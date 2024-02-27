Colorado’s Leading Fashion Event, Denver Fashion Week, Is Now Accepting New Sponsors

The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

Forbes contributor, Stephan Rabimov, listed Denver Fashion Week as a leading fashion week in the United States.

Rabimov explained why investing in regional fashion weeks benefits communities and businesses.

“For a decade, regional fashion weeks have been gaining momentum. The trend has accelerated in recent years thanks to changing consumer priorities and post-pandemic focus on local initiatives. Moreover, the Internet has democratized access to fashion not only for buyers but for anyone interested in this business.”

Collaborating with the most prestigious fashion event in the region gives businesses access to DFW’s 4.4 million impressions. This is also a chance for brands in the Rocky Mountian area to get their brand in front of thousands of fashion, art and food enthusiasts.

Elevate your brand visibility and reach a diverse and engaged audience.