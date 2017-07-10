[Update 7/12 at 11:10 a.m.: deadmau5 has added a second Red Rocks show. It’s set to take place the day before his previously announced show on Thursday, October 19. Presale is happening now with the code mau5rocks. Full sale begins Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m.]

If you thought Denver concerts announcements were slowing down — you were wrong. Earlier this morning, Jay-Z announced a Denver show, and now deadmau5 has followed suit.

Electronic dance music pioneer deadmau5 is headed to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 20 as a stop on his lots of shows in a row: pt 2 tour. This tour is in support of the producer’s W:/2016ALBUM/ released in, you guessed it, 2016. Deadmau5, also known by his real name Joel Zimmerman, has delivered his bass infused beats to Red Rocks numerous times throughout his career with the last time being in 2013. Zimmerman is always known to put on a beautiful show with the use of complex stage scenery that compliments his music. Earlier this year, Deadmau5 released stuff i used to do on his own record label, mau5trap. As of now, the stop at Red Rocks is his only solo US show on the tour outside of festival shows, making this one of the must-see shows of the summer.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. and will be available here. Presale begins a day earlier on July 12 at 10 a.m.