Perfume @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/27 – Halloween Party: Today’s Paramount w/ Giardia, Never Kenezzard, Ora, Chaff @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/27 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

10/27 – The National Parks w/ Rivvrs @ Globe Hall

10/27 – Miguel Dakota and The Differents w/ Dayton Stone and The Undertones, Tyler Imbrey and The Ghost Review @ The Walnut Room

10/27 – Jonathan Butler (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/27 – Kung Fu @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/27 – Bob Lind @ Tuft Theatre

10/28 – The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Midnight North @ The Ogden Theatre

10/28 – Halloween Hootenanny Ft. DJ Wesley Wayne, VJ Bobby Broadway @ The Bluebird Theater

10/28 – Tom Keifer & Lita Ford @ The Fillmore

10/28 – Deer Tick’s Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery w/ Chris Crofton @ The Gothic Theatre

10/28 – Russ w/ PNB Rock @ Red Rocks

10/28 – The Maine w/ Night Riots, Dreamers @ Summit Music Hall

10/28 – Lee “Scratch” Perry + Subatomic Sound System w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/28 – DMX w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/28 – Gemini Syndrome w/ Deadset Society, Spoken @ The Marquis Theatre

10/28 – Bob Log III w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Lost Lake

10/28 – Trippy Turtle w/ Henrik The Artist @ Beta Nightclub

10/28 – Cuttin Up Halloween Bash w/ Lud Foe, Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

10/28 – HELLoween Ball w/ TR/ST @ Bar Standard

10/28 – Saustro w/ Savage Blush, Bipedal Approach @ The Lion’s Lair

10/28 – Tom “Bones” Malone w/ Monday Big Band (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/28 – 3rd Annual Great Zombie Gatsby Ball @ Nocturne Jazz

10/28 – Luke Combs @ The Grizzly Rose

10/28 – DJ Hollow & DJ Tower (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/28 – DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/28 – Dead Orchids @ Goosetown Tavern

10/28 – Cults w/ Cullen Omori, Hideout @ Globe Hall

10/28 – Transdermal Celebration: A Tribute to The Music of Ween @ The Walnut Room

10/28 – Jackopierce @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/28 – Kung Fu @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/28 – Halloween at Herman’s Hideaway ft. The Fabulous Boogienauts, EPO (Emergency Pullout), Los Hitos, The Mazlows @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/28 – Thunderthief w/ Mammoth Water, Fed Rez, Gioto, Pheel @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/28 – Vintage Spare Parts @ Tuft Theatre

10/28 – The Kirkland Brothers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

10/29 – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @ The Ogden Theatre

10/29 – Ministry & Death Grips @ The Fillmore

10/29 – Halsey w/ PartyNextDoor, Charli XCX @ The Pepsi Center

10/29 – HIM w/ CKY, 3TEETH @ Summit Music Hall

10/29 – Koo Koo Kanga Roo w/ Superfun Yeah Yeah, Rocketship @ The Marquis Theatre

10/29 – 2Mex + Onry Ozzborn w/ Early Adopted, Curta @ Larimer Lounge

10/29 – Gorgon City + Detlef w/ Sureshot + Ben A @ Beta Nightclub

10/29 – Hardluck Halloween Show: Vanilla Milkshakes w/ DMPC, Uncle Bad Touch @ The Lion’s Lair

10/29 – Ryan Fourt (CD Release, Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/29 – Jonathan Sarag (CD Release, Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/29 – KYGO St. Jude Jam @ The Grizzly Rose

10/29 – DJ Hollow & DJ Tower (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/29 – Governor Mortimer Leech (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/29 – Simo @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/30 – Lecrae w/ Aha Gazelle, 1K Phew @ The Ogden Theatre

10/30 – Hiss Golden Messenger @ The Bluebird Theater

10/30 – The Used @ The Fillmore

10/30 – Bruno Mars w/ Jorja Smith @ The Pepsi Center

10/30 – Cobalt w/ Worry, Fathers @ Hi-Dive

10/30 – We Dream Dawn @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/30 – Digisaurus @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/31 – The Front Bottoms w/ Basement, Bad Bad Hats @ The Ogden Theatre

10/31 – Alvvays w/ Jay Som @ The Bluebird Theater

10/31 – Chris Robinson Brotherhood @ The Gothic Theatre

10/31 – ITCHY-O w/ Altas @ Summit Music Hall

10/31 – Halloween Night Menagerie ft. Wabakinoset, Metafonics, Zeta June, King Friday @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/31 – Token w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/31 – Have Mercy w/ Boston Manor, Can’t Swim, A Will Away @ The Marquis Theatre

10/31 – Voidbringer w/ Forgotten Within, Skulls @ Larimer Lounge

10/31 – Mystery Skulls @ Lost Lake

10/31 – Space In Time w/ Keef Duster, Colfax Speed Queen, Wild Call @ Hi-Dive

10/31 – Dream Theater @ The Paramount Theater

10/31 – “Witches Brew” w/ Terri Jo Jenkins & Janine Gastineau @ Dazzle Jazz

10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio: Halloween Spooktacular @ Nocturne Jazz

10/31 – Euforquestra w/ Space Orphan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/31 – The Wrecks w/ Vesperteen, The Technicolors @ Globe Hall

