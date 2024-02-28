Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 2/28 – 3/3

Eat ’til your belly can’t take it no more with all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes at Corner Bakery Cafe for National Pancake Day this week in Denver.

There are leap day specials at the Denver Milk Market on Thursday before Denver Restaurant Week begins on Friday, where SAME Cafe hosts a chef take over featuring Kong Ethiopian Food. There is a gluten free winter market on Saturday and Bubbles & Pearls to kick off Oyster Month at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.

Additionally, view 2024’s Rough Gems exhibitions, the BANFF Mountain Film Festival, see comedian Ari Shaffir kill the room at Comedy Works Downtown, or sip n’ paint the Maroon Bells.

Read on to see who plays music in town this week.

Denver fashion Week Spring 2024

When: May 11-19

Where: The Brighton- A Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216

Cost: $30+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

Denver Fashion Week Is Now Accepting New Sponsors! Sign up here

Nominate Your Favorite Colorado’s Hair and Makeup Artists

When: Now-March 22

Nominate: here

Lowdown: 303 Magazine is excited to announce the 303 Hair Awards, a celebration of beauty artists in Colorado. We want to recognize their dedication to their craft by asking you to nominate your favorite artist in each category.

The Paper Kites & The Roadhouse Band

When: Feb. 28, doors 7 p.m.

Where: The Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Paper Kites are an Australian indie rock/folk rock band from Melbourne. They formed in 2009 and have released five studio albums and two EPs, with their latest being At the Roadhouse from Sept. 2023. Bella White will open for the band.

Sam Grisman Project

When: Feb. 29, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Sam Grisman Project hits the Bluebird Theater before heading to WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs this weekend. The Sam Grisman Project is a quartet featuring Sam Grisman, Ric Robertson, Aaron Lipp and Chris J. English.

AC Slater (in the round)

When: March 1, doors 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35 – $39.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: AC Slater performs in the round at the Mission Ballroom for the Night Bass – Ten Year Tour 2024. Chris Lorenzo, Taiki Nulight and Ootoro will open.

Dexter and The Moonrocks

When: March 2, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Dexter and The Moonrocks come from Abilene, Texas to the Gothic Theatre this Saturday to play their “Western Space Grunge,” which is Southern Alternative fusion dubbed by their fans. Liquid Chicken and Denver’s Shady Oaks open.

3OH!3 & Matt and Kim

When: March 3, doors 5:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $43.03 – $79.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Happy 303 day! There is so much music to enjoy this evening at the Mission. As a result, doors open early. Expect to see 3OH!3, Matt and Kim, lovelytheband, N3ptune + RSTY.

National Pancake Day

When: Feb. 28, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Corner Bakery Cafe, 717 17th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $5.99

Lowdown: Beginning today, stop at the Corner Bakery Cafe before noon for all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes through March 31 for $5.99. There is also a sweepstakes where the winner can receive free pancakes for a year.

Leap Day Specials

When: Feb. 29, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Suite 100, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: This February brings us a bonus day, and with that, Denverites may enjoy all-day Happy Hour in the Denver Milk Market, which is home to 16 different venues. Within these venues, find $7 margaritas, old fashioneds and house wines, $4 fish tacos, $8 half-pound of wings, $10 cheese pizza and more.

Denver Restaurant Week | Konjo Ethiopian Chef Takeover

When: March 1, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: SAME Cafe, 2023 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: The SAME Cafe kitchen encourages guests to celebrate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month with chef Fetien Gebre and Konjo Ethiopian Food. Vegan options are available.

Gluten Free Winter Market

When: March 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Parkside Eatery, 14515 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: Free entry

Lowdown: Calling all celiacs and gluten free enthusiasts: this event invites guests to feast on gluten free snacks and eats. There will be a limited supply of 25 market bags available for $25 with products from vendors at the market, as well as a gluten free recipe card. Attendees will also find $5 mimosas, Bee’s Knees and canned Holidaily beers to sip on.

Oyster Month | Bubbles & Pearls: The Kick Off

When: March 3, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 1539 17th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $125/person, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Indulge in Oyster Month with Jax’s chef-driven takes on East Coast and West Coast oysters. Through Saturday March 16, East Coast oysters will shine, and for the remainder of the month, West Coast oysters will be served. There will be both a hot and raw oyster special for each Coast’s oyster. This March 3 marks the kick off for Bubbles & Pearls, where from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., diners can partake in an all-you-can-eat (and drink) menu.

Rough Gems: To Offer/To Leave

When: Feb. 28, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St. Suite 144, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Rough Gems is an annual open call and collaborative curatorial program. Three teams showcase a pop-up exhibition in the gallery. This year, To Offer/To Leave is inspired by Shakespeare’s Ophelia and Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake — both of these represent “a moment in time after a decision of withdrawal has been made.”

BANFF Mountain Film Festival

When: Feb. 29, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $24.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Colorado Mountain Club hosts the Banff International Film Festival World Tour comes to Denver from Feb. 29 through March 2nd. Every night features a unique selection of films, with Feb. 29 being the Yarrow Program.

First Friday Pop-Up Art Show

When: March 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel Market Hall #2, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Support Denver-based fine artists Patrick Call and Meg Kettelkamp at this First Friday Pop-Up Art Gallery experience at The Source. There will be live music by Chris Koza, an extra pop-up with Healing Vibes Crystals, and regular service for craft cocktails and plates.

Sip N Paint Maroon Bells

When: March 2, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sipping N’ Painting Highland, 1331 W. 38th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you’ve hiked around the Maroon Bells, here is the perfect opportunity to transfer the beautiful views of your memory to paper with paint, all while relaxing and sipping on a beverage of your choice from the bar at Sipping N’ Painting. Attendees will be guided through the painting with step-by-step instruction.

Ari Shaffir

When: March 3, 9:15 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $38, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Ari Shaffir is an American stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, writer and producer. His last special Jew has nearly 7 million views, and he has repeatedly appeared on the The Joe Rogan Experience. If you are easily made uncomfortable, maybe stick this one out, because “The deal is, this is a dirty show.”