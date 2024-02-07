Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 2/7 – 2/11

Valentine’s and Galentine’s Between, the Super Bowl, and the pre-Mardi Gras shenanigans, there’s so much to keep yourself busy with this week in Denver and ahead into the next. The foods are full of variety as well — from shrimp po boys to romantic chocolates with your fancy Valentine’s Day dinner date, deli sandwiches for the Super Bowl party, huge pizza slices for National Pizza Day, and so on.

Rising Appalachia

When: Feb. 7, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $66, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Rising Appalachia is a folk music group led by sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith. Their music is described as having deep roots in the landscapes of Atlanta, New Orleans and the southern Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia.

John Vincent III

When: Feb. 8, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $80, buy tickets here

Lowdown: John Vincent III released his sophomore album Songs For the Canyon last November, which followed self-released 2019 debut Songs from the Valley. Stop in the Bluebird Theater for some beautiful singing and guitar playing.

Magic City Hippies

When: Feb. 9, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $27, buy tickets here

Lowdown: In 2015, Robby Hunter, Pat Howard and John Coughlin came together to be what is known today as the Magic City Hippies with a self-described “mosaic of poolside grooves and lingering, sun-kissed melodies.” For their Winter Tour, they’ll be at the Mission with The Palms and Josh Fudge.

Cold War Kids

When: Feb. 10, doors 8 p.m.

Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $64, buy tickets here

Lowdown: American indie rock band Cold War Kids are joined by Hovvdy this Saturday at the Gothic. Just at the end of last month, the Cold War Kids released two singles, “Heaven In Your Hands” and “Run Away With Me,” and Hovvdy released “Forever.”

Lunar New Year Special: Food to Bring in Fortune

When: Feb. 7, 12 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Băo Brewhouse, 1317 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Lunar New Year Cocktail special for $25

Lowdown: It is the Year of the Dragon! Celebrate with Băo Brewhouse as they offer a free order of soup dumplings with the purchase of a dragon mug. This deal continues through Sunday.

Super Bowl Sandwich Prep with Curtis Park Deli

When: Feb. 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Curtis Park Deli, 2532 Champa St., Denver, CO

Cost: Box Lunches for $15

Lowdown: The Super Bowl is still a few days away but it’s never a bad idea to have a plan ready, especially when it comes to food. If you’re already cooking enough snacks, take the time to lean on Curtis Park Deli to cater for your Super Bowl party group with fresh sandwiches.

National Pizza Day

When: Feb. 9, 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Atomic Cowboy’s Fat Sully’s Pizza, 3237 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO (View other locations here)

Cost: 99¢ per slice

Lowdown: In honor of National Pizza Day, Fat Sully’s Pizza is offering 99¢ slices available on-premise or pick-up. Fat Sully’s is known for their giant 26″ New York style pizzas that use farm-sourced Wisconsin cheese, house-made sauce and dough made from scratch.

Mardi Gras Party

When: Feb. 10, 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: BurnDown, 476 S. Broadway St., Denver, CO

Lowdown: Celebrate Fat Tuesday early at BurnDown with food and drink specials, as well as free live music beginning at 6 p.m. The special Mardi Gras Cajun-inspired menu will include shrimp po boys, gumbo, king cake, along with Hurricanes, Sazeracs and more to snack and sip on.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

When: Feb. 11, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Corinne, 1455 California St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary, make a reservation here

Lowdown: Le Méridien Denver Downtown is one of Denver’s top hotels. Stop in their signature restaurant, Corinne, with your special someone to try their Valentine’s Day menu designed to elevate romance. The menu will include an Oyster Duo, Beef Hot Rock, Squid Ink Bucatini, Bone-In Short Rib and Dark Chocolate Budino.

Home Dreams: The ache lives in all of us

When: Feb. 7, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, donations accepted

Lowdown: Home Dreams is part of the Annual Resident Artist Exhibition, curated by Jeff Lambson on display from Jan. 27 – March 10, 2024. “The human desire for ‘home’ is universal… but ‘home’ is more than protection: it’s a deep-rooted sense of belonging, made up of place, identity, culture, and relationships.” Learn more by visiting this exhibition at RedLine.

Lil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis

When: Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25 – $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For a night of giggles, catch comedians Lil Sasquatch and Francis Ellis at Comedy Works. Lil Sasquatch is the host of Son of a Boy Dad and The Yak podcasts on Barstool Sports, and Ellis is a writer/content creator for Barstool Sports.

Valentine’s BAZAAR

When: Feb. 9, 4 p.m. – Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Belmar District, 439 S. Upham St., Lakewood, CO

Cost: $0 – $40, buy tickets

At this indoor marketplace, find over 60 local makers and craft vendors, DIY workshops, live music, a pop-up bar with festive cocktails, food and fashion trucks, puppy photos and more.

Blooms & Besties: Galentine’s Floral Workshop

When: Feb. 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Boom Lab Fitness, 4321 Broadway Unit 5 Denver, CO

Cost: $65, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Head to Bloom Lab this Saturday with your gal pal for a Booty Bootcamp with Alpha Audrey Fitness from 10 – 11 a.m., followed by snacks and refreshments until 11:30 a.m. when the guided floral workshop will begin with Master Florist Cristina.

Souper Bowl Watch Party

When: Feb. 11, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Join fellow football fans in the Bierhalle for the annual Souper Bowl Soup Cook-Off, that way you can slurp on some delicious soups while watching the big game on the video wall. Attendees can bring soup in a crockpot, vote for their favorite soup and receive a free lager for their participation in the Souper Bowl.