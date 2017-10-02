Welcome to October everyone. Fall is in the air and the leaves are about to be on the ground in their new color. October’s concert offerings include the last month of Red Rocks shows, jazz jams at Dazzle and national tours at The Pepsi Center all wrapped up by the spookiest day of the year. Take this month to celebrate all the colors of Denver’s diverse concert scene.
Week 1: October 2 – October 8
Recommended: Weezer w/ X Ambassadors @ Red Rocks – October 7
As we said earlier, October marks the last month of the 2017 Red Rocks season which means now is the time to fit in as many last minute shows at the venue as you can. On October 7, the Los Angeles rock band Weezer along with New York rockers X Ambassadors are leaving their respective coasts and headed to the Mile High City for a sold-out show at Red Rocks. Both acts have found great success in the rock music scene and are known for their recognizable hits. Stay on the lookout for any tickets that become available for this rock-filled show.
10/2 – Strung Out w/ Runaway Kids, Mission Accomplished @ The Bluebird Theater
10/2 – Kings of Leon w/ Dawes @ Red Rocks
10/2 – Giuda w/ Poison Rites, Combat Force @ Larimer Lounge
10/2 – Landlady w/ Ian Chang, The Bright Silence @ Hi-Dive
10/2 – Starjammer (Every Monday) @ Goosetown Tavern
10/2 – Minglewood Mondays ft. New Speedway Boogie (Every Monday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/3 – Lords Of Acid w/ Christian Death, Combichrist, En Esch, Night Club, ITSOKTOCRY @ The Gothic Theatre
10/3 – Incubus w/ Jimmy Eat World, Atlas Genius @ Red Rocks
10/3 – Between The Buried And Me w/ The Contortionist, Polyphia, Toothgrinder @ Summit Music Hall
10/3 – GoldLink w/ Masego @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/3 – The Palmer Squares w/ Rhymesight, OptycNerd, Supah Dope @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/3 – Ice Nine Kills w/ Lorna Shore, Enemy In I, Fall Of Scylla @ The Marquis Theatre
10/3 – SG Lewis w/ Phiilo, Sur Ellz @ Larimer Lounge
10/3 – Manilla Road w/ Cloud Catcher, Sceptres @ Hi-Dive
10/3 – Quincy Ave Rhythm Band w/ Chatfield High Jazz I, Kent Denver’s Jazz Combo @ Dazzle Jazz
10/3 – “Jazz Jam” Hosted by Todd Reid (Every Tuesday) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/3 – The Katie Thiroux Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
10/3 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/3 – Open Mic Band Jam Hosted By Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern
10/3 – Frankie Rose w/ Suburban Living, Oko Tygra @ Globe Hall
10/3 – Ben Ottewell of Gomez w/ Buddy @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/3 – Jamboree Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/4 – King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard w/ Other Worlds @ The Ogden Theatre
10/4 – Straight No Chaser & Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox w/ Jon McLaughlin @ Red Rocks
10/4 – Matchbox Twenty w/ Matt Nathanson @ The Pepsi Center
10/4 – Devildriver + Superjoint w/ King Parrot, Cane Hill, Child Bate @ Summit Music Hall
10/4 – Ganz w/ Um.., Jaw Gems, Adam Deitch, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side & Masterpiece Ballroom
10/4 – Arkaik w/ Alterbeast, Inanimate Existence, Inficier @ The Marquis Theatre
10/4 – Postcards w/ Gestalt, Compliments To The One, In My Room, Ludoesmusic @ Lost Lake
10/4 – BEGINNERS w/ Get Along @ Hi-Dive
10/4 – Steam Wednesdays (Every Wednesday) @ Bar Standard
10/4 – BOT @ Bar Standard
10/4 – Suicide Commando w/ Elete, Offerings To Odin, DJ Matt Black @ The Oriental Theatre
10/4 – Whiskey Dick w/ Stump Tail Dolly @ The Lion’s Lair
10/4 – Danilo Perez w/ Ben Street and Adam Cruz: Panamonk (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/4 – Money Jungle Double Drummer Series (Every Wednesday) @ Nocturne Jazz
10/4 – Zealot w/ Teacup Gorilla, The Far Stairs @ 3 Kings Tavern
10/4 – Stephen Brooks Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/4 – Y La Bamba @ Goosetown Tavern
10/4 – Allan Rayman @ Globe Hall
10/4 – Jessica Jones Band (Every Wednesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/4 – Transit Method w/ No More Excuses, Hydraform, As Animals Eat My Insides @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/4 – SmileEatingJesus @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/5 – Toadies w/ Local H @ The Gothic Theatre
10/5 – The Shins w/ Spoon, Day Wave @ Red Rocks
10/5 – People’s Blues Of Richmond w/ The Red Petals @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/5 – The Expanders w/ Iya Terra, For Peace Band @ The Marquis Theatre
10/5 – Palehound w/ Down Time, Mr. Atomic @ Lost Lake
10/5 – Glacial Tomb w/ Nightwraith, Space In Time, Urn. @ Hi-Dive
10/5 – The M Machine w/ TNURE + Stoic @ Beta Nightclub
10/5 – Danielle Nicole ft. Danielle Schnebelen @ The Oriental Theatre
10/5 – Bitter Suns w/ Came & Took It, Kenny’s Log In @ The Lion’s Lair
10/5 – Danilo Perez w/ Ben Street and Adam Cruz: Panamonk (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/5 – Sam Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
10/5 – Chatterbox w/ Out Of System Transfer, The Real Lying Rohr, Michael Sarah, Paul Ski @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/5 – Motown Groove (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern
10/5 – Tennyson w/ Photay @ Globe Hall
10/5 – Tuck & Patti @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/5 – Phour.O (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/5 – TRAPT w/ Sovereign, Romero, Running With Scizzors, VSCRL, Averse To The End @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/5 – Household Collective w/ Sound Safari, French Pressed, PK, Douglass @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/6 – Bleachers w/ Tangerine @ The Ogden Theatre
10/6 – Moon Hooch w/ Lavender Fields, Jackson Whalan @ The Bluebird Theater
10/6 – Milky Chance @ The Fillmore
10/6 – Snails + NGHTMRE w/ JOYRYDE, MUST D!E B2B LAXX, Boogie T, SQUNTO @ Red Rocks
10/6 – The Alcapones w/ Roka Hueka, Short Bus Rejects @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
10/6 – Start Making Sense (Ultimate Talking Heads Tribute) w/ Elder Grown @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/6 – Wick-it the Instigator w/ Laika Beats, Tortuga @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/6 – Pears w/ The Big Ups, Russian Girlfriends, Poor Me @ The Marquis Theatre
10/6 – The Swindlin’ Hearts w/ Denver Meatpacking Company, Sliver, Stereoshifter @ Larimer Lounge
10/6 – Draemings w/ Love Stallion, Scifidelic @ Lost Lake
10/6 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive
10/6 – KC To The Bay Tour @ The Roxy Theatre
10/6 – Ned Garthe Explosion w/ Clarke & The Himselfs, Netson @ The Lion’s Lair
10/6 – The Denver Jazz Ladies (Day Set) (Every Friday) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/6 – “Friday Night Social” w/ Dave Devine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
10/6 – Keith Oxman & Stu MacAskie @ Nocturne Jazz
10/6 – The Robert Johnson Band (Every Friday) @ Nocturne Jazz
10/6 – Arrested Development w/ DJ Digg @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/6 – Blood Handsome w/ Shark Jackson, Chewer & Bach, JAO, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/6 – The Monte Pittman Experience @ Goosetown Tavern
10/6 – Morsel + Woodhouse w/ Flyin’ Hot Saucers @ Globe Hall
10/6 – Sympathy F w/ JL Universe @ The Walnut Room
10/6 – Keiko Matsui (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/6 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/6 – P-Nuckle w/ S.T.O.I.C., Sammy Taggett, Rocket Surgeons @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/6 – Public Safety w/ Chompers, Mad Wallace, Jeraff @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/6 – Steve Forbert @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
10/7 – The Aquabats w/ I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Dog Party @ The Gothic Theatre
10/7 – Ty Segall w/ Flat Worms, RipRats @ Summit Music Hall
10/7 – Zoogma w/ Cofresi, XOA @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/7 – MiMoSA w/ Unlimited Gravity, Godlazer @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/7 – Dreadnought w/ Ford Theatre Reunion, The Flight Of Sleipnir, Kenaima (EP Release) @ The Marquis Theatre
10/7 – Sheer Mag w/ Tenement, American Culture @ Larimer Lounge
10/7 – Ice Balloons w/ Bourgeois Girl, Upstanding Citizen @ Lost Lake
10/7 – Elliot Brood w/ Kid Reverie, Chella and the Charm @ Hi-Dive
10/7 – Parker @ Beta Nightclub
10/7 – Black Pegasus (Album Release Party) @ The Roxy Theatre
10/7 – DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard
10/7 – Two Tone Wolf Pack w/ Dan Craig, A Mouthful Of Thunder @ The Lion’s Lair
10/7 – Sammy Mayfield Band (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/7 – The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/7 – Matt Skellenger & Matt Reid Duo @ Nocturne Jazz
10/7 – Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
10/7 – Corey Smith w/ Hudson Moore @ The Grizzly Rose
10/7 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/7 – Arrested Development w/ DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/7 – Boat Drinks w/ Orca Wells, Honeyfur, Satellite Pilot @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/7 – Plastic Daggers @ Goosetown Tavern
10/7 – Leyla McCalla w/ Blake Brown, Igaus David @ Globe Hall
10/7 – Punk Rock Tribute To The Who’s Tommy @ The Walnut Room
10/7 – Eric Darius & Adam Hawley (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/7 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/7 – LA Guns @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/7 – Cody Johnson & Randy Rogers Band w/ Parker McCollum @ Levitt Pavilion
10/7 – The Music of Chuck Pyle @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
10/7 – An Evening of Hindustani Music @ Tuft Theatre
10/8 – Noah Gundersen w/ Silver Torches @ The Bluebird Theater
10/8 – Motionless In White w/ The Amity Affliction, Miss May I, William Control @ Summit Music Hall
10/8 – Immortal Synn (CD Release Party) + Plasma Canvas w/ Sideffect, Divine Torture @ The Marquis Theatre
10/8 – The Caveat w/ Widdlywah @ Lost Lake
10/8 – Mimicking Birds w/ Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends, Hermit Commune @ Hi-Dive
10/8 – A Night With Janis Joplin @ The Paramount Theater
10/8 – The AAA Girls @ The Oriental Theatre
10/8 – Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set, Every Sunday) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/8 – Colorado Symphony: Chamber Music Series @ Dazzle Jazz
10/8 – Back Pussy w/ Sugar Skulls, Marigold, Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern
10/8 – Austin Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/8 – Flight Kamikaze w/ Big News, Headlight Rivals, Mean Machine, Literally The Worst @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/8 – Skerryvore @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/8 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/8 – True Blue Band ft. The Bill McKay (Late Set) (Every Sunday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/8 – DOPE w/ (Hed) P.E., Smackfactor @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/8 – George Winston @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Week 2: October 9 – October 15
Recommended: Queens of The Stone Age w/ Royal Blood @ Red Rocks – October 10
Treat yourself to another rock show at Red Rocks this month when The Queens of The Stone Age headline Colorado’s most famous venue on October 10. The Queens of The Stone Age returned to the scene this year after a four-year break with the release of Villains back in August. The California rooted rock band has been in existence since the late ’90s and are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage. Although the show is sold out, we’d recommend trying to catch them along with the British rock band Royal Blood as they make their way back to Denver.
10/9 – Cafe Tacvba w/ Flor De Toloache @ The Ogden Theatre
10/9 – JR JR w/ HEMBREE @ The Bluebird Theater
10/9 – The XX w/ Perfume Genius @ Red Rocks
10/9 – Ape Machine + Year Of The Cobra w/ Cloud Catcher @ Lost Lake
10/9 – Flight Kamikaze w/ Big News, Headlight Rivals, Mean Machine, Literally The Worst @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/10 – Krewella w/ Unlike Pluto, Decadon @ The Ogden Theatre
10/10 – The Early November & The Movielife w/ Racquet Club @ The Bluebird Theater
10/10 – Vance Joy w/ Amy Shark, Chappell Roan @ The Gothic Theatre
10/10 – Worriers w/ Thin Lips, Cheap Perfume, Lawsuit Models @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
10/10 – Amine w/ Towkio @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/10 – Fat Tuesdays w/ Cervantes’ House Band ft. Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/10 – Touche Amore w/ Single Mothers, Gouge Away, Muscle Beach @ The Marquis Theatre
10/10 – Ought w/ US Weekly @ Larimer Lounge
10/10 – Zealyn w/ Valise @ Lost Lake
10/10 – The Script w/ Tom Walker @ The Paramount Theater
10/10 – American Dischord w/ Serial Killer Sunday School, The Lurchers @ The Lion’s Lair
10/10 – Peter Stolzman and The Coexistence Trio (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz
10/10 – Seth Anderson & Yotam Ben Horin w/ Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern
10/10 – Haujobb w/ Blackcell, DJ Niq V
10/10 – Big Thief w/ Little Wings, Mega Bog @ Globe Hall
10/11 – BADBADNOTGOOD w/ Other Black @ The Ogden Theatre
10/11 – The Chruch w/ The Hello Sequence @ The Gothic Theatre
10/11 – Terror w/ Bent Life, Left Behind, Line Brawl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
10/11 – Hospital Records Showcase ft. DJ Marky, Metrik, Ownglow, MC Dino w/ Jubee
10/11 – MewithoutYou w/ Pianos Become The Teeth, Strawberry Girls @ The Marquis Theatre
10/11 – City Of The Sun w/ The Last Echo, The Maykit @ Larimer Lounge
10/11 – Last Chance Texaco w/ Commerce City, Rollers @ Lost Lake
10/11 – Weiss @ Bar Standard
10/11 – Rocco Williams Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
10/11 – Brant Williams @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/11 – The Common Good w/ Toarn, Under Auburn Skies, Killing Creation, Wall of The Fallen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/11 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
10/11 – The Mercury Tree w/ Hamster Theatre, Neil Haverstick @ The Walnut Room
10/11 – Kaustik w/ Kjaroscuro, Mutator, Sabbatar, The Goat Hill Massacre @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/11 – Rhythm Dragons w/ Clyde and The Milltailers, The Cosmonautz @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/12 – Campfire Caravan ft. The Lil Smokies w/ The Brothers Comatose, Mipso @ The Ogden Theatre
10/12 – The Orcastrator w/ Kinetik Groove, Midicinal, Gaia’s Groove, Choppy Oppy, DJ Alex Bowman @ The Bluebird Theater
10/12 – Alison Krauss & David Gray @ Red Rocks
10/12 – Layne + Soren Bryce @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
10/12 – Mom and Dad ft Members of Dopapod) w/ Pickin’ On Ween (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/12 – Battalion Of Saints w/ Nobodys, The Cryptics, King Rat @ The Marquis Theatre
10/12 – Me Me Monster w/ Girl Scout Heroine, Firstimers @ Lost Lake
10/12 – Candace w/ Eyebeams, Boat Drinks @ Hi-Dive
10/12 – False Peaks w/ Adult Colour, Ben Hanna @ The Lion’s Lair
10/12 – SF String Trio: Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary Tribute (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/12 – Sam Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
10/12 – Citizen Dan (Steeley Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/12 – Wolf & Bear w/ Andres, VIS, Pocket Vinyl, Triangle Introverts @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/12 – Kimi Most w/ Lazer and Levi @ Globe Hall
10/12 – Boogie Lights w/ Mammoth Water, FIZ @ The Walnut Room
10/12 – John Mark McMillan w/ Kings Kaleidoscope, LaPeer @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/12 – Rock The Crowd Competition @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/12 – Spoken Nerd w/ Bashful Hips, Otem Rellik, Adam Selene @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/13 – Billy Currington w/ Cale Dodds @ The Ogden Theatre
10/13 – Zach Heckendorf w/ Maggie Mulvihill @ The Bluebird Theater
10/13 – Kayzo w/ Freddy Rule, PawS, Motoko @ The Gothic Theatre
10/13 – Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Murs, Mackenzie Nicole, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru, Above Waves, JL, Darrien Safron @ Red Rocks
10/13 – Cowboy Mouth w/ Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs, Singletrack @ Summit Music Hall
10/13 – SoDown w/ Marvel Years, FunkStatik, Unfold_Music @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/13 – Joey Porter’s Vital Organ and PHO w/ Dharma Krewe @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/13 – Soulfly Does Nailbomb w/ Cannabis Corpse, Noisem, Lody Kong, Carnivorous Greed @ The Marquis Theatre
10/13 – Together Pangea w/ Tall Juan, Daddy Issues @ Larimer Lounge
10/13 – Frederick The Younger w/ Chloe Tang @ Lost Lake
10/13 – Ivory Circle (Video Release) w/ Navy, Whiskey Autumn @ Hi-Dive
10/13 – Say My Name @ Beta Nightclub
10/13 – Kris Kristofferson @ The Paramount Theater
10/13 – 6 Million Dollar Band @ The Oriental Theatre
10/13 – People Corrupting People w/ Battle Pussy, Younger Than Neil @ The Lion’s Lair
10/13 – Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/13 – Robert Earl Keen @ The Grizzly Rose
10/13 – Forceps w/ Bloodstrike, Rotstroller, Condemned Remains
10/13 – Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley Tribute) w/ Quilombo, DJ Naysayer @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/13 – Fast Eddy w/ Gun Powder Gray @ Goosetown Tavern
10/13 – Zola Jesus w/ John Wiese @ Globe Hall
10/13 – Cascade Crescendo w/ Meadow Mountain @ The Walnut Room
10/13 – Griffin House @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/13 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/13 – Allegaeon w/ Blunt Force Stereo, WORLDVIRAL.tv, Perpetual Dementia, Arise in Chaos, Three Sixes @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/13 – Mom’s Haunted House Party ft. Kingfriday, Kaleid, Kind Hearted Strangers @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/13 – Muse: Songwriters In The Round ft. Jack Williams w/ Deva Yoder, Richard Dean @ Tuft Theatre
10/13 – Paul Kelly w/ Jess Cornelius @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
10/14 – The War On Drugs w/ The Building @ The Ogden Theatre
10/14 – Ward w/ Whispertown @ The Bluebird Theater
10/14 – Pinegrove w/ Florist, Lomelda @ The Gothic Theatre
10/14 – Imagine Dragons w/ Grouplove, K.Flay @ The Pepsi Center
10/14 – Hanson + Hanson Afterparty @ Summit Music Hall
10/14 – The WinterWonderGrass All Stars ft. Bridget Law, Steve Foltz, Dusty Rider, Tyler Grant, Adrian “Ace” Engfer, Grant Farm, Jack Cloonan Band (Early Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/14 – Snow Tha Product w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/14 – Knuckle Puck w/ Movements, With Confidence, Homesafe @ The Marquis Theatre
10/14 – Cattle Decapitation w/ Revocation, Full Of Hell, Artificial Brain @ Larimer Lounge
10/14 – Jonwayne w/ Danny Watts, Grigsby @ Lost Lake
10/14 – Khemmis w/ Spirit Adrift, Abrams @ Hi-Dive
10/14 – Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub
10/14 – Kirko Bangz w/ Young Tone, Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre
10/14 – DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard
10/14 – Popa Chubby w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theatre
10/14 – Thatcher w/ Deep State, Remember The Radio @ The Lion’s Lair
10/14 – PAA Kow (CD Release Concert, 2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/14 – Gabriel Mervine Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
10/14 – DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/14 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
10/14 – The Bronx w/ Plague Vendor, ’68 @ Globe Hall
10/14 – One Of The Hive (Incubus Tribute) w/ Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/14 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/14 – Fist Fight w/ Hyzenborg, Murkocet, Good Water, Veterans MC Denver @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/14 – Once Upon A Turnup @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/14 – Karla Bonoff @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
10/14 – Matt Skellenger @ Tuft Theatre
10/15 – The War On Drugs w/ The Building @ The Ogden Theatre
10/15 – Shook Twins w/ Tallgrass, Ian Mahan @ The Bluebird Theater
10/15 – Lil Peep @ The Gothic Theatre
10/15 – Myrne w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/15 – Listener w/ Levi The Poet, Comrades @ The Marquis Theatre
10/15 – Holy Wave w/ Ohmme @ Larimer Lounge
10/15 – Paws @ Lost Lake
10/15 – Overslept w/ Never Let This Go, Evinair, Post/War @ Hi-Dive
10/15 – Hal Aqua & The Lost Tribe + Zuruna @ Dazzle Jazz
10/15 – Gumbo le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/15 – David Thomas Bailey Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/15 – The Bronx w/ Plague Vendor, ’68 @ Globe Hall
10/15 – The Convalescence w/ Wings Denied, Shaping The Legacy, Dead Eyes Always Dreaming @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Week 3: October 16 – October 22
Recommended: deadmau5 w/ Electrocado, BlackGummy @ Red Rocks & Beta Nightclub – October 19 & 20
Earlier this year, EDM pioneer Joel Zimmerman (aka deadmau5) announced he would be making a stop at Red Rocks on his “lots of shows in a row: pt 2 Tour,” however, we had no idea it would turn into a three-show run at two separate venues in Denver. After the October 20 date for Red Rocks quickly sold out, the EDM DJ added a second night at Red Rocks on October 19. But wait, there’s more. Just last week, deadmau5 and company announced they would be doing a late night set at Beta Nightclub on October 20 after closing out Red Rocks (no big deal). You have three chances to see deadmau5, Electrocado, BlackGummy and No Mana while they are in Denver so don’t miss out.
10/16 – Tash Sultana w/ Pierce Brothers @ The Ogden Theatre
10/16 – Red Hot Chili Peppers w/ Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jack Irons @ The Pepsi Center
10/16 – The Strumbellas w/ Noah Kahan @ Summit Music Hall
10/16 – High Waisted w/ Corner Girls, The Coax, Generation Nomad @ The Marquis Theatre
10/16 – NateWantsToBattle w/ Amalee, Mandopony @ Larimer Lounge
10/16 – Levitation Room w/ Slynger @ Hi-Dive
10/16 – Trashcan Sinatras w/ DJ Tyler Jacobson @ Globe Hall
10/16 – The Metamorphosis Tour ft. The Space Time Ripples, More TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/17 – Boris w/ SubRosa, Endon @ The Bluebird Theater
10/17 – Janet Jackson @ The Pepsi Center
10/17 – Issues w/ Volumes, Too Close to Touch, Sylar @ Summit Music Hall
10/17 – Dalek w/ Street Sects, Echo Beds, It’s Just Bugs @ The Marquis Theatre
10/17 – Max w/ Rozes @ Larimer Lounge
10/17 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
10/17 – 36 Crazyfists w/ The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Charcoal Tongue @ The Roxy Theatre
10/17 – Corey Feldman and The Angels @ The Oriental Theatre
10/17 – Harold Lopez-Nussa (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/17 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/17 – Lehnen w/ More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/17 – Leon w/ Wrabel @ Globe Hall
10/18 – Yelawolf w/ Mikey Mike + Big Henri @ The Ogden Theatre
10/18 – Radical Face w/ Aisha Badru @ The Bluebird Theater
10/18 – The Pixies @ The Fillmore
10/18 – CharlestheFirst w/ The Librarian, Papa Skunk, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/18 – Girlpool w/ Palm, Sweater Belly @ Larimer Lounge
10/18 – The Novel Ideas @ Lost Lake
10/18 – Overtime @ The Roxy Theatre
10/18 – CamelPhat @ Bar Standard
10/18 – We Dream Dawn ft. Bridget Law @ The Oriental Theatre
10/18 – Marquis Hill Blacktet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/18 – Lehnen w/ More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/18 – Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
10/18 – Keychain w/ Redrum Saints, Mad Pow, Inficier, Mass Transit @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/19 – Bleep Bloop w/ Sayer, Sumthin’ Sumthin’ @ The Bluebird Theater
10/19 – Marilyn Manson @ The Fillmore
10/19 – Falli w/ CNM, Scramm Unit, MrEz @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
10/19 – Bumper Jacksons w/ Chain Station, The Mallett Brothers Band @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/19 – Passafire w/ Pacific Dub, Project 432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/19 – Barb Wire Dolls w/ Svetlanas, 57, Sparkle Jetts @ The Marquis Theatre
10/19 – Berk and Friends w/ Manus, Lazerdisk, Super Love, Brent James @ Larimer Lounge
10/19 – Cowards w/ Overtime, Offbeat @ Lost Lake
10/19 – Vatican Vamps w/ Treehouse Sanctum, Creature Canopy @ Hi-Dive
10/19 – Tommy Lee & DJ Aero @ Beta Nightclub
10/19 – DJ Panda Style @ The Roxy Theatre
10/19 – Tree Machines w/ FaceMan, Son & Cynic @ The Lion’s Lair
10/19 – Peter Sommer Septet @ Dazzle Jazz
10/19 – Sam Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
10/19 – MOGNLP w/ Rasmussen, Din Virulent @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/19 – Shawn Nelson w/ Highland Ramblers @ Globe Hall
10/19 – Blake Christiana @ The Walnut Room
10/19 – Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/19 – Rock The Crowd Competition @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/20 – Zomboy w/ 12th Planet, Fury, Notorious Conduct @ The Ogden Theatre
10/20 – Red Bull Sound Select: Margaret Glaspy w/ Pearl Charles, The Still Tide @ The Bluebird Theater
10/20 – Hoodie Allen w/ Luke Christopher, Myles Parrish @ The Gothic Theatre
10/20 – Neon Masq w/ Adrienne O, Rocket Surgeons, All Chiefs, Vermillion Road @ Summit Music Hall
10/20 – Zion I & Lyrics Born w/ Kruza Kid, J.O.B., Thin Air Crew @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/20 – Wookiefoot w/ Satsang @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
10/20 – The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die w/ Rozwell Kid, Mylets @ The Marquis Theatre
10/20 – Tera Melos w/ Speedy Ortiz, Meet Me In Montauk, Holophrase @ Larimer Lounge
10/20 – Gasoline Lollipops w/ Grayson County Burn Ban, Whippoorwill @ Lost Lake
10/20 – Allout Helter & Black Dots w/ faim, The Larimers, Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Hi-Dive
10/20 – Kung Fu Vampire w/ Lock Smith @ The Roxy Theatre
10/20 – Juan MacLean @ Bar Standard
10/20 – Julia Lucille w/ Moses Nesh @ The Lion’s Lair
10/20 – Javon Jackson w/ George Cables, Eddie Gomez, Jimmy Cobb (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/20 – Joshua Trinidad Electro-Duo @ Nocturne Jazz
10/20 – Head For The Hills w/ Meadow Mountain @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/20 – Askultura w/ Leomar Mendez, North By North, Flower Crown Me A Queen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/20 – Frontside Five @ Goosetown Tavern
10/20 – Thurston Moore w/ The Diary Of IC, Explura @ Globe Hall
10/20 – Blind Dogs Halloween Show w/ Weather Big Storm, Circle Number Dot, 3 Star Monday, Goat Trail Element @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/20 – Wild Adriatic + Emma Mayes and The Hip @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/21 – Zomboy w/ 12th Planet, Fury, Tugboat @ The Ogden Theatre
10/21 – Bob Schneider w/ Ryan Hamilton & The Traitors @ The Bluebird Theater
10/21 – Lettuce @ The Fillmore
10/21 – The Afghan Whigs w/ Har Mar Superstar @ The Gothic Theatre
10/21 – 1000 Miles Of Fire w/ Saints Of Never After, Rosedale, The Backseaters, The Violet Tides @ Summit Music Hall
10/21 – Jon Stickley Trio w/ T Sisters & Backup Planet (Late Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/21 – Keller Williams (Solo) w/ The Accidentals @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/21 – P.O.S. w/ Sean Anonymous @ The Marquis Theatre
10/21 – Torres w/ The Dove & The Wolf @ Larimer Lounge
10/21 – Waker w/ Lola Rising, Thomas Harpole @ Lost Lake
10/21 – Dead Bars w/ Bud Bronson + The Good Timers, Lawsuit Models, No Roses @ Hi-Dive
10/21 – Jillionaire @ Beta Nightclub
10/21 – DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard
10/21 – John Tesh @ The Paramount Theater
10/21 – The Lollygags w/ Hungry Skinny, The Born Readies @ The Lion’s Lair
10/21 – Javon Jackson w/ George Cables, Eddie Gomez, Jimmy Cobb (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/21 – The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/21 – The Brian Horton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
10/21 – Druids w/ Phallic Meditation, Green Druid, More TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern
10/21 – Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/21 – Big Styles and Friends (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/21 – The Rotten Blue Menace w/ Short Bus Rejects, The Beat Seekers, The Beeves, Sentry Dogs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/21 – Carmen Monoxide @ Goosetown Tavern
10/21 – Phantoms w/ Pusher @ Globe Hall
10/21 – Specto4 w/ Specific Ocean, Particle Parade @ The Walnut Room
10/21 – The Sax Pack @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/21 – Sponge w/ Rubber Planet, Ratt Poison, Your Own Medicine, Mr. Steak @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/21 – Spyn Reset + Telemetry w/ Chewy & Bach @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/21 – Casey Cormier @ Tuft Theatre
10/21 – Loudon Wainwright III w/ Allegra Krieger @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
10/22 – Mutemath w/ Colony House, Romes @ The Ogden Theatre
10/22 – Weller + Kississippi @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
10/22 – Cousin Stizz w/ Swoosh, Big Leano, Slouch @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/22 – Bones @ Lost Lake
10/22 – A Giant Dog w/ SPELLS, CLASS PRESIDENT @ Hi-Dive
10/22 – Steve Lawler @ Beta Nightclub
10/22 – Fall Blues Fest ft. Sammy Mayfield Blues Band, Eef and The Blues Express, Lionel Young Band, Hazel Miller @ The Oriental Theatre
10/22 – Crunk Witch w/ An Hobbes, Adam Selene @ The Lion’s Lair
10/22 – Chronologue @ Dazzle Jazz
10/22 – Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/22 – Joe Johnson Band (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/22 – Demerit w/ Ground Score, Bury Mia, More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Week 4: October 23 – October 31
Recommended: Arcade Fire w/ Bomba Estereo @ The Pepsi Center – October 25
Arcade Fire is headed to The Pepsi Center on October 25 for a night of indie rock in the Mile High City. The Canadian rockers are known for their laid-back sound that is offset by their intense instrumentation and lyricism. In July of this year, Arcade Fire celebrated the release of their latest album Everything Now and are currently in the midst of a world tour. Joining the Canadian indie rockers is the Columbian indie-pop group Bomba Estereo making this a very diverse show.
10/23 – Call Me Karizma w/ A Summer High, Skyhaven @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
10/23 – Remo Drive + The Diners w/ Not My Weekend @ Larimer Lounge
10/23 – Hissing w/ Of Feather and Bone, Vermin Womb, Casket Huffer, Un @ Hi-Dive
10/23 – Daikaiju w/ TripLip, Today’s Paramount, (mouth-band TBA) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/23 – Rosetta w/ North, Cult Of The Lost, Cause @ Globe Hall
10/24 – Johnnyswim w/ Striking Matches @ The Ogden Theatre
10/24 – Ariel Pink @ The Bluebird Theater
10/24 – Kesha @ The Fillmore
10/24 – Dinosaur Jr. w/ Easy Action @ The Gothic Theatre
10/24 – THOUGHTPILOT (Album Release Show) w/ Vajra, Bodies We’ve Buried, Flahoola @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
10/24 – Tei Shi w/ Twelve’len @ Larimer Lounge
10/24 – Zeke w/ Fast Eddy, Wake The Bat @ Lost Lake
10/24 – Mr. Elevator w/ Camera @ Hi-Dive
10/24 – My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult w/ Ritual Aesthetic, DJ Ritual @ The Oriental Theatre
10/24 – Larry Fuller Trio (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/24 – Max Frost w/ Nawas @ Globe Hall
10/24 – T.O.N.E-Z w/ Articulate Tongues, Contendrez, Jordan Polovina @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/25 – Lany w/ Dagny @ The Ogden Theatre
10/25 – Guided By Voices @ The Bluebird Theater
10/25 – KMFDM w/ OHGR, Lord of the Lost, DJ Ritual @ Summit Music Hall
10/25 – MartyParty w/ Ty Coomes, The Party People, Jubee, Special Guests TBA @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/25 – Surf Curse w/ Natural Violence, Plague Survivor @ Larimer Lounge
10/25 – Friday Night At The Lake w/ Rapping Prince, Ballistic Biscuit, Denali Geesh, Dexter Soul @ Lost Lake
10/25 – Bell Witch & Primitive Man w/ Urn., Oryx @ Hi-Dive
10/25 – CCJA Denver Small Group Concert @ Dazzle Jazz
10/25 – King Chiefs w/ Smolder and Burn, Bronze @ 3 Kings Tavern
10/25 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
10/25 – Crystal Garden ft. Boyd Tinsley Of Dave Matthews Band @ Globe Hall
10/25 – The Talbott Brothers & Coles Whalen w/ Taylor Carson, Julie Nolen @ The Walnut Room
10/25 – Tim Reynolds and TR3 @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/25 – Trinidad James & Scotty ATL w/ PDF, Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/26 – The Black Angels w/ Ron Gallo @ The Ogden Theatre
10/26 – YehMe2 w/ SpydaT.E.K @ The Bluebird Theater
10/26 – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band w/ Nancy Wilson of Heart @ The Pepsi Center
10/26 – “R3BOOT” @ Summit Music Hall
10/26 – Bonfire Weaves – The Music of The Doors w/ Hymn for Her, Special Guests
10/26 – I The Mighty w/ Hail The Sun, Good Tiger @ The Marquis Theatre
10/26 – Lostboycrow w/ Prelow, DYSN @ Larimer Lounge
10/26 – Sam Coffey @ Lost Lake
10/26 – Bear and the Beasts w/ Whiskey Autumn, Big Dopes @ Hi-Dive
10/26 – Nero @ Beta Nightclub
10/26 – Resting B*tch Face @ The Roxy Theatre
10/26 – Markeisha Sings Nina Simone (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/26 – Greg Osby and Friends @ Nocturne Jazz
10/26 – Spectacle & Anomalie w/ Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/26 – David Ramirez w/ Molly Parden @ Globe Hall
10/26 – Me Me Monster w/ Gort V. Goom, Television Generation @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/27 – The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Pert’ Near Sandstone @ The Ogden Theatre
10/27 – Chelsea Wolf w/ Youth Code @ The Bluebird Theater
10/27 – Shpongle @ The Fillmore
10/27 – Brujeria w/ Powerflo, Pinata Protest @ The Gothic Theatre
10/27 – Nothing More w/ Palisades, My Ticket Home, Hell Or Highwater @ Summit Music Hall
10/27 – Blind Melon w/ Duey and The Decibels ft. Ryan Quinn, Members of Yamn, Euforquestra, Fox Street, Other Worlds @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/27 – MLIMA w/ The Workshy (Late Set), Jubilingo @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/27 – Sammy J / Anuhea @ The Marquis Theatre
10/27 – Wildermiss (EP Release) w/ The Bright Silence, The Solid Ocean, “There’s An Ape For That” @ Larimer Lounge
10/27 – Modern Suspects w/ OptycNerd, Vynyl @ Lost Lake
10/27 – Jocko Homo w/ Dirty Few, King Cardinal, Rootbeer, All Chiefs, Turvy Organ, DJ Rice Cube @ Hi-Dive
10/27 – Pegboard Nerds @ Beta Nightclub
10/27 – 3rd Annual Monster Ball w/ KISSM, ROOSTER @ The Oriental Theatre
10/27 – Hellgrammites w/ Meet The Giant, Teacup Gorilla @ The Lion’s Lair
10/27 – Ken Walker Sextet (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/27 – “Friday Night Social” w/ Dave Devine Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/27 – Craig Morgan @ The Grizzly Rose
10/27 – Roka Hueka’s Annual Halloween Bash w/ Don Chicarron, Cheap Perfume @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/27 – Halloween Party: Today’s Paramount w/ Giardia, Never Kenezzard, Ora, Chaff @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/27 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
10/27 – The National Parks w/ Rivvrs @ Globe Hall
10/27 – Miguel Dakota and The Differents w/ Dayton Stone and The Undertones, Tyler Imbrey and The Ghost Review @ The Walnut Room
10/27 – Jonathan Butler (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/27 – Kung Fu @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/27 – Bob Lind @ Tuft Theatre
10/28 – The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Midnight North @ The Ogden Theatre
10/28 – Halloween Hootenanny Ft. DJ Wesley Wayne, VJ Bobby Broadway @ The Bluebird Theater
10/28 – Tom Keifer & Lita Ford @ The Fillmore
10/28 – Deer Tick’s Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery w/ Chris Crofton @ The Gothic Theatre
10/28 – Russ w/ PNB Rock @ Red Rocks
10/28 – The Maine w/ Night Riots, Dreamers @ Summit Music Hall
10/28 – Lee “Scratch” Perry + Subatomic Sound System w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/28 – DMX w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/28 – Gemini Syndrome w/ Deadset Society, Spoken @ The Marquis Theatre
10/28 – Bob Log III w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Lost Lake
10/28 – Trippy Turtle w/ Henrik The Artist @ Beta Nightclub
10/28 – Cuttin Up Halloween Bash w/ Lud Foe, Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre
10/28 – HELLoween Ball w/ TR/ST @ Bar Standard
10/28 – Saustro w/ Savage Blush, Bipedal Approach @ The Lion’s Lair
10/28 – Tom “Bones” Malone w/ Monday Big Band (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/28 – 3rd Annual Great Zombie Gatsby Ball @ Nocturne Jazz
10/28 – Luke Combs @ The Grizzly Rose
10/28 – DJ Hollow & DJ Tower (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/28 – DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/28 – Dead Orchids @ Goosetown Tavern
10/28 – Cults w/ Cullen Omori, Hideout @ Globe Hall
10/28 – Transdermal Celebration: A Tribute to The Music of Ween @ The Walnut Room
10/28 – Jackopierce @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/28 – Kung Fu @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/28 – Halloween at Herman’s Hideaway ft. The Fabulous Boogienauts, EPO (Emergency Pullout), Los Hitos, The Mazlows @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/28 – Thunderthief w/ Mammoth Water, Fed Rez, Gioto, Pheel @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/28 – Vintage Spare Parts @ Tuft Theatre
10/28 – The Kirkland Brothers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
10/29 – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @ The Ogden Theatre
10/29 – Ministry & Death Grips @ The Fillmore
10/29 – Halsey w/ PartyNextDoor, Charli XCX @ The Pepsi Center
10/29 – HIM w/ CKY, 3TEETH @ Summit Music Hall
10/29 – Koo Koo Kanga Roo w/ Superfun Yeah Yeah, Rocketship @ The Marquis Theatre
10/29 – 2Mex + Onry Ozzborn w/ Early Adopted, Curta @ Larimer Lounge
10/29 – Gorgon City + Detlef w/ Sureshot + Ben A @ Beta Nightclub
10/29 – Hardluck Halloween Show: Vanilla Milkshakes w/ DMPC, Uncle Bad Touch @ The Lion’s Lair
10/29 – Ryan Fourt (CD Release, Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/29 – Jonathan Sarag (CD Release, Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/29 – KYGO St. Jude Jam @ The Grizzly Rose
10/29 – DJ Hollow & DJ Tower (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/29 – Governor Mortimer Leech (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/29 – Simo @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/30 – Lecrae w/ Aha Gazelle, 1K Phew @ The Ogden Theatre
10/30 – Hiss Golden Messenger @ The Bluebird Theater
10/30 – The Used @ The Fillmore
10/30 – Bruno Mars w/ Jorja Smith @ The Pepsi Center
10/30 – Cobalt w/ Worry, Fathers @ Hi-Dive
10/30 – We Dream Dawn @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/30 – Digisaurus @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/31 – The Front Bottoms w/ Basement, Bad Bad Hats @ The Ogden Theatre
10/31 – Alvvays w/ Jay Som @ The Bluebird Theater
10/31 – Chris Robinson Brotherhood @ The Gothic Theatre
10/31 – ITCHY-O w/ Altas @ Summit Music Hall
10/31 – Halloween Night Menagerie ft. Wabakinoset, Metafonics, Zeta June, King Friday @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/31 – Token w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/31 – Have Mercy w/ Boston Manor, Can’t Swim, A Will Away @ The Marquis Theatre
10/31 – Voidbringer w/ Forgotten Within, Skulls @ Larimer Lounge
10/31 – Mystery Skulls @ Lost Lake
10/31 – Space In Time w/ Keef Duster, Colfax Speed Queen, Wild Call @ Hi-Dive
10/31 – Dream Theater @ The Paramount Theater
10/31 – “Witches Brew” w/ Terri Jo Jenkins & Janine Gastineau @ Dazzle Jazz
10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio: Halloween Spooktacular @ Nocturne Jazz
10/31 – Euforquestra w/ Space Orphan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/31 – The Wrecks w/ Vesperteen, The Technicolors @ Globe Hall
