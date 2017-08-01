Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we’ll deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into Denver this September.

Newly Open

Birdcall

The Lowdown: At this fast casual chicken joint, you can order your meal from a kiosk outside and pick it up from a cubby indoors — without ever having to talk to another human. There’s even a clock that counts down the seconds until your order will be ready.

Don’t Miss: If you’re struggling to pick from the eight chicken sandwiches on the menu, the Nashville Hot ($5.75) is a must-try. The crispy fried chicken is tossed in the city’s signature hot sauce — which is personally approved by general manager and Nashville-native Conner Boynton.

Element Kitchen + Cocktail

The Lowdown: This sports bar serves an extensive spirits menu featuring plenty of local beers, whiskey and wines. The menu even tells you how far away each drink was made from the restaurant.

Don’t Miss: Most sports bars aren’t known for their food, but most sports bars also aren’t led by James Beard award nominee and two-time Top Chef contestant John Tesar. On top of elevated bar food, the menu will also feature several gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan offerings.

French 75

The Lowdown: Although known for his Italian food at Luca and Osteria Marco, restaurateur Frank Bonanno is showing off his classical French training at this casual downtown bistro.

Don’t Miss: On top of French classics such as escargot and ratatouille, the bistro will serve dishes such as a burger and Mizuna Lobster Mac ‘n Cheese. After all, Bonanno hopes French 75 will be a more affordable, approachable alternative to the more upscale Mizuna.

Hashtag

The Lowdown: Chef Troy Guard is at it again with his ninth restaurant concept — a casual breakfast and brunch eatery centered around hashes.

Don’t Miss: With burritos, omelets, hot cakes and even kimchi, the menu includes far more than just hashes. However, at a restaurant named Hashtag, you will want to get a side of the signature hash browns ($2.5) with whatever you order. See some of our favorites here.

Hedge Row

The Lowdown: Similar to its sister restaurant The Kitchen, this new Cherry Creek bistro focuses on farm-fresh, wood-roasted American cuisine.

Don’t Miss: Although the bistro only opened recently, the Mole Braised Short Rib ($34) with summer squash and queso fresco and the Sticky Toffee Pudding ($9) with pecan caramel and buttermilk ice cream have already pulled ahead as menu favorites. Here’s everything we think you should order.

Kaya Kitchen

The Lowdown: LoHi’s Avanti Food & Beverage welcomed modern Asian street food into the mix with the opening of Kaya Kitchen, which replaced Souk Shawarma.

Don’t Miss: With a menu focused on creative twists on traditional Asian cuisine, Kaya Kitchen forces you to step out of your comfort zone. You can’t be afraid to try the Crispy Chicken Wings ($12) with Vietnamese caramel or the Cambodian Corn on the Cob ($8) with siracha cream.

Rocket Ice Cream

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream has begun serving their creamy concoctions from a new location — a life-size, 50-foot tall rocket located in Lowry.

Don’t Miss: Not only can you order all of your little man favorites — like Salted Oreo and Space Junkie — but Rocket Ice Cream’s menu also features flavors unique to the shop. You will just have to stop by to see what’s on scoop as the menu changes daily.

Excuses to Celebrate

August 3: National Watermelon Day

The Lowdown: Nothing screams summertime quite like watermelon. Let’s celebrate everyone’s favorite summer fruit — well, if you don’t count tomatoes.

Don’t Miss: Hashtag’s watermelon breakfast margarita is perfect for all times of the day. This refreshing summer cocktail is made with tequila, agave, fresh lime juice and fresh watermelon juice.

August 5: National Oyster Day

The Lowdown: We rarely need an excuse to crush a dozen oysters, but we’ll take any one we can get.

Don’t Miss: Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood is serving up 99 cent oysters in Cherry Creek from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. And, if you want to fully commit, you can join JAX oyster club and bring ’em home.

August 7: National IPA Day

The Lowdown: Make it a hoppier Monday by celebrating this boozy holiday.

Don’t Miss: Plan ahead and celebrate the weekend before. Our list of 11 Colorado beers you should take camping includes a couple of IPAs to pack for your next adventure.

August 16: National Rum Day

The Lowdown: Rum is having a comeback. Not only is it perfect for summer, bartenders across the city are finding new and exciting ways to use the spirit in cocktails.

Don’t Miss: We can think of no better reason to head to Adrift on South Broadway for tiki cocktails and Polynesian-inspired cuisine to match. See some of our happy hour favorites here.

August 20: National Bacon Lovers Day

The Lowdown: Come out of hiding, bacon lovers. It’s your day. Join together and celebrate this salty snack all day long.

Don’t Miss: We shared our favorite places to get bacon for every meal of the day here. Get ready for a day of pancakes, BLTs, donuts and more.

Eat Well, Give Back

August 3: Denver Burger Battle

When: Thursday, August 3, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Quad Park — 1363 E. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $69.99 – $124.99 — tickets here

The Lowdown: This annual charity event features 16 of Denver’s finest burgers competing for your vote. Attendees will get to sample the different burgers and vote for the best. The event also features an open bar and desserts from Little Man, Glazed & Confuzed, Happy Bakeshop, Brider and Sweet Action. The proceeds from the event go to the Kossler Foundation, which will give the money to Denver charities working in hunger relief and child welfare.

August 17: Canning & Preserving with Growing Gardens

When: Saturday, August 17, 6. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: St. Aidan’s — 2425 Colorado Ave., Boulder

Cost: $55 — tickets here

The Lowdown: In this all-encompassing preserving class, you will learn everything you need to know about canning, pickling and basic fermentation. On top of some helpful knowledge, you will take home a jar of canned preserves, additional recipes and Ball Blue Book — the authoritative cookbook for home preserving.

August 19: Preserve the Harvest: Pickling with The Real Dill

When: Saturday, August 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Real Dill Kitchens — 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $45 — tickets here

The Lowdown: For people who want to focus in on pickling, Slow Food Denver is teaming up with the Real Dill to provide a pickle-filled afternoon. You will get a tour of the Dillery, several pickle samples, lunch and a lesson on how to pickle at home. You will also leave with some freshly made pickles.