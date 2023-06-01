Dig Into June – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

How This Iconic Restaurant Puts the Brutal in Poodle

The Lowdown: Located on South Broadway, The Brutal Poodle serves up some delicious grub and mean booze. Heavily influenced by heavy metal and punk music, this joint will have even the calmest of patrons headbanging throughout the night. For a taste of comfort, we recommend the Hot Box Signature Brutal Mac ($18), with cavatappi pasta, four-cheese sauce, smoked brisket, coleslaw, smokey fried onion straws and house BBQ Sauce.

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Tea Street’s Authentic Tastes

The Lowdown: Siblings Patrick and Victoria Lam set out to create an authentic tea experience for the people of Denver, utilizing their deep-seated Vietnamese and Chinese heritage. Mocked after recipes from their childhood, every sip made at Tea Street is an outpour of quality and authenticity. Visit the duo’s shop on Mississippi Avenue and try something new this month.

Becky Rose of Sky Bar Places Top 30 in Prestigious Bartending Competition

The Lowdown: It’s pretty common for Denver’s chefs and mixologists to receive appreciation, but now the spotlight shines on Becky Rose. She is the only competitor from Colorado to place within the Top 30 participants in the USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by DIAGEO bartending competition, and this recognition is well-deserved. Although lucky for us, her creations are easily enjoyed at Stanley Marketplace’s Sky Bar.

Call to Arms Brewery Collaborates with TikTok Sensation Susi Vidal

The Lowdown: If your TikTok For You Page is filled with home-cooking videos, you are probably familiar with Susi Vidal’s face. Our very own Call to Arms Brewing created a unique collaboration with the TikTok sensation and produced an IPA with juicy mango-like flavors, cleverly titled Afternoon Delight.

A Local’s Guide to Drinking and Dining in LoHi

The Lowdown: LoHi is a popular spot to enjoy unique eateries and tempting booze, and although the district isn’t large, it’s filled to the brim with quality sites. That said, it may be hard for some to decide where to go with the unending options. Check out our list of the best to try out, curated by a local.

Tap and Burger Ups the Culinary Ante

The Lowdown: Ever since Season 15 Top Chef contestant Carrie Baird took the reigns of the American Wing of the Culinary Creative Group, Tap and Burger has become anything but just another burger joint. Through tireless collaboration between Baird and executive chef Chet Henderson, the site has become a real dining destination with plays and tweaks on familiar burger dishes.

The Union Station Farmers Market is Back

The Lowdown: A well-known summer activity, the Union Station Farmers Market, is back for the 2023 season. Visit the vibrant downtown Denver on Saturdays starting June 3 up until Sept. 16 to browse its unending vendors, including bath and body, baked goods, fruits, vegetables and ready-to-eat foods.

Cervecería Colorado Celebrates 5 Years of Beer and Impact

The Lowdown: A Platte Street staple, Cervecería Colorado recently celebrated its fifth anniversary with a big party, complete with Latino artists and art demonstrations. Cervecería has donated $13,244.87 to local and regional non-profits since 2018 and hosts more than 15 yearly “Cervezas for Causes” happy hour fundraisers. Stop in and celebrate its undeniable legacy and impact.

Newly Opened

Pho King Rapidos Reinvents Itself at Avanti Denver

The Lowdown: Founded in 2020, Pho King Rapidos has perfected its loosely Vietnamese-inspired fare. The team has now traded in the well-known food truck for a stall at Avanti Denver, with a primarily new menu that evokes its familiar Denver tastes. Visit the site and dig into the taste of PKR and help fuel its building popularity.

Celebrated Colorado Chef Creates a Fresh Dining Experience for DIA

The Lowdown: A new restaurant is coming to DIA in 2024 thanks to the OTG Hospitality Group and private chef for the Denver Nuggets, Daniel Young. Sunset Loop Bar & Grill is inspired by Golden’s Sunset Loop Trails and is excited to provide travelers with fresh Denver cuisine that’s not usually available at the airport. The new restaurant will offer both traditional dining and grab-and-go options.

The Terrace at Room for Milly Is the Spot To Try This Weekend

The Lowdown: June is for patios, and Room for Milly has curated the perfect tropical getaway titled The Terrace. Situated fittingly on Platte Street, this patio features unbeatable bottled cocktails and mouthwatering Mediterranean fare. We recommend stopping in for its Kebab Plate ($16.50) served with a crisp quinoa salad and washing it down with the ginger-infused Mr. Pimm’s ($13).

A First Look at Dana Rodriguez’s Casa Bonita

The Lowdown: The reopening of Casa Bonita is drenched with enthusiasm, and Mexican food lovers are gearing up for the new menu, which will now be a reason to visit the famous site. Dana Rodriguez, Denver cuisine extraordinaire, is the mogul behind the food serving up decadent enchiladas, Camarones and housemade chips and salsa.

Excuses to Celebrate

June 3: National Egg Day

The Lowdown: From foodie to foodie, I personally can’t get enough eggs. Whether you prefer sunny-side-up or scrambled, grab some pals, head to brunch on June 3 and enjoy yolks and whites.

Don’t Miss: Try out Noisette’s weekend brunch or Mimosas.

June 17: National Eat Your Vegetables Day

The Lowdown: Sometimes, nothing tastes better than a fresh, crisp salad to ring in the summer. Visit your favorite health food spot in Denver on June 17 and dig into a big salad bowl.

Don’t Miss: Dig into the Mykonos Salad at Campo Juice + Kitchen or BYO at The Green Collective.

June 19: National Martini Day

The Lowdown: June 19 is the day to celebrate a classic — the Martini. Whether you like it dirty, with a twist, gin or vodka, this sipper is the perfect one to kick off a night out. Visit the spot that you think does it best on June 19.

Don’t Miss: Try The Cruise Room’s version of the classic or visit The Wild for a casual yet elevated experience.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Platte Street Pride Party at Denver Beer Company

Where: Denver Beer Co’s Platte Street Taproom, 1695 Platte St., Denver

When: Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Ring in Pride Month with Denver Beer Company’s Platte Street Pride Party. 17th Street will shut down as Denver’s best drag queens rock the runway, featuring Mariah Paris Balenciaga, all the way from Rupal’s Drag Race. Its Berry Proud Sour Ale will be the drink of choice, and 15% of all Berry Proud sales, merch and crowlers will be donated to One Colorado, the state’s leading advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the equality of LGBTQ Coloradans and their families. The festivities include a Doggie Drag Show, Ximena’s Party and featured DJs, all open to the public, but visit its website to grab tickets for VIP Brunch and Meet & Greet for $35.