More news came to light today that proves Denver is on the rise as a hotbed for live music acts from all over the country. AEG Presents Rocking Mountains have announced the addition of Adam Stroul and Scott Morrill from Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom to the AEG talent buyer roster. AEG Presents is one of the nations leading music companies that also produce Denver events at venues such as Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Bluebird Theater, Ogden Theatre, Gothic Theatre, Pepsi Center and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The current Talent Buyer team consists of Brent Fedrizzi, Don Strasburg, Scott Campbell, Danny Sax and Jonny Shuman, while Stroul and Morrill will join the team that calls the Denver market competitive. Chuck Morris, CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains says it’s been amazing to watch Stroul and Morrill grow through the industry. “Watching Adam and Scott not only survive but grow in such a competitive Denver music market has always amazed me. For them to choose to join us at AEG complements our entire staff [and] we’re so excited to have them as a part of the team.”

“I could not be more excited to join the AEG team,” said Adam Stroul, “I have had some amazing mentors throughout my career and I am so excited to add Don, Brent and Chuck to that list. They exemplify what it means to be the best in every way at their craft. I cannot wait to learn from them, and be the best I can be for the fans, artists, agents, managers and my co-workers,”

“This is an incredible opportunity for Adam and me to join the AEG team,” said Morrill. “It has been an amazing journey since I opened Cervantes 15 years ago and I am very excited for this new chapter. To me, this deal is the best of both worlds because I get to learn from the best in the business and grow bands to the Red Rocks level and beyond while keeping Cervantes’ an independently owned venue.” This joining of forces can only mean bigger and better shows coming through Denver, with Cervantes as an independently owned venue maintaining its own music sourcing and audience building.